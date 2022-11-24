Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Audience member escorted by police after disrupting Board of State Canvassers meeting
LANSING, Mich. — A man was escorted out by police Monday morning during the Michigan Board of State Canvassers meeting. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers met on November 28 in Lansing to certify the 2022 midterm election results. The audience member allegedly yelled with explicate language and was...
UpNorthLive.com
MDHHS to host virtual 'baby fairs' for new and expecting families
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday it will host three virtual 'baby fairs' in December for new and expecting families. The virtual events will provide families with opportunities to learn about available resources as well as health and safety information. The events...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan mail carriers to work long hours to keep up with holiday demand
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Heading into December, mail carriers with the U.S. Postal Service will be delivering in many communities throughout Michigan as early as 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. "The holidays are a time people send their best well wishes and seasons tidings sealed in greeting cards and...
UpNorthLive.com
Sunshine could appear later Monday
Clouds will break today. Look for sunshine in and out of passing clouds. Light wind 5 to 15 miles per hour mainly from the south. High temperatures will be in the 35 to 45 degree range. Tonight turns cloudy. Overnight lows will fall into the 25 to 35 degree range....
Comments / 0