Sporting News
'Too tough to ignore': ABs hero expects two bolters in RWC squad
Former All Black Stephen Donald believes two bolters will be named in next year’s Rugby World Cup squad, including an in-form outside back who will be “too tough to ignore.”. After an up and down international season, which began with a first ever series loss in New Zealand...
Sporting News
The ruck incident which kicked off Etzebeth and Itoje skirmish
Slow motion pictures from South Africa’s mauling of England during their Autumn Nations Series clash on the weekend appear to capture the moment that sparked a bit of biff between Eben Etzebeth and Maro Itoje. The rivalry between these two world-class locks has been a talking point for several...
Sporting News
'Soul-destroying': Former England player takes to social media to blast current team
Former World Cup-winning England centre Will Greenwood has shared an honest, emotional message on social media with regard to the state of the current national side. England slumped to a 27-13 loss to South Africa at Twickenham to end their Autumn campaign which Greenwood called the most ‘soul-destroying’ game he has attended at the home of England Rugby.
Sporting News
Is Lionel Messi playing today? Full details for Argentina vs. Poland at World Cup 2022
Despite Argentina's shaky start at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, their superstar Lionel Messi has still managed to shine brightly. The 35-year-old, likely appearing at the tournament for the last time, has scored in both of their games so far in Qatar. Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot...
Sporting News
England vs Wales World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group B match at Qatar 2022
The long-anticipated 'Battle of Britain' is upon us at the World Cup, and England face Wales with last-16 qualification on the line. The Three Lions have edged into the lead of Group B but their hopes of glory in Qatar could still come crashing down. But in order for that to happen, Wales must regroup and rediscover their giantkilling best.
Sporting News
Mexico loses Messi, Argentina game, and possibly FIFA World Cup knockout berth in a single moment
For a few perilous seconds, everyone in a green Mexico shirt lost track of Lionel Messi. The ball was to the right side of the field. He stood alone in the center, 25 feet removed from the goal. No El Tri defender noticed he was there. This is the same sort of high-risk behavior as climbing a sheer rock wall with no ropes.
Sporting News
South Korea vs. Ghana final score, result: Mohammed Kudus double gives Black Stars victory in World Cup thriller
Ghana revived their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for only the second time with a thrilling Group H victory after a second-half fightback from South Korea. The 2010 quarterfinalists impressed in an opening 3-2 defeat against Portugal and went in front in the 24th minute when defender Mohammed Salisu swept home Jordan Ayew's curling free-kick.
Sporting News
Poland vs Argentina World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
Two sporting greats can ensure their futures at the 2022 FIFA World Cup remain in their hands when Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski meet in Argentina and Poland's final game in Group C. With the Copa America holders at risk of elimination against Mexico in their second match of the...
Sporting News
How to watch Portugal vs Uruguay in USA: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
A place in the Round of 16 is up for grabs for Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal when they face Uruguay at the Lusail Stadium on Monday. Portugal can make it two wins out of two and almost certainly secure a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage, against a Uruguay side seeking their first victory in Group H.
Sporting News
What channel is Spain vs Germany on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group E game on TV from Qatar
One of the biggest clashes of the World Cup group stages takes place on November 27, as Spain take on Germany in Group E action. Germany have no margin for error after their shock loss to Japan in the opening round of fixtures, and this game is almost a must-win if the 2014 champions are to avoid the embarrassment of going out in the group stages for the second tournament in a row.
Sporting News
Round of 16 World Cup 2022: Teams qualified, bracket, match schedule, fixtures and how it works
All 32 teams started the 2022 FIFA World Cup with one goal: get to the knockout rounds. Any player and coach will tell you that, in the single-elimination knockout stage, anything can happen. That's why teams don't care how they get there. They just want to get there. There will...
Sporting News
Ronaldo backs injured Neymar bounce back for Brazil at World Cup amid 'envy and evil' on social media
Neymar can call upon the full support of Brazil icon Ronaldo as he recovers from injury, with R9 posting an emotional message on social media. A superstar of the present has been laid low with an ankle problem picked up in a 2022 World Cup opener against Serbia, with that knock set to prevent him from competing in a Qatar showpiece again until the knockout stages have been reached.
