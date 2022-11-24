ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texoma's Homepage

Sports Spotlight: Hirschi, WFHS represent WFISD for first time since 1986

By M.J. Baird
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k3Keh_0jLstUEc00

WFISD football teams are no strangers to making deep runs in the high school football playoffs, continuing their seasons through Thanksgiving.

But for the first time in 36 years, Hirschi and Old High are the teams representing the school district in the third round.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
koxe.com

Brownwood Football Season Ends Against Wichita Falls

ABILENE – On a rainy and cold night, the Wichita Falls Coyotes dashed the dreams of the Brownwood Lions with a 41-19 victory in the Class 4A Division 1 Regional Semifinal Game. The Lions coughed the ball up four times, including three in the second half; did not complete...
BROWNWOOD, TX
KTEN.com

Bells tripped up by Holliday once again

DENTON, Texas (KTEN) - The Bells Panthers fell to Holliday in the regional semifinals for the second straight year on Friday afternoon 17-14. Last year the Panthers fell to the Eagles in the regular season 27-14 and would get beaten again in the regional semifinals 21-14 in overtime. The Panthers...
BELLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texas country artists to take stage at KYC Coliseum

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Don’t make any excuses because you’ll be saying this damn show was the greatest when three Texas country artists take the stage at the Kay Yeager Coliseum The Boy from Anderson County Kolby Cooper and West Texas group Pecos & the Rooftops collide at the Kay Yeager Coliseum on Feb. 4, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma will see a big drop in temps Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma will see a range of temps this week following the Thanksgiving holiday. After Texoma has a day back up into the 70s on Tuesday, November 28, 2022, another cold front is on the way and will bring temperatures back down into the high 40s and low 50s for Wednesday and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Downtown Wichita Falls to turn ‘Wonka’ during December

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Oompa Loompa doompety doo, downtown Wichita Falls is turning ‘Wonka’ during December! Downtown Wichita Falls has taken over bringing fun for the whole family. A free showing of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 1. Then, another free […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WF Art Council welcomes back a Christmas Tradition

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Now that Thanksgiving is over, the countdown for Christmas starts. The Wichita Falls Arts Council welcomed families and children to their Storybook Christmas Saturday, Nov 26 at the forum. Children got the chance to meet none other than Santa Clause while they enjoyed treats and visiting princesses. Administrative assistant, Nancy Scott, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Thanksgiving weekend could see the return of rain

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Get your gravy boats out Texoma, Thanksgiving could be a wet one. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 60% chance of rain in Wichita Falls on Thursday with other areas in Texoma seeing an increased chance of 80%. The most likely chance for rain is in the afternoon. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy