This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Troy’s 75th Turkey Trot takedown goes viral
The viral video has been seen by over half a million people. It shows two runners colliding at the finish line of the Troy Turkey Trot, one of the nation's oldest road races. 22-year-old Jack Huber was running his first Turkey Trot after some steadfast training at other area runs of the season. He says he never experienced a race like this.
Saratoga Springs Shooting Renews Controversial Bar Curfew Battle
If you love late nights in Saratoga Springs, the last call lights could start flashing sooner than you remember. A new wave of downtown deaths and assaults has reignited a debate over an earlier close for bars. This is not the first time Saratoga Springs officials have pushed for changes...
WNYT
Saratoga National Cemetery gearing up for December wreath-laying ceremony
The Saratoga National Cemetery is announcing their plans for National Wreaths Across America Day. The cemetery will then host their National Wreath Day Ceremony at noon. Wreaths can be donated and sponsored for $15. Saratoga National Cemetery is hoping to get 15,000 wreaths sponsored for this year. There have been...
WNYT
Parachuting Santa returns to Ballston Spa
This Ballston Spa Santa wasn’t traveling by sleigh today. This afternoon, Santa Claus and three of his elves parachuted from a plane to the Ellms’ Christmas Tree Farm. He was greeted by a crowd of children that rushed him as soon as he landed. The farm has been...
WNYT
Firefighters battle major fire in Petersburgh
Several firefighters in Rensselaer County battled a structure fire in the rain throughout the day. This happened in the town of Petersburgh. There is not much information regarding the fire at this time, but the Fire Chief on the scene tells us the fire broke out at the address 1351 New York Highway Two.
WNYT
Saratoga Springs to hold vigil to honor Club Q victims
A special vigil is planned to be held Sunday evening in Saratoga Springs in memory of the victims of the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting. Saratoga Pride helped organize the vigil, which is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. Organizers hope the space is used to remember the victims and...
Local Christmas tree farm to partake in ‘Trees for Troops’
A Ballston Spa-based Christmas tree farm is looking to spread the Christmas spirit with the armed forces.
WNYT
Hochul announces $10M to revitalize downtown Gloversville
Gloversville is getting $10 million for 12 projects to help revitalize the city’s downtown. Gov. Hochul made the announcement Monday at the historic Glove Theater in Gloversville. Nearly $2 million will go towards renovating and restoring it. Other projects include building the Glove City Lofts, which will add affordable...
WNYT
Queensbury hosting festival of trees
Sunday is your last chance to check out the 31st annual festival of trees in the North Country. The popular event draws hundreds of people to the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls every year. You can check out all of the different tree and wreath displays. Admission is free, but...
A New Sports Craze Soon to Fill Up Space in old Latham Kmart
The old Kmart building on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham is becoming an entertainment and sports destination. The Scarlet Knife, an upscale restaurant just recently opened and more construction is on the way including a new sports complex. What Sports Complex will Be Moving In?. With the rise of a...
WNYT
Petersburgh house fire rekindles second time after crews leave
Firefighters in Rensselaer County were called back to the scene of a house fire in Petersburgh early Monday morning after the fire rekindled. Fire Chief Mark Murray says the initial call came in around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for the fire at 1351 Route 2. He says people were inside the...
PHOTOS: Metropolitan Church serves community
The Metropolitan Church hosted a Thanksgiving basket gifting this year providing Thanksgiving dinner for the community. The church provided over 600 families with food for the giving holiday.
One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany
One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
Narcan kits installed outside north country businesses
Several businesses across the north country will soon be equipped with emergency Narcan kits, as part of an Adirondack Health Institute initiative to expand public access to the lifesaving drug.
Code Blue Alert issued for homeless in Albany
With temperatures expected to dip below freezing Monday night, the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) issued a Code Blue Alert in Albany through Wednesday.
WNYT
Watervliet hosting tree lighting ceremony
Watervliet is also holding its tree lighting ceremony tonight. It’s at Veterans Park beginning at 5 p.m. The event will include horse drawn wagon rides, music, food, drinks, and, off course Santa Claus. The city will be following its tradition of giving out a city ornament to residents that...
Navigate Through the Spectacular Ice Castles of Lake George This Winter
Get your coat, mittens, and wool hat. Pack the kids in the car and set out for a road trip to Lake George this winter because the Ice Castles are back!. If you're not into skiing or snowboarding, finding fun activities to do with the family in the wintertime is tough. Especially if you want to get outside and get some fresh air. Luckily, we're conveniently located in the Hudson Valley and are only a short trip from Lake George, New York.
Cohoes holding its second annual Soup Stroll
The City of Cohoes is set to hold its second annual Soup Stoll during Small Business Saturday on November 25. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.
WNYT
Man charged in Vermont weekend gunfire
A man has been arrested in connection to gunfire in Vermont over the weekend. Police believe 31-year-old George Zelayagranados recklessly shot a gun into the air and the ground at 127 Ehrich Rd. in Shaftsbury. Three Schenectady residents were allegedly put in danger, but not hurt.
WNYT
Waterford hosts annual Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony
Waterford is getting into the Christmas spirit Saturday night. The annual Christmas parade will step off at 6 p.m. from 7th street, ending at Soldiers and Sailors Park. After the parade, a tree lighting ceremony will be held. Santa Claus will be making a special appearance.
