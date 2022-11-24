Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Minot gives Miss ND 2022 Sidni Kast warm sendoff ahead of national competition
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot community gathered Saturday to give Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast a proper sendoff as she gets ready to go to the national competition next month. Kast was crowned Miss North Dakota in the state competition in Williston in June, taking over for Reyna Bergstrom.
kxnet.com
Minot Rifle and Pistol Club host annual fall gun show
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Vendors from around the country have come to North Dakota for an event that brings in thousands of people. The Minot Rifle and Pistol Club is hosting their 42 annual fall gun show, over 100 vendors from 5 states have made their way to Minot.
mydakotan.com
Magic City Discovery Center Launches Memberships
MINOT, N.D. – Give the gift of play, exploration, and discovery this holiday season with an annual membership to North Dakota’s world-class Magic City Discovery Center. Gifting STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) education provides hands-on learning experiences for the entire year. The Magic City Discovery Center...
Indian Country, MHA Nation, and North Dakota Seeing Results From The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Including Spotlight Projects at Fort Berthold
The United States Department of the Interior recently issued a press release outlining final guidance for Tribes on how to apply for the first $50 million in grand funding available under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, BIL, to clean up orphaned oil and gas wells. The BIL provides a total of $4.7 billion to address orphaned wells across the country – including $150 million for Tribal communities over five years. The final guidance is the result of a 60-day nation-to-nation consultation process.
kxnet.com
Two Minot businesses see unexpected closure
MINOT, N.D (KXNET) — Two locally owned restaurants in Minot have closed unexpectedly. Elevation and High Third are both owned by the same person, and both businesses closed this month. The Minot Country Club sent an email to members on November 4th stating Elevation is officially closed, and country club management is trying to figure out a long-term solution for the 2023 golf season.
mydakotan.com
Behind the Scenes of Christmas in the Park
MINOT – Sertoma Club’s Christmas in the Park has grown over the years, with people in the community looking forward to viewing the lights at the park and supporting a good cause. For over 25 years, Sertoma has displayed countless light animations for businesses that pay the organization...
KFYR-TV
Crowds celebrate lighting of downtown Minot Christmas tree
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Hundreds took over downtown Minot Friday night for the annual tree lighting. This year’s tree was donated by the Draovitch family on Minot’s north hill. Afterwards, families got the chance to take pictures in front of the tree. The lighting was part of an...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck, Minot shop local on Small Business Saturday
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Hundreds of shoppers took over Main Street in Minot to support their favorite local merchants Saturday. The local shopping really began Friday, as the downtown association encouraged people to support local businesses through a downtown open house, leading up to Friday night’s tree lighting. A...
houston-today.com
Plan to keep RCMP in Surrey, if approved Dec. 12, will go to solicitor general Dec. 15
Surrey’s top Mountie Brian Edwards is set to present before city council Monday a “framework for maintaining the RCMP as Police of Jurisdiction in Surrey.”. Council will consider a corporate report, of the same name, asking the politicians to endorse a proposed framework containing Surrey’s “priorities, goals and objectives for policing in 2023” and direct staff to present a “final plan” for maintaining the Surrey RCMP as the city’s police force for council’s endorsement at its Dec. 12 council meeting.
mydakotan.com
The Process of Rescue
MINOT – The fire department is preparing for rescues on ice this year, seeing ice danger as a bigger threat than some may realize. Jason Babinchak, Minot Fire Department battalion chief, said people falling through ice is an extreme danger, and the department gets calls for people or animals falling through the ice a few times a year.
