ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avondale, AZ

More details emerge about Avondale shooting rampage that killed beloved barber

By Vic Verbalaitis, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xPk6H_0jLss75L00

The suspect charged with shooting at vehicles and causing several collisions in Avondale on Saturday, which resulted in the death of a beloved Avondale barber confessed to his crimes, according to court documents.

Raymond Earl Pipkin, 29, was arrested by police on Saturday after a shooting rampage in Avondale that killed 34-year-old Glendale resident Gabriel Sotello and injured five others, including a 14-year-old boy.

Court documents said that the rampage began around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of North 107th Avenue and West McDowell Road. That's where a man driving a black 2015 Honda Acura told police that he felt another driver in a Ford Focus staring at him while stopped at the traffic light.

He asked the driver of the Focus, which was Pipkin, if they were "good," according to arrest documents, which added that Pipkin responded by saying, "We are now," before shooting at the man's car.

The Acura driver tried to drive away but was followed by Pipkin, and he collided with another vehicle at the intersection of North Avondale Boulevard and West McDowell Road. Arrest documents say he got out of the Acura and ran toward a dirt field while hearing gunshots behind him. He was not injured in the shooting.

Arrest documents say that Pipkin then pulled up to a black Dodge Charger at the intersection and fired into it, killing Sotello and critically injuring a 14-year-old boy in the passenger seat.

Pipkin then traveled north on North Avondale Boulevard where he struck a motorcyclist head-on near West Encanto Boulevard, according to arrest documents. Pipkin then got out of his Focus and punched the motorcyclist in the face before fleeing on foot. Avondale police said the motorcyclist was in stable condition.

Another shooting:Chandler officers shoot, kill armed man, police say

Before he was taken into custody, Pipkin had also approached a transient man while inside his car near Interstate 10 and North Avondale Boulevard. Arrest documents say that Pipkin asked the man if he was ready to die before he shot him several times. The man was taken to the Abrazo West Campus and was in stable condition as of Wednesday.

Police said in court documents that Pipkin had also fired at a Tesla near the area of Interstate 10 and West Fairway Drive, causing around $5,000 in damages to the vehicle. The driver and passenger were uninjured, and the driver told police that his vehicle's onboard camera recorded the incident, which police seized as evidence in the investigation.

Pipkin was taken into custody near North 114th Avenue and West Cambridge Avenue after an Avondale officer chased him on foot, arrest documents say. Avondale police said they recovered a semi-automatic handgun from his vehicle.

After being taken into custody, officers reported that Pipkin made utterances like, "I've killed people today," "We're all going to hell," and "Jesus is coming," the documents say.

Court documents say that Pipkin identified himself as Jesus Christ when he was booked into the Avondale Detention Facility, and after being read his rights, admitted to the shootings and acknowledged that his actions caused the death of another man. The documents say that when officers asked Pipkin what he would say to the family of the man he killed, he said he takes full responsibility and accountability for his actions.

Sotello, also known as "YoungAz Barber," was a well-known and beloved barber in Arizona with over 24,000 Instagram followers. Comments bearing condolences and expressions of appreciation flooded Sotello's account after his death. One Instagram user commented, "Still can't believe you're gone bro. Thank you for your friendship. All the talks we had. 10+ years worth of amazing haircuts. Rest easy, brother."

A GoFundMe to support his family, organized by Albani Villela, had raised over $49,000 of its $55,000 goal by Wednesday afternoon.

A funeral service will be held for Gabriel Sotello at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, at Radiant Church in Surprise. Expressions of sympathy may be shared for the Sotello family at www.westresthavenfuneralhome.com

Pipkin was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, hit and run and aggravated assault on a minor. He is due in court on Nov. 30.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Valley Tribune

Chandler man kills self, wounds his 2 kids

A Chandler man is dead from a self-inflicted wound after he violated a court order and entered his estranged wife’s home and shot his two children. The children, a 15-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, are expected to survive. Derek Aaron Tighe, 52, killed himself on Nov. 20 after...
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

Man found dead inside car with gunshot wound in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was found dead suffering from a gunshot wound in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded around 1:30 p.m. to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. The man was found deceased inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman found dead in west Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A maintenance worker at a west Phoenix hotel reportedly found a woman dead on Saturday afternoon. The worker called the police around 3:50 p.m., and when officers arrived at the hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no details about what led up to the shooting are available.
PHOENIX, AZ
themesatribune.com

Mesa pays $8M to widow of ex-cop’s victim

Mesa has agreed to pay $8 million to Daniel Shaver’s widow and two children to settle her claims against the city over his 2016 shooting death at an east Mesa hotel by former Mesa police officer Philip Brailsford. Attorneys for Shaver’s widow Laney Sweet filed a notice of settlement...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Investigation underway after man's murder in central Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man has died after being shot near Interstate 10 and 7th Avenue on Friday night, and Phoenix investigators are still looking for a suspect. Officers were called to St. Joseph's Hospital at around 10 p.m. on Nov. 25 where a man was being treated for a gunshot wound.
PHOENIX, AZ
TMZ.com

Blueface & Chrisean Rock Party in Phoenix After Attempted Murder Arrest

Blueface and Chrisean Rock aren't sweating his arrest for attempted murder ... 'cause they partied their faces off last weekend, just days after he was in handcuffs. The rapper couple attended two different events in Phoenix on Friday and Saturday. The first was hosted by CR at a club called Monarch, where she brought out her BF ... the 2nd was helmed by Blueface himself at a joint called Tru Ultra Lounge.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix restaurant, police looking for suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Phoenix restaurant Friday night. Around 6 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Feeney’s restaurant on 12th Street and Maryland Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. First responders took the man to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman in wheelchair dies after being hit by a car in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman in west Phoenix Saturday evening. Around 6:45 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the report of a hit and run near 63rd Avenue and Palm Lane, north of McDowell Road. Officers arrived and found a woman in a wheelchair with injuries; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Camera catches man robbing Casa Grande hotel at gunpoint

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Officials with the Casa Grande Police Department say they are looking for a man who was caught on camera robbing a hotel at gunpoint on Thanksgiving. The armed robbery, according to police, happened at 2:00 a.m. at the Quality Inn located near Florence Boulevard and Henness Road.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
ABC 15 News

MCSO: Two adults found dead in vehicle near MC 85 and Cotton Lane

GOODYEAR, AZ — A portion of MC 85 in the West Valley is shut down Friday due to a death investigation, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says. Around 9:20 a.m., deputies were called to check out a suspicious vehicle on the side of the road near MC 85 and Cotton Lane. Inside the vehicle, deputies found two adults who were dead.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy