KCBY
Number of positive flu cases on the rise in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is seeing a jump in the percentage of positive influenza tests this week as the flu season continues to ramp up for the year. According to Oregon Health Authority data, the percentage of positive flu tests statewide jumped to 16.3% last week, compared to 9.3% the previous week – even though roughly the same number of people were tested (8,964 and 8,938 patients, respectively).
KCBY
Oregon men beat Villanova despite slew of injuries
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team cannot seem to shake off the injury bug. The Ducks were without N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle on Sunday. Jermaine Cousinard, Keeshawn Barthelemy and Brennan Rigbsy continue to deal with injuries as well. But despite their dilapidated lineup, the...
