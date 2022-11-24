ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Argument between husband, wife leads to murder-suicide, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An argument between a husband and a wife led to a murder-suicide Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Ardmore Street, near Eastern and Oakey, for reports of a shooting. Police found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Manner of death ‘undetermined’ after man found dead in Las Vegas desert

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s Office said the manner of death of a man found dead in the desert was undetermined. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police found the body of a man in a desert area near W. Lake Mead Boulevard and the 215 beltway around 10 a.m. June 19. Police said the victim had signs of trauma.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man fatally shot while jump starting vehicle at central Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot while attempting to jump start a vehicle Saturday in the central valley. According to police, officers responded to a shooting near a residence in the 1100 block of Hassell Avenue at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

16-year-old girl missing from Las Vegas Paiute Reservation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Paiute Reservation Police are looking for a missing teen last seen Saturday. Nomi Armendariz, 16, was last seen Nov. 26 around 8:30 a.m. near the Snow Mountain residential area of the Las Vegas Paiute Reservation, which is located near northbound US 95 and Kyle Canyon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Woman dies after hit in head with rake, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman died after she was hit in the head with a rake, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the incident happened Sept. 30. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to the area of Bruce and Fremont after a 53-year-old woman, identified as Marcia Averett, was found unconscious. LVFR said Averett had “obvious” head trauma and a 4-5 inch laceration to the right temple area. Averett was taken to University Medical Center and had to be intubated and treated for a skull fracture and brain bleed, LVMPD said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One man dead after shooting in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead after an overnight shooting in the North Las Vegas area. North Las Vegas Police reported to the 3100 block of Plumwood near Cheyenne & Pecos around 10 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found a man believed to be in his...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

