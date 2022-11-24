ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researching Time Travel for ‘Interstellar’ Helped Prepare Jonathan Nolan for Prime Video Series ‘The Peripheral’

When it comes to tackling time travel on the big screen, one could say Jonathan Nolan is something of an expert. The “Dark Knight” screenwriter spent years researching the practicalities of time travel for his 2014 film “Interstellar” (directed by his brother Christopher Nolan), to the point that he became something of an expert on the subject through the project’s lengthy development.
Tyler Perry Signs 4-Picture Deal With Amazon Studios

Tyler Perry is going to Amazon Prime Video. The studio, with a film division led by Julie Rapaport, has notched a deal with the Atlanta-based entertainment mogul that will see him produce, write and direct four features for worldwide distribution on Prime Video. “I’m excited and grateful to start working...
Will Smith Says He Will ‘Completely Understand’ if Audiences Skip ‘Emancipation’ Over Oscars Slap

Will Smith’s first starring project since last year’s Oscar win and controversy is on the horizon. Slave drama “Emancipation” will be released on Apple TV+ next month. Considering Smith’s fallout after slapping Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 ceremony, the “King Richard” best actor winner told reporters this weekend that if fans aren’t ready to watch him onscreen again, he’ll “completely understand.”
Mark Burnett Exits as MGM Worldwide TV Group Chairman

Mark Burnett, chairman of worldwide television group at MGM, has officially tendered his resignation following the storied studio’s $8.5 billion acquisition by Amazon in March. He becomes the latest executive departure, following motion picture group chairman Michael De Luca and motion picture group president Pam Abdy’s departures in April.
Gotham Awards 2022: List of Winners (Updating Live)

The 2022 Gotham Awards are taking place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City to honor the best independent films of the year. TheWrap will update the list of winners as they are announced. The award for breakthrough performer went to Gracija Filipovic for the Croatian drama “Murina.”
