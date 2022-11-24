LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman died after she was hit in the head with a rake, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the incident happened Sept. 30. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to the area of Bruce and Fremont after a 53-year-old woman, identified as Marcia Averett, was found unconscious. LVFR said Averett had “obvious” head trauma and a 4-5 inch laceration to the right temple area. Averett was taken to University Medical Center and had to be intubated and treated for a skull fracture and brain bleed, LVMPD said.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO