Sports Spotlight: Hirschi, WFHS represent WFISD for first time since 1986
WFISD football teams are no strangers to making deep runs in the high school football playoffs, continuing their seasons through Thanksgiving.
But for the first time in 36 years, Hirschi and Old High are the teams representing the school district in the third round.
