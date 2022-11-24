ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE News 13

U.S. Senators concerned about Twitter misinformation targeting Spanish-language users

By Curtis Segarra
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XtgC0_0jLst89700

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) joined a handful of senators calling for Elon Musk to address concerns that Spanish-language Twitter users might be targets of disinformation on the platform. The letter gives Musk until December 6 to respond.

The concerns stem from news that Twitter seems to have fired contractors working on content moderation across the platform. On top of that, there seems to have been a spike in racist and harassing tweets on the platform. Now, some senators are calling on more protections for vulnerable users, including Spanish-language Twitter users.

New Mexico pours $150 million into climate infrastructure fund

“Disinformation, harassment, and fraud in Spanish was already a prominent issue that wasn’t properly or consistently addressed before Musk took over as CEO of Twitter. Now, amid the abrupt firing of thousands of critical workers, the dangerous lies have only increased,” Senator Ben Ray Luján said in a press release. “Twitter must act urgently to protect all of its users regardless of the language they speak at home or use online.”

This isn’t the first time U.S. politicians have called out a tech company for an apparent lack of protections. Earlier this year, several senators including Luján, sent letters to YouTube and Facebook over similar concerns.

The letter to Elon Musk asks for details about Twitter’s staffing cuts and how they might impact the moderation of Spanish-language content. The letter also asks Musk to reveal what sorts of mental health services are available for Twitter’s content moderators, something Facebook has received criticism for .

Luján also posted the letter to Twitter. The public response to the post has been mixed. Some Twitter users supported the idea, while others replied by suggesting that the letter was simply a political move, rather than something that would actually address any issues at Twitter.

Twitter has explained its policies regarding misinformation online. “We manage the risk of public harm in many ways,” the site notes. “The combination of actions we take are meant to be proportionate to the level of potential harm from that situation. People who repeatedly violate our policies may be subject to temporary suspensions.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Football champions crowned on Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 New Mexico high school football season has come to a close as championships for classes 3A-6A were held on Saturday. Here is a breakdown of how things went down. The class 6A final was one for the record books, as a total of 136 points were scored. The game started […]
KRQE News 13

Five things to watch as voting begins in Georgia Senate runoff

Early voting in Georgia’s runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and GOP hopeful Herschel Walker kicked off over the weekend, marking the final stretch in a race that will determine whether Democrats expand their majority in the upper chamber or Republicans maintain a 50-50 split. The runoff, which...
GEORGIA STATE
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Los Ranchos Judge killed in murder-suicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies are on scene of a homicide near the 800 block of Ranchitos Rd. according to a tweet from BCSO. Officials say two adults are confirmed dead. A Los Ranchos Municipal Judge was killed in what we have learned was a murder-suicide that occurred on Friday. According to a […]
LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

The airlines with the most delays

(STACKER) – When you’ve already waited in line to check your luggage, waited to get through TSA screening, and then waited some more for overpriced coffee or bottled water, the last thing you want to do is wait even more for your plane to board and take off. The sad truth, however, is that air […]
KRQE News 13

China’s ‘zero-COVID’ limits saved lives but no clear exit

China’s strategy of controlling the coronavirus with lockdowns, mass testing and quarantines has provoked the greatest show of public dissent against the ruling Communist Party in decades. Most protesters on the mainland and in Hong Kong have focused their anger on restrictions that confine families to their homes for...
KRQE News 13

Supreme Court sympathetic to group convicted in NY scandal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seemed ready Monday to side with a onetime top aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and others convicted of corruption related to an upstate economic development project dubbed the Buffalo Billion. Both liberal and conservative justices seemed sympathetic to the group over...
NEW JERSEY STATE
KRQE News 13

White House preps for potential post-midterms staff turnover

The White House is bracing for a potential staffing turnover now that the midterm elections are in the rearview mirror, with some aides expected to depart in early 2023.  The Biden administration so far has been remarkably stable compared to the Trump administration, with very few high-profile departures in its first two years. But that […]
KRQE News 13

One injured following stabbing in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department officers responded Sunday morning to reports of a stabbing near Central and San Pedro. Once officers got to the scene, they found man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, and police say he is in stable condition. No other information has been released […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police officer alleging APD retaliation within department

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque police officer is suing the department, claiming they’ve made life rough for him after he came forward with a complaint about inappropriate behavior by one of his bosses. Jared Vander Dussen is representing APD Officer Jonathan Sanchez. The lawsuit claims after reporting an inappropriate relationship between an officer and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico court denies challenge of regulatory reforms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court on Monday denied a challenge to a voter-approved measure overhauling a powerful commission that oversees public utilities and determines how much customers can be charged to heat and cool their homes. The court announced its decision after hearing oral arguments...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Acoma Pueblo residents spend Thanksgiving without water

ACOMA PUEBLO, N.M. (KRQE) – As families celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday, some residents in the Acoma Pueblo did it without running water.  The Pueblo’s main water line failed in October and the local government still hasn’t been able to restore everyone’s water.  One Pueblo resident says that without water, schools have been closed and the elderly have […]
ACOMA PUEBLO, NM
KRQE News 13

APD SWAT arrests barricaded individual in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is waking up in jail after a SWAT standoff at the Enclave Apartments on Osuna near Eubank. According to a criminal complaint, Anthony Martin-Pablo was arrested Sunday afternoon. Court documents say police responded to a domestic violence situation at the apartment complex. Police say Martin-Pablo barricaded himself inside his […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Dems make final push before losing Congress

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers have returned to Washington after their Thanksgiving break and have just three weeks to tackle a long list of priorities, including keeping the government funded. Starting this week it’s a race against the clock, especially for Democrats who will no longer have control over both...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRQE News 13

Polio is back in Indonesia, sparking vaccination campaign

PIDIE, Indonesia (AP) — Children in school uniforms and toddlers with their parents lined up Monday for polio vaccinations in the Sigli town square on the northern tip of the Indonesian island of Sumatra, after four children were found infected with the highly contagious disease that was declared eliminated in the country less than a decade ago.
KRQE News 13

BlockFi files for bankruptcy, latest crypto company to fail

Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, the latest casualty of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. New Jersey-based BlockFi had been struggling for much of this year but was given a lifeline this summer in the form of an FTX line of credit. FTX’s own bankruptcy, however, all but sealed BlockFi’s financial fate. BlockFi suspended withdrawals after FTX’s failure, and it had hired bankruptcy specialists in recent days.
KRQE News 13

Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says one person is dead after a domestic disturbance call escalated into a police shooting near Gibson and Messina in southwest Albuquerque. APD says a woman called police around 3:30 p.m. Friday saying her husband and adult son were having a dispute. APD Chief Harold Medina says that they […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman found stabbed to death in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police department is investigating a homicide in northwest Albuquerque. Police say Thursday around 1:30 p.m. officers responded to a home on Vista del Sol near Ellison where a woman had been fatally stabbed inside the home. Officials say family members showed up to the home for Thanksgiving celebrations and discovered the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Disgraced former UK minister seeks reality TV redemption

LONDON (AP) — Matt Hancock, the U.K’s scandal-prone former health secretary, sought an unlikely form of redemption Sunday: attempting to win “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here” — a grueling, often gruesome reality show set in the Australian jungle. Hancock led...
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy