Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
4 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Argument between husband, wife leads to murder-suicide, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An argument between a husband and a wife led to a murder-suicide Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Ardmore Street, near Eastern and Oakey, for reports of a shooting. Police found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on scene.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate after woman dropped off at hospital, pronounced deceased
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a woman was dropped off at a local hospital and pronounced deceased by medical personnel. According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 5:34 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of a man beating a woman...
Fox5 KVVU
Manner of death ‘undetermined’ after man found dead in Las Vegas desert
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s Office said the manner of death of a man found dead in the desert was undetermined. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police found the body of a man in a desert area near W. Lake Mead Boulevard and the 215 beltway around 10 a.m. June 19. Police said the victim had signs of trauma.
Fox5 KVVU
Man fatally shot while jump starting vehicle at central Las Vegas home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot while attempting to jump start a vehicle Saturday in the central valley. According to police, officers responded to a shooting near a residence in the 1100 block of Hassell Avenue at...
2nd man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing outside Las Vegas Jackpot Joanie’s
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another person accused in connection with a deadly stabbing outside a Jackpot Joanie’s last month has been arrested. James Deyro, 41, is facing charges of open murder and conspiracy to commit murder after a fight over property left a man dead. Just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 16, Las Vegas Metro […]
Las Vegas police unload 30-foot trailer of stolen goods
Las Vegas police and retailers are in the process of cataloguing a 30-foot moving trailer filled with stolen goods recovered from a suspected fencing operation.
Las Vegas police, SWAT activity near downtown Las Vegas area
Metro police and SWAT units are responding to a man barricaded in an apartment in the downtown Las Vegas area.
8newsnow.com
U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is found, with belongings, on Thanksgiving
The Bair family, which was completing its move from Maine to Las Vegas, woke up one morning last week to find the truck and their attached SUV missing. On Thursday, the truck and most of their possessions were located just blocks away. U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is...
Las Vegas police report one man dead after drive-by shooting in east valley
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 4800 block of Ballantine Drive.
Fox5 KVVU
16-year-old girl missing from Las Vegas Paiute Reservation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Paiute Reservation Police are looking for a missing teen last seen Saturday. Nomi Armendariz, 16, was last seen Nov. 26 around 8:30 a.m. near the Snow Mountain residential area of the Las Vegas Paiute Reservation, which is located near northbound US 95 and Kyle Canyon.
98online.com
12-year-old SoCal boy calls 911 as his father allegedly drives drunk with him in car: ‘I need help’
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A frightened 12-year-old boy called 911 after his father took him without notice and allegedly tried driving drunk from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. “I need help. My dad is trying to take me to Vegas. He’s acting weird,” the boy is heard telling dispatchers during the frantic phone call.
One man dead following overnight shooting in North Las Vegas
According to NLVPD, at about 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Plumwood, near Cheyenne and Pecos, in reference to a shooting.
Fox5 KVVU
Woman dies after hit in head with rake, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman died after she was hit in the head with a rake, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the incident happened Sept. 30. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to the area of Bruce and Fremont after a 53-year-old woman, identified as Marcia Averett, was found unconscious. LVFR said Averett had “obvious” head trauma and a 4-5 inch laceration to the right temple area. Averett was taken to University Medical Center and had to be intubated and treated for a skull fracture and brain bleed, LVMPD said.
Metro: Man shot and killed outside residence in east valley
Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday night in the east valley.
54-year-old man attempting to jump start car was shot, Las Vegas police say
Las Vegas Police are investigating a homicide that resulted in the death of one person near West Hassell Avenue Saturday night.
news3lv.com
One man dead after shooting in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead after an overnight shooting in the North Las Vegas area. North Las Vegas Police reported to the 3100 block of Plumwood near Cheyenne & Pecos around 10 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found a man believed to be in his...
Fox5 KVVU
Ex-security guard shot on the Strip opens restaurant in North Las Vegas on Thanksgiving
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Kraig Dodson welcomed in customers with a smile on Thanksgiving. “Thank you for coming. I’m glad you enjoyed it,” he said to a couple leaving his new restaurant called Getting Baked. Dodson owned a food truck called Getting Baked, but recently linked up...
50-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The Clark County Police Department reported a three-vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on South Fort Apache Road in Summerlin just before 11 p.m. According to the officials, a Nissan Altima hit a median on the road and then collided with two other vehicles, a 2004 Pontiac GTO and a 2022 Ford F-15 pickup.
One dead after physical altercation turns into stabbing in Downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a physical altercation-turned-stabbing that killed one person on Wednesday night.
news3lv.com
After nearly dying in 2014, former security guard ‘thankful’ to open new Las Vegas eatery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kraig Dodson said one of the reasons he opened his new restaurant on Thanksgiving Day was because he’s “thankful to be alive.”. Eight years ago, Dodson was shot six times in a gunfight outside the Paris Hotel on the Strip. At the time, he was contracted as an RTC security guard through the company now known as Allied Universal.
Comments / 6