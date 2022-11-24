Read full article on original website
Related
‘The White Lotus’ Stars Break Down That Shocking Episode 5 Ending: ‘Everyone Has Their Own Agenda’
Note: The following contains spoilers for “The White Lotus” season 2 episode 5. “The White Lotus” Season 2 enters a new realm of tension in its fifth episode, when Tanya and Portia’s trip to Palermo unveils a well-kept secret between their new, seemingly easygoing friends Quentin and Jack.
‘The Kingdom Exodus’ Review: Lars von Trier Goes Full Meta With the Return of His Creepy Hospital Drama
Like David Lynch before him, von Trier waited a quarter-century to return to his disturbing TV project
Researching Time Travel for ‘Interstellar’ Helped Prepare Jonathan Nolan for Prime Video Series ‘The Peripheral’
When it comes to tackling time travel on the big screen, one could say Jonathan Nolan is something of an expert. The “Dark Knight” screenwriter spent years researching the practicalities of time travel for his 2014 film “Interstellar” (directed by his brother Christopher Nolan), to the point that he became something of an expert on the subject through the project’s lengthy development.
‘Wednesday’ Finale Ending Explained: Who Is the Monster?
The Netflix series' conclusion was both creepy and kooky
Tyler Perry Signs 4-Picture Deal With Amazon Studios
Tyler Perry is going to Amazon Prime Video. The studio, with a film division led by Julie Rapaport, has notched a deal with the Atlanta-based entertainment mogul that will see him produce, write and direct four features for worldwide distribution on Prime Video. “I’m excited and grateful to start working...
Howard Stern Slams Oprah Winfrey for ‘Showing Off’ Her Wealth on Instagram: ‘You Gotta Be a Little Self Aware’
Howard Stern called out Oprah Winfrey for “showing off” her wealth on social media during the Monday edition of “The Howard Stern Show.”. The controversial radio host mentioned seeing Winfrey’s Instagram posts over the holiday weekend and was surprised to see some of photos Winfrey was choosing to post.
Marvel Movies in Order: How to Watch All MCU Movies Chronologically
The timeline is a little complicated
‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ Showrunner Admits There Are ‘A Couple’ Unintentional Nods to ‘The Good Place’ (Video)
"'The Good Place' was hugely meaningful to me," Megan Amram told TheWrap
Will Smith Says He Will ‘Completely Understand’ if Audiences Skip ‘Emancipation’ Over Oscars Slap
Will Smith’s first starring project since last year’s Oscar win and controversy is on the horizon. Slave drama “Emancipation” will be released on Apple TV+ next month. Considering Smith’s fallout after slapping Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 ceremony, the “King Richard” best actor winner told reporters this weekend that if fans aren’t ready to watch him onscreen again, he’ll “completely understand.”
Mark Burnett Exits as MGM Worldwide TV Group Chairman
Mark Burnett, chairman of worldwide television group at MGM, has officially tendered his resignation following the storied studio’s $8.5 billion acquisition by Amazon in March. He becomes the latest executive departure, following motion picture group chairman Michael De Luca and motion picture group president Pam Abdy’s departures in April.
How to Watch ‘The Menu’: Is the Anya Taylor-Joy Thriller Streaming?
The film is produced by Adam McKay and written by Will Tracy
Netflix Dominates Nielsen Streaming With ‘The Watcher,’ ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’
For the fifth time since 2020, the streamer singlehandedly controlled half of the list with five originals topping 1 billion viewing minutes
Nick Holly, Literary Agent and Co-Creator of ABC Comedy Series ‘Sons & Daughters,’ Dies at 51
Nick Holly, who worked in the entertainment industry as a writer, producer and literary agent and manager, has died at the age of 51, according to multiple media reports. Holly died Nov. 21 at his home in Santa Monica after battling lung cancer. Known as the co-creator of the ABC...
Watch as DreamWorks Highlights Its Animated Franchises With New Opening Credits Curtain Raiser (Video)
DWA's new pre-show opener will play ahead of all of their new films, and features the Bad Guys and Shrek
‘Andor’ Finally Topples ‘House of the Dragon’ on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
The ”Star Wars“ series has its best week just ahead of its first season premiere. In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.
‘KPOP’ Broadway Review: A Behind-the-Scenes Musical About Korean Pop – Without BTS
The concert-style show has a pulsing energy but not much plot
‘The White Lotus': Tom Hollander Says Quentin Is ‘Compassionately Misleading’ Tanya
After Greg leaves Tanya all by her lonesome with only the comfort of her assistant, Portia, on their romantic Sicilian getaway in “The White Lotus” Season 2, Tanya quickly finds refuge in her friendship with Quentin, who Tom Hollander says is “compassionately misleading” Tanya as she confides in Quentin about her marriage struggles.
Kanye ‘Ye’ West Launches 2024 Presidential Run With Campaign Ad Featuring Tucker Carlson (Video)
A clip from ”Tucker Carlson Tonight“ leads the ad’s narrative of victimhood. Kanye “Ye” West has apparently made good on his promise to run for president in 2024 and launched his first campaign ad late Thursday. Posted to his Twitter account, which Elon Musk just...
Gotham Awards 2022: List of Winners (Updating Live)
The 2022 Gotham Awards are taking place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City to honor the best independent films of the year. TheWrap will update the list of winners as they are announced. The award for breakthrough performer went to Gracija Filipovic for the Croatian drama “Murina.”
Irene Cara, ‘Fame’ Star Who Won an Oscar for ‘Flashdance’ Title Song, Dies at 63
The singer and actress died suddenly in her Florida home, publicist says
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0