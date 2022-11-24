ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg has maintained its high credit rating with a leading bond credit rating business, the City of Roseburg said in a news release. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Moody’s Investor Service, a leading provider of credit ratings for public finance issuers, issued its annual comment on the City of Roseburg and confirmed its credit rating for the City as an Aa3 with no outlook.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO