NEWS10 ABC

Troy’s 75th Turkey Trot takedown goes viral

The viral video has been seen by over half a million people. It shows two runners colliding at the finish line of the Troy Turkey Trot, one of the nation's oldest road races. 22-year-old Jack Huber was running his first Turkey Trot after some steadfast training at other area runs of the season. He says he never experienced a race like this.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga National Cemetery gearing up for December wreath-laying ceremony

The Saratoga National Cemetery is announcing their plans for National Wreaths Across America Day. The cemetery will then host their National Wreath Day Ceremony at noon. Wreaths can be donated and sponsored for $15. Saratoga National Cemetery is hoping to get 15,000 wreaths sponsored for this year. There have been...
WNYT

Parachuting Santa returns to Ballston Spa

This Ballston Spa Santa wasn’t traveling by sleigh today. This afternoon, Santa Claus and three of his elves parachuted from a plane to the Ellms’ Christmas Tree Farm. He was greeted by a crowd of children that rushed him as soon as he landed. The farm has been...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WNYT

Firefighters battle major fire in Petersburgh

Several firefighters in Rensselaer County battled a structure fire in the rain throughout the day. This happened in the town of Petersburgh. There is not much information regarding the fire at this time, but the Fire Chief on the scene tells us the fire broke out at the address 1351 New York Highway Two.
PETERSBURG, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs to hold vigil to honor Club Q victims

A special vigil is planned to be held Sunday evening in Saratoga Springs in memory of the victims of the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting. Saratoga Pride helped organize the vigil, which is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. Organizers hope the space is used to remember the victims and...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Hochul announces $10M to revitalize downtown Gloversville

Gloversville is getting $10 million for 12 projects to help revitalize the city’s downtown. Gov. Hochul made the announcement Monday at the historic Glove Theater in Gloversville. Nearly $2 million will go towards renovating and restoring it. Other projects include building the Glove City Lofts, which will add affordable...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WNYT

Queensbury hosting festival of trees

Sunday is your last chance to check out the 31st annual festival of trees in the North Country. The popular event draws hundreds of people to the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls every year. You can check out all of the different tree and wreath displays. Admission is free, but...
GLENS FALLS, NY
Hot 99.1

A New Sports Craze Soon to Fill Up Space in old Latham Kmart

The old Kmart building on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham is becoming an entertainment and sports destination. The Scarlet Knife, an upscale restaurant just recently opened and more construction is on the way including a new sports complex. What Sports Complex will Be Moving In?. With the rise of a...
LATHAM, NY
WNYT

Petersburgh house fire rekindles second time after crews leave

Firefighters in Rensselaer County were called back to the scene of a house fire in Petersburgh early Monday morning after the fire rekindled. Fire Chief Mark Murray says the initial call came in around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for the fire at 1351 Route 2. He says people were inside the...
PETERSBURG, NY
94.3 Lite FM

One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany

One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Watervliet hosting tree lighting ceremony

Watervliet is also holding its tree lighting ceremony tonight. It’s at Veterans Park beginning at 5 p.m. The event will include horse drawn wagon rides, music, food, drinks, and, off course Santa Claus. The city will be following its tradition of giving out a city ornament to residents that...
WATERVLIET, NY
101.5 WPDH

Navigate Through the Spectacular Ice Castles of Lake George This Winter

Get your coat, mittens, and wool hat. Pack the kids in the car and set out for a road trip to Lake George this winter because the Ice Castles are back!. If you're not into skiing or snowboarding, finding fun activities to do with the family in the wintertime is tough. Especially if you want to get outside and get some fresh air. Luckily, we're conveniently located in the Hudson Valley and are only a short trip from Lake George, New York.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Man charged in Vermont weekend gunfire

A man has been arrested in connection to gunfire in Vermont over the weekend. Police believe 31-year-old George Zelayagranados recklessly shot a gun into the air and the ground at 127 Ehrich Rd. in Shaftsbury. Three Schenectady residents were allegedly put in danger, but not hurt.
SHAFTSBURY, VT

