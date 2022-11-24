Read full article on original website
Fentanyl overdose leads deputies in McCracken County to make arrest
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - One Fentanyl overdose case led to the discovery of a man overdosed on Fentanyl on Nov. 22. According to a press release, deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2300 block of Mayfield Metropolis Road and found a young man who had overdosed on suspected Fentanyl.
wpsdlocal6.com
'Doing God's work with human hands.' Paducah Cooperative Ministry helps over 800 local families in 2022
PADUCAH — Doing God’s work with human hands — that's the goal of Paducah Cooperative Ministry. The PCM has been lending a helping hand to community members since 1973. They partner with local congregations, businesses and organizations to provide homeless services, groceries and emergency assistance. In 2022...
wpsdlocal6.com
Model camper stolen from Draffenville business, sheriff's office seeks help identifying vehicle
Draffenville, KY — The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says a Hyline Park model camper was stolen from Camp-O-Rama on October 21 and they're asking for public assistance identifying the SUV involved in the theft. According to a Monday morning Facebook post, the SUV appears to be a "newer model...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local churches provide storm shelters for people in the community
Some local churches are prepared for the incoming weather by announcing they're opening storm shelters. It's a way to help communities stay safe during severe weather. After last year's December tornadoes, these churches are preparing for the worst. St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Wingo stands tall. Right now, it's...
KFVS12
wjpf.com
Would-be thief cuts hole in tavern wall
CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (WJPF) – A man tried to break into a Jackson County bar by cutting a hole in the side of the building. At about 4:15 a.m. Friday, a man can bee seen on surveillance video cutting a hole in the side of the Korner Too Tavern in Campbell Hill and trying to squeeze his way inside. The would-be thief never fully made it into the building and gave up trying after a couple of minutes.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County Public Library kicks off annual campaign to collect new underwear for children in need
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Did you know new underwear is one of the most requested but least donated items at shelters and assistance facilities?. The McCracken County Public Library tries to meet this need with its annual campaign "Drop Your Drawers" to collect packages of new underwear for children in need.
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman's Club of Paducah hosts Holiday Home Tour event on Jefferson
PADUCAH — Right at 2 o'clock on Sunday people began to fill the home of Kenn Gray and his family to take a peak at the gorgeous decorations. Guest's gasps filled the room as they walked through the life sized snowflake door frame. The Gray's are one of the five families that put their home on display for the first time event.
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted Metropolis woman arrested for criminal trespassing
A wanted Metropolis woman was arrested Sunday following a trespassing complaint. Metropolis Police said they were called to the Speedy Mart on 12th Street about an argument. The caller told police that 41-year-old Buffy J. Parker was in the store arguing with her even though she had been previously trespassed from the property.
KFVS12
2 juveniles, 1 adult arrested in connection with chase, shooting
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman and two male juveniles were arrested in connection with a shooting investigation in Harrisburg on Friday, November 25. According to Harrisburg Police, shortly after 2 a.m. dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about shots fired on the 100 block of South Shaw Street. Officers heading...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigating after man stabbed on Thanksgiving Day
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a stabbing victim was taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to a Cape Girardeau hospital around 10:44 p.m. on Thursday, November 24 to talk to the victim.
KFVS12
KFVS12
Man injured in shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was injured in a shooting inside a vehicle on the parking at Sikeston Walmart. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 27. A 19-year-old man from Pemiscot County was taken to an area hospital after...
wpsdlocal6.com
Ribbon Chix, JuliAva, Purchase Appliances participate in seventh annual Shop Local Saturday
PADUCAH — Purchase Appliances, Ribbon Chix and JuliAva Boutique are just three of the local businesses that all feel the same way about shopping locally. All of these businesses participated in Shop Local Saturday this year by discounting some of their items to encourage those in the community to shop locally.
westkentuckystar.com
wevv.com
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County school bus rear-ended Monday morning, no injuries reported
CALVERT CITY — A Marshall County school bus was involved in an accident on the Industrial Parkway in Calvert City early Monday morning, the Marshall County School District says. According to a Monday release, the bus had come to a complete stop with the stop-sign out and red lights...
wpsdlocal6.com
