Visit Tyler hosts small business pop-up shop
WebXtra: Longview holds ‘Shop Small Business Saturday’. In an age where big box stores seem to draw most of the shoppers, Longview main street hosted “Shop Small Business Saturday.” The effort started in 2010 as part of a national initiative to promote small business, usually held the Saturday after Black Friday. An added component this year was bingo. Go to a participating business and get a bingo card. Get it stamped by each of the businesses you visit, and you will be entered into a drawing for prizes. Statistically, in Texas small businesses account for 99% of the state’s businesses. Part of the allure is with small businesses you quite often get something unique, instead of something mass produced. Brenda Thornhill of Heartisans Market said Small Business Saturday is important because the money stays in the community.
Tyler Rotary Club to bring Christmas spirit downtown with annual parade
Rep. Dean files bills to restrict government from banning natural gas use. “The bill basically is trying to put in place some mechanism by which we can set in statute where cities can not outlaw if you will the use of natural gas or propane as a means of fuel for appliances,” Dean said.
East Texas mission begins annual holiday toy drive
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As East Texans celebrate the Thanksgiving weekend, the time has come again for one rescue mission to help those who will be in need over the Christmas holiday, particularly children, and toys to make their holidays joyful. While most East Texans are trying to recover from...
Texas Parks & Wildlife predict ‘moderate’ harvest for deer season
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 3 weeks into the East Texas deer hunting season, and this is when game wardens say they see a slight ‘lull’ in hunting, after the Thanksgiving holiday. A super bowl for hunters, deer season has traditionally been a time when the bulk of Texas...
Travel experts share tips ahead of Travel Deals Tuesday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The focus today for consumers is Cyber Monday deals, but if you are looking to travel next year, Tuesday might be a good day to look at your trip options. Tuesday is being called Travel Deals Tuesday by some; for some companies, it’s the biggest travel day sales for the year.
City of Gladewater repairing water line near Richey Rd.
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A leak has been reported in a water line near George Richey Rd. according to the Gladewater Police Department. Water pressure may be affected in nearby areas.
Tyler police department gives tips to avoid shopping scams this holiday season
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As people ramp up shopping for the holidays, criminals are ready to take advantage of those who let their guards down. “Just because it’s easy to get or easy to get rid of, doesn’t mean you need to stop your safety checks,” said Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.
Affidavit: Suspect in East Texas pursuit transporting more than 30 pounds of marijuana
Tyler Rotary Club to bring Christmas spirit downtown with annual parade. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Representatives from the Tyler Rotary...
Retail Expert explains Black Friday turn out compared to previous years
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Thanksgiving weekend used to kick off the holiday shopping season with big sales on Black Friday. However, habits have changed a great deal in the last few years. “It’s much calmer than it was then retailers have offered the values over the last month to get the...
Man stranded at sea rescued by U.S. Coast Guard, pilot from Lindale
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KLTV) - A 28-year-old man was rescued after falling off a cruise ship and surviving 15 hours at sea. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call from the cruise ship Carnival Valor at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving day, reporting a passenger aboard the cruise ship was missing, according to a bulletin from the U.S. Coast Guard. The release states the man fell overboard Wednesday evening.
Yantis man killed after vehicle crashes into tree
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash east of Yantis on Wednesday. The crash took place at about 8:20 a.m. Darryl Johnson, 47, was traveling westbound on FM 514 in rainy weather when his Honda Pilot left the road and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nacogdoches County robbery suspect accused in Flint incident
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk man accused of robbing someone in Nacogdoches County is now accused of also robbing a man outside a Dollar General store in Flint. According to an arrest affidavit from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Kadarius Martez Neal, 27, is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint outside the Dollar General in the 20000 block of State Highway 155 on at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. The affidavit states that the victim told investigators he was attempting to get into his vehicle outside the store when a black male placed a silver-colored pistol into his side and demanded his wallet. The victim said the suspect then left the scene in a four-door silver car while wearing a black hoodie and mask. The incident took place four days before the Nacogdoches County robbery, also outside a Dollar General, in which Neal is also accused.
Winona man accused of stealing more than $85,000 using fake online company
FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - A Winona man allegedly stole more than $85,000 from a Flint boat dealership by committing credit card fraud over two years. Andrew Thomas Boaz, 35, has been accused of using a company credit card to transfer funds into his own account, an affidavit revealed. On Oct....
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting outside Longview ER
UPDATE: Man allegedly held wife and daughter hostage in Jacksonville officer involved shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - An officer involved shooting took place south of Jacksonville, after a man allegedly held his wife and daughter hostage. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced in a social media post that an officer involved shooting took place in the 36,000 block of Highway 69. They...
Gun Barrel City police investigate death of 6-year-old boy
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Police responded to a report of possible carbon monoxide poisoning and found three children and one adult in need of medical attention. On Nov. 26 at about 9 a.m., the Gun Barrel City Police and Fire Departments responded to a call of possible carbon monoxide poisoning in the 100 block of Garret Lane, according to a police social media post.
