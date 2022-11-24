Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
mainebiz.biz
Portland eatery makes the cut for Esquire's list of Best New Restaurants
A Portland restaurant has made Esquire's 2022 Best New Restaurants in America, a list by the magazine of 40 new establishments that represent what it means to dine well in the U.S., from Maine to California. Twelve, located at 115 Thames St. in Portland and owned by the Prentice Hospitality...
WPFO
Maine social media group refusing to publish snowy owl photos
(BDN) -- If there is one thing snowy owls spending the winter in Maine don’t need, it’s paparazzi. That’s because too much attention from people taking their photos stresses the owls out and poses a real threat to their health. It’s not that wild bird experts like...
wabi.tv
Christmas tree prices affected by inflation, but not as bad in Maine
NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - As Thanksgiving goes into our rear-view, we move onto other holiday hurdles. Across the country, the price of Christmas trees is going up like other crops. The cost of fuel, seed, and other factors are attributing to the higher prices. In regard to how it will...
Can You Guess the Longest River in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
Imagine Hitting the Maine Hard Water in this Luxurious Ice Shack
You wouldn't be roughing it on the ice in this shack. Now this is an ice shack. Sebago Bait in Windham have been quite a spectacle on the ice this season with their fancy new ice shack. The outfitter recently purchased a Core-Ice 6515ST Ice Shack. The swanky setup boasts two bunk beds, a TV, stovetop, microwave, oven, and a furnace. Leaving the cozy foam insulated oasis isn't necessary on those brutally cold days, as it features multiple ports to drop a line down.
WMTW
Christmas at the Victoria Mansion
PORTLAND, Maine — Standing for over 150 years, the Portland landmark is back for its 42nd year of "Christmas at the Victoria Mansion." The event brings together local designers to give each room a unique touch. This year's theme was "A Maine Christmas" to celebrate Maine's recent bicentennial. The...
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of Maine
OLD TOWN — We had it rough as kids — even if we didn’t know it at the time. While the neighbor kids had Lucky Charms, Cocoa Crisps, or Sugar Smacks, we ate surplus oatmeal, rice, or cornmeal, and biscuits for breakfast.
Here’s 50 Maine Restaurants That Are Worth Making the Trip for
One of my favorite things to do on a random weekend is take a trip in-state to a new establishment to eat. My wife and I will drive hours based on a review, article, tip, or social media post. It's fun, adventurous, and always satisfies the pallet. While traveling this...
WMTW
National amoxicillin shortage impacts Maine families
BIDDEFORD, Maine — A national shortage of one of the most commonly prescribed antibiotics for sick children is impacting Maine families. In an advisory to providers last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics said there is a shortage of amoxicillin, expected to last several months. Several Maine parents report...
Is It Illegal to Cut Down Your Own Christmas Tree in Maine?
Now that Thanksgiving has passed, most people's attention has turned fully towards Christmas. Black Friday is the unofficial kickoff to the gift giving season, as people shop furiously for the items they want to place under the tree. Speaking of that tree, there's plenty of options on how you'll acquire one. Many people opt for an artificial tree, as it's easy to set up and tear down. But if you're going for a more traditional route, there are plenty of rules in place you should know about.
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Maine: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Maine: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Given the location of our northeasternmost state, you may be wondering when the first snow in Maine typically happens. No portion of Maine avoids snowfall during the wintertime, but just how much snow does the state of Maine see during a given year, and what can you expect if you are moving there?
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
Photo byPhoto by Cloris Ying on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Eclectic Kennebunkport, Maine, Estate Has a Secret Passage to a 1000-Book Library and Wine Cellar
It's not too often you come across a Northern New England home with a swimming pool and pickleball court. Of course, that's not the only super intriguing aspect of 35 Summer Street in Kennebunkport, Maine. This home, built initially to be a boutique hotel, also has a secret passage. Listed...
The Curse of the Walmart Pole Continues in Auburn, Maine
I am really starting to believe that there is a curse that was placed on the Walmart parking lot, well more specifically the Walmart pole. Ever since I moved to Maine in February of 2022, I have constantly heard about people driving into the pole. Yes, there are other places...
This Massive Maine Fire Burned for Nearly Two Weeks, Caused $23 Million in Damage
Not long after the end of World War ll there was an event that shook Maine its core. The year was 1947, and the state had just gone through a significant drought that summer. However, the fall didn't bring rain. Instead, it was just more of the same. According to the National Park Service, it was the driest year on record for Mount Dessert Island. This ultimately was a recipe for disaster.
wabi.tv
Rain transitions to snow in in northern Maine tonight, staying rain south.
Christmas tree prices affected by inflation, but not as bad in Maine. Pastries de'Amor fuses Portuguese and Maine flavor staples at new Old Town location. New England holiday travel to be largest on record since 2000, AAA says. Increasing clouds today, rain and snow showers move in tonight. Rain transitions...
WMTW
Respite for ME helps support caregivers in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — Caring for a loved one at home can be very difficult and tiring, but there is help available. The Maine Legislature recently approved a pilot program called Respite for ME that offers up to $2,000 to families who care for a loved one at home. Watch...
25 Restaurants Maine Doesn’t Have But Definitely Should
Maine has a lot of great restaurants, but when you leave Maine you run into places that we should have!. Don't get me wrong. Maine and in particular Portland is very foodie. I love our local places. But every once in a while, it would be fun to go to a Hooters in Maine. I'm actually surprised we don't have one. I'm actually surprised we don't have a lot of these places.
15 Must-Have Items For Ice Fishing Season In Maine
Ice fishing season is coming up here in Maine. Looking to try the sport for the first time? Here's some essential items you'll need for an epic day on the ice. More and more Mainers are looking to the great outdoors for recreation. Winter can be a long, cold, season; which can lead to bouts of cabin fever. Some embrace to cold weather by hitting the ski slopes, motoring down the trails on a snowmobile, or hiking lonely snow covered trails in snowshoes. Others hit the ice in hopes of a day chasing down flags, triggered by a big fish.
