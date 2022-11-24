ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

KFVS12

Fentanyl overdose leads deputies in McCracken County to make arrest

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - One Fentanyl overdose case led to the discovery of a man overdosed on Fentanyl on Nov. 22. According to a press release, deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2300 block of Mayfield Metropolis Road and found a young man who had overdosed on suspected Fentanyl.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Local churches provide storm shelters for people in the community

Some local churches are prepared for the incoming weather by announcing they're opening storm shelters. It's a way to help communities stay safe during severe weather. After last year's December tornadoes, these churches are preparing for the worst. St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Wingo stands tall. Right now, it's...
WINGO, KY
KFVS12

Paducah man arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking

Illinois lawmakers return as calls for changes to Safe-T Act grow. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Celebrating Christmas with alpacas.
PADUCAH, KY
wjpf.com

Would-be thief cuts hole in tavern wall

CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (WJPF) – A man tried to break into a Jackson County bar by cutting a hole in the side of the building. At about 4:15 a.m. Friday, a man can bee seen on surveillance video cutting a hole in the side of the Korner Too Tavern in Campbell Hill and trying to squeeze his way inside. The would-be thief never fully made it into the building and gave up trying after a couple of minutes.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah man arrested on drug charges in Graves County

A Graves County traffic stop ended with drug charges for a Paducah man. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle near Hopewell Road in Mayfield overnight Saturday. The deputy allegedly found a quantity of methamphetamine while searching the vehicle. The driver, 53-year-old Stephen Odell of Paducah,...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman's Club of Paducah hosts Holiday Home Tour event on Jefferson

PADUCAH — Right at 2 o'clock on Sunday people began to fill the home of Kenn Gray and his family to take a peak at the gorgeous decorations. Guest's gasps filled the room as they walked through the life sized snowflake door frame. The Gray's are one of the five families that put their home on display for the first time event.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Wanted Metropolis woman arrested for criminal trespassing

A wanted Metropolis woman was arrested Sunday following a trespassing complaint. Metropolis Police said they were called to the Speedy Mart on 12th Street about an argument. The caller told police that 41-year-old Buffy J. Parker was in the store arguing with her even though she had been previously trespassed from the property.
METROPOLIS, IL
KFVS12

2 juveniles, 1 adult arrested in connection with chase, shooting

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman and two male juveniles were arrested in connection with a shooting investigation in Harrisburg on Friday, November 25. According to Harrisburg Police, shortly after 2 a.m. dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about shots fired on the 100 block of South Shaw Street. Officers heading...
KFVS12

Anniversary of Mayfield tornado coming up

Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Christmas season in full swing at Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch.
SIKESTON, MO
westkentuckystar.com

wpsdlocal6.com

Car crash injures two in Graves County

BOAZ, KY — Two Graves County drivers were transported to the hospital after a head-on collision on the 500 block of Vastine Green Road in the Boaz area, deputies say. Graves County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area at about 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. They say Kevin Brown, 53, of Symsonia, was traveling east on Vastine Green Road in a 2016 Chrysler 200. Brown approached Mallory Buzanis, 19, of Hickory, in a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, as she was traveling west.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

