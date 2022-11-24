Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Brazil vs. Switzerland final score, result: Late Casemiro goal takes South Americans into World Cup last 16
A late Casemiro goal took Brazil into the last 16 of World Cup 2022 as the resistance of a dogged Switzerland side finally cracked late on in the second round of Group G games. Deprived of Neymar by injury, Brazil struggled to find a way through a typically disciplined Switzerland...
Sporting News
The ruck incident which kicked off Etzebeth and Itoje skirmish
Slow motion pictures from South Africa’s mauling of England during their Autumn Nations Series clash on the weekend appear to capture the moment that sparked a bit of biff between Eben Etzebeth and Maro Itoje. The rivalry between these two world-class locks has been a talking point for several...
Sporting News
England vs Wales World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group B match at Qatar 2022
The long-anticipated 'Battle of Britain' is upon us at the World Cup, and England face Wales with last-16 qualification on the line. The Three Lions have edged into the lead of Group B but their hopes of glory in Qatar could still come crashing down. But in order for that to happen, Wales must regroup and rediscover their giantkilling best.
Sporting News
Tunisia vs Australia final score, result: Mitchell Duke goal secures historic Socceroos win at World Cup
Australia boosted their hopes of reaching the 2022 World Cup knockout stages with a nailbiting victory over Tunisia. Mitchell Duke's superb header – glancing home Craig Goodwin's deflected cross in the 23rd minute – proved to be the winner as the Socceroos claimed their first World Cup finals win since beating Serbia in 2010.
Sporting News
How to watch Brazil vs Switzerland in Canada: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
With talisman Neymar ruled out, the burden of carrying favorites Brazil into the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will likely fall on Richarlison against Switzerland. PSG forward Neymar is out of the group stages at least, after a nasty ankle injury in the opening 2-0 win over...
Sporting News
Mexico loses Messi, Argentina game, and possibly FIFA World Cup knockout berth in a single moment
For a few perilous seconds, everyone in a green Mexico shirt lost track of Lionel Messi. The ball was to the right side of the field. He stood alone in the center, 25 feet removed from the goal. No El Tri defender noticed he was there. This is the same sort of high-risk behavior as climbing a sheer rock wall with no ropes.
Sporting News
South Korea vs. Ghana final score, result: Mohammed Kudus double gives Black Stars victory in World Cup thriller
Ghana revived their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for only the second time with a thrilling Group H victory after a second-half fightback from South Korea. The 2010 quarterfinalists impressed in an opening 3-2 defeat against Portugal and went in front in the 24th minute when defender Mohammed Salisu swept home Jordan Ayew's curling free-kick.
Sporting News
What time is Spain vs. Germany today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match
The two European powers in Group E were supposed to make it a true 'Group of Death'. One did their part; the other fell flat in the opening match. Spain pummelled Costa Rica 7-0 to begin group-stage play, but Germany must now pick up the pieces from the shock loss to Japan and move forward. Die Mannschaft are in a bad spot, needing a result from this game to have a chance at advancing through the group stage.
Sporting News
Is Lionel Messi playing today? Full details for Argentina vs. Poland at World Cup 2022
Despite Argentina's shaky start at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, their superstar Lionel Messi has still managed to shine brightly. The 35-year-old, likely appearing at the tournament for the last time, has scored in both of their games so far in Qatar. Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot...
Sporting News
Can Brazil win the World Cup without Neymar? Group G win over Switzerland suggests it's possible
It is amazing the impact removing one single name from a team’s lineup can have. In the case of Brazil, of course, we mean that literally. We do not know how much more of the 2022 FIFA World Cup the great Neymar will play after the ankle injury he picked up in the opener, but we do know Brazil will be involved in at least two more games given their 1-0 victory Monday over Switzerland.
Sporting News
Poland vs Argentina World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
Two sporting greats can ensure their futures at the 2022 FIFA World Cup remain in their hands when Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski meet in Argentina and Poland's final game in Group C. With the Copa America holders at risk of elimination against Mexico in their second match of the...
Sporting News
Ronaldo backs injured Neymar bounce back for Brazil at World Cup amid 'envy and evil' on social media
Neymar can call upon the full support of Brazil icon Ronaldo as he recovers from injury, with R9 posting an emotional message on social media. A superstar of the present has been laid low with an ankle problem picked up in a 2022 World Cup opener against Serbia, with that knock set to prevent him from competing in a Qatar showpiece again until the knockout stages have been reached.
Sporting News
What channel is Spain vs Germany on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group E game on TV from Qatar
One of the biggest clashes of the World Cup group stages takes place on November 27, as Spain take on Germany in Group E action. Germany have no margin for error after their shock loss to Japan in the opening round of fixtures, and this game is almost a must-win if the 2014 champions are to avoid the embarrassment of going out in the group stages for the second tournament in a row.
Sporting News
Round of 16 World Cup 2022: Teams qualified, bracket, match schedule, fixtures and how it works
All 32 teams started the 2022 FIFA World Cup with one goal: get to the knockout rounds. Any player and coach will tell you that, in the single-elimination knockout stage, anything can happen. That's why teams don't care how they get there. They just want to get there. There will...
