ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

'Too tough to ignore': ABs hero expects two bolters in RWC squad

Former All Black Stephen Donald believes two bolters will be named in next year’s Rugby World Cup squad, including an in-form outside back who will be “too tough to ignore.”. After an up and down international season, which began with a first ever series loss in New Zealand...
Sporting News

The ruck incident which kicked off Etzebeth and Itoje skirmish

Slow motion pictures from South Africa’s mauling of England during their Autumn Nations Series clash on the weekend appear to capture the moment that sparked a bit of biff between Eben Etzebeth and Maro Itoje. The rivalry between these two world-class locks has been a talking point for several...
Sporting News

'Soul-destroying': Former England player takes to social media to blast current team

Former World Cup-winning England centre Will Greenwood has shared an honest, emotional message on social media with regard to the state of the current national side. England slumped to a 27-13 loss to South Africa at Twickenham to end their Autumn campaign which Greenwood called the most ‘soul-destroying’ game he has attended at the home of England Rugby.
Sporting News

England vs Wales World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group B match at Qatar 2022

The long-anticipated 'Battle of Britain' is upon us at the World Cup, and England face Wales with last-16 qualification on the line. The Three Lions have edged into the lead of Group B but their hopes of glory in Qatar could still come crashing down. But in order for that to happen, Wales must regroup and rediscover their giantkilling best.
Sporting News

South Korea vs. Ghana final score, result: Mohammed Kudus double gives Black Stars victory in World Cup thriller

Ghana revived their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for only the second time with a thrilling Group H victory after a second-half fightback from South Korea. The 2010 quarterfinalists impressed in an opening 3-2 defeat against Portugal and went in front in the 24th minute when defender Mohammed Salisu swept home Jordan Ayew's curling free-kick.
Sporting News

What channel is Spain vs Germany on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group E game on TV from Qatar

One of the biggest clashes of the World Cup group stages takes place on November 27, as Spain take on Germany in Group E action. Germany have no margin for error after their shock loss to Japan in the opening round of fixtures, and this game is almost a must-win if the 2014 champions are to avoid the embarrassment of going out in the group stages for the second tournament in a row.
Sporting News

Ronaldo backs injured Neymar bounce back for Brazil at World Cup amid 'envy and evil' on social media

Neymar can call upon the full support of Brazil icon Ronaldo as he recovers from injury, with R9 posting an emotional message on social media. A superstar of the present has been laid low with an ankle problem picked up in a 2022 World Cup opener against Serbia, with that knock set to prevent him from competing in a Qatar showpiece again until the knockout stages have been reached.

Comments / 0

Community Policy