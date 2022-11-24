Read full article on original website
Christmas season kicks off in Douglas County with annual lighting of tree
ROSEBURG, Ore. — As the holiday season continues to kick off around Oregon this weekend, Roseburg's beloved Christmas tree was lit up Sunday evening in downtown. Hundreds in Douglas County stopped by the county courthouse for the 39th annual Douglas County Christmas Tree Lighting. Ran in partnership by the...
Salmon spawning totals mean positive future for Coquille River Fall Chinook
BANDON, Ore. — It's been three years since the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) uncovered a crisis in the Coquille River. In 2010, ODFW reported 30,000 Fall Chinook salmon returned to the Coquille River. That number plummeted to 275 by 2019. Now, a united effort from ODFW,...
KVAL's Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive kicks off Tuesday morning
EUGENE, Ore. — Tuesday is the beginning of KVAL's Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive, helping those suffering from food insecurity in our area. In Eugene, the food drive will be benefiting Food for Lane County. The Eugene donation box will be at the Bi-Mart on 18th...
Enter now: Douglas County Sheriff's Office Christmas Card Drawing Contest for kids
Kids in Douglas County are invited to submit their original artwork in the 3rd Annual Douglas County Sheriff's Office Christmas Card Drawing Contest. One winner from each of three age groups will be chosen as the artist for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Official 2022 Christmas Card. The contest is...
Crews respond to fire in Coos Bay's downtown business area
COOS BAY, Ore. — Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, North Coos 911 Dispatch Center began receiving calls about a possible structure fire in the 100 block of Anderson Ave. Initial reports were that there was smoke coming from a business in that area, the Coos Bay Fire Department said. Coos...
City of Roseburg maintains high credit rating, City reports
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg has maintained its high credit rating with a leading bond credit rating business, the City of Roseburg said in a news release. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Moody’s Investor Service, a leading provider of credit ratings for public finance issuers, issued its annual comment on the City of Roseburg and confirmed its credit rating for the City as an Aa3 with no outlook.
Oakland wins 2A state football title
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Oakland Oakers jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and held off a late surge by Weston-McEwen/Griswold en route to a 46-32 win in the OSAA 2A football championship game Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium. The Oakers, the No. 1-seeded team, led 34-14...
UO, OSU investigating video of Oregon player striking OSU fan
EUGENE, Ore. — A viral video which drew millions of views shows Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson apparently striking an Oregon State fan who was on the field after the Beavers' comeback win in Saturday's rivalry game. In the video, Johnson is seen punching the person from behind before being...
Video shows Ducks' player throwing postgame punch after loss
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon's athletic administration said Sunday it is gathering information after a video surfaced showing Ducks outside linebacker DJ Johnson striking a person in Oregon State gear on the field after Saturday's game at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen punching the person from behind and then being...
Oregon volleyball earns #3 seed in NCAA volleyball tournament
EUGENE, Ore. — The NCAA volleyball regular season has ended – but there’s good news for the Ducks. The Oregon volleyball team found out Sunday night that they are the #3 seed in the Louisville bracket, meaning Oregon will host both the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament at Matthew Knight Arena.
Oregon volleyball sweeps Oregon State on Senior Night
EUGENE, Ore. — The No. 10 Oregon volleyball team increased their win streak to 13 matches, sweeping Oregon State 3-0 on Senior Night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. The Ducks finished the regular season with a record of 23-5, with a perfect 12-0 record during home matches. Brooke...
Oregon men beat Villanova despite slew of injuries
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team cannot seem to shake off the injury bug. The Ducks were without N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle on Sunday. Jermaine Cousinard, Keeshawn Barthelemy and Brennan Rigbsy continue to deal with injuries as well. But despite their dilapidated lineup, the...
Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham named Arizona State head coach
EUGENE, Ore. — What had been rumored for weeks finally became official on Sunday. Oregon football offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has been named the next head coach at Arizona State. The 32-year-old heads for Tempe after one season in Eugene, greatly improving Oregon's offense. This season, the Ducks offense...
