SB Nation
Sparky the Sun Devil vs. Wilbur the Wildcat: a breakdown
If you wanted any indication that it’s Rivalry Week, look no further than the Territorial Cup. The rivalry between the Arizona Wildcats and the Arizona State Sun Devils. For 123 years, Arizona and Arizona State have played each other, and this year even the mascots were getting chippy. Who...
allsportstucson.com
No. 15 Arizona Wildcats 5-0 fourth straight season behind career-high scoring from Gilbert & Conner
Information provided by Arizona’s media-relations department:. Freshman Kailyn Gilbert scored a career-high 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting and Madison Conner hit five 3-pointers and finished with a career-best 22 points as No. 15 Arizona beat Cal Baptist 83-61 Friday night to start 5-0 for the fiifth straight season. Arizona...
azdesertswarm.com
3-star in-state linebacker Taye Brown commits to Arizona
The early signing period is right around the corner, and Arizona has added another piece to its 2023 class down the stretch. Although there was no public announcement, AZ Desert Swarm has confirmed that 3-star in-state linebacker Taye Brown has committed to the UA. Sitting at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds,...
U of A and ASU fans celebrate rivalry game on University Boulevard
Fans celebrated before, during, and after the rivalry game at bars on University Boulevard. Some fans say the game is about rivalry while others say it's about unity.
Chicago transplants are rooted in Tucson tradition
Tucson is home to many transplants who bring their own backgrounds and traditions. One of the oldest and strongest pipelines to the Old Pueblo comes from Chicago.
thesundevils.com
Season Ends With Five-Set Loss To Arizona
TEMPE, Ariz. – Sun Devil Volleyball came up short in the rivalry match against Arizona in five sets (23-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-11) at Desert Financial Arena on Saturday in the last match of the season. Notable Stats. Arizona State (13-19, 7-13 Pac-12) split the season series with Arizona...
Notebook: Aguano, ASU players consider future following Territorial Cup loss
In its long history, Arizona State had never lost nine games in a season, nor had it ever finished with just three wins in a 12-game season. On top of that, it hadn’t lost the Territorial Cup since 2016. All of that changed Friday afternoon in Tucson. The Sun...
5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
thevailvoice.com
September 2022 and Full Monsoon Climate Report
Rainfall for September was generally average for the Vail area. I recorded 1.67” of rain, which is about ¼” below my 12-year average of 1.91.” Rainfall in the Vail readership area ranged from about 1.5” to just over 3.” Mescal reported the higher rain amounts. The Tucson airport recorded 0.81” which is below its 30-year average of 1.32.” Rainfall varied greatly over the Tucson metro area with low ½” rain amounts reported (mainly on the northwest side) to between 5” and 6” in the Green Valley area. Green Valley received over 3” of rain from one storm during the month when moisture from Hurricane Kay moved into the area.
thevailvoice.com
2022 BT Super Conference Comes to Vail
Over 600 members of Beyond Textbook partners, from 67 partnerships, traveled to Mica Mountain High School in the Vail School District from across the United States to attend the 2022 Beyond Textbooks Super Conference. Some flew, some like the partnership from the Navajo Nation in northern Arizona, drove six hours to attend the conference.
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town
A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
azbigmedia.com
Historic Old Tucson film studio reopens after 2 years
It’s time again to step back into the Old West of Hollywood, with cowpokes and desperadoes, livery stables and a dirt main street lined with burnt adobe buildings. Historic Old Tucson, which was shut down by COVID-19 in 2020, reopened in October under new management. In April, American Heritage...
Contract dispute halts construction of Old Tucson movie set
A contract dispute has halted Old Tucson's plans to revive moviemaking at the park. Old Tucson officials say they are out $300,000 on a new set and have been forced to take legal action.
Cat-ching up with El Jefe Cat Lounge as Tucson business gets ready to expand
Owner has run city's first cat lounge for last three years; customers excited for bigger space, more options
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Start of workweek will be warm and breezy
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s back to work Monday with a warm and breezy afternoon with highs in the mid-70s across the Tucson area. Our next system deals us just a glancing blow on Tuesday, increasing our winds and dropping our highs back down into the 60s for the day.
1 Person Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened near Old Father and Cortaro around 3 p.m. According to the officials, one person was taken to the hospital following the crash.
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Oro Valley (Oro Valley, AZ)
The Oro Valley Police Department reported a motorcycle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred near the intersection of Oracle and West Suffolk Drive. The victim was identified as an Oro Valley Police officer.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Staying cooler and breezy for Black Friday, warmer this weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sunny skies and below normal temperatures return for Black Friday!. Winds will be gusty at times, especially south of Tucson. Highs rebound into the lower 70s this weekend with abundant sunshine and lighter winds. Overnight lows will continue to drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. An approaching storm system is trending drier for us next week, bringing just a brief dip in temperatures Tuesday.
AZFamily
Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
azbigmedia.com
Tucson-based Phantom Space earns 4 NASA task orders
Phantom Space Corp. announced today it has been awarded four new NASA task orders to launch CubeSat satellites into space as part of the new VADR contract. NASA’s VADR missions (for Venture-class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare) missions intend to meet the agency’s needs for NASA payloads while also fostering the development of new launch vehicles from both emerging and established launch providers. VADR increases access to space by significantly reducing costs using less NASA oversight to achieve lower launch costs with payloads that can accept a higher risk tolerance.
