Sporting News

The ruck incident which kicked off Etzebeth and Itoje skirmish

Slow motion pictures from South Africa’s mauling of England during their Autumn Nations Series clash on the weekend appear to capture the moment that sparked a bit of biff between Eben Etzebeth and Maro Itoje. The rivalry between these two world-class locks has been a talking point for several...
England vs Wales World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group B match at Qatar 2022

The long-anticipated 'Battle of Britain' is upon us at the World Cup, and England face Wales with last-16 qualification on the line. The Three Lions have edged into the lead of Group B but their hopes of glory in Qatar could still come crashing down. But in order for that to happen, Wales must regroup and rediscover their giantkilling best.
South Korea vs. Ghana final score, result: Mohammed Kudus double gives Black Stars victory in World Cup thriller

Ghana revived their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for only the second time with a thrilling Group H victory after a second-half fightback from South Korea. The 2010 quarterfinalists impressed in an opening 3-2 defeat against Portugal and went in front in the 24th minute when defender Mohammed Salisu swept home Jordan Ayew's curling free-kick.
What time is Spain vs. Germany today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match

The two European powers in Group E were supposed to make it a true 'Group of Death'. One did their part; the other fell flat in the opening match. Spain pummelled Costa Rica 7-0 to begin group-stage play, but Germany must now pick up the pieces from the shock loss to Japan and move forward. Die Mannschaft are in a bad spot, needing a result from this game to have a chance at advancing through the group stage.
Can Brazil win the World Cup without Neymar? Group G win over Switzerland suggests it's possible

It is amazing the impact removing one single name from a team’s lineup can have. In the case of Brazil, of course, we mean that literally. We do not know how much more of the 2022 FIFA World Cup the great Neymar will play after the ankle injury he picked up in the opener, but we do know Brazil will be involved in at least two more games given their 1-0 victory Monday over Switzerland.
Ronaldo backs injured Neymar bounce back for Brazil at World Cup amid 'envy and evil' on social media

Neymar can call upon the full support of Brazil icon Ronaldo as he recovers from injury, with R9 posting an emotional message on social media. A superstar of the present has been laid low with an ankle problem picked up in a 2022 World Cup opener against Serbia, with that knock set to prevent him from competing in a Qatar showpiece again until the knockout stages have been reached.
What channel is Spain vs Germany on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group E game on TV from Qatar

One of the biggest clashes of the World Cup group stages takes place on November 27, as Spain take on Germany in Group E action. Germany have no margin for error after their shock loss to Japan in the opening round of fixtures, and this game is almost a must-win if the 2014 champions are to avoid the embarrassment of going out in the group stages for the second tournament in a row.

