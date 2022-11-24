ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Raab reportedly facing fresh bullying complaints from ‘raft’ of civil servants

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MyNKs_0jLsrLK300

Dominic Raab is facing fresh questions over his conduct as several of his former staff are said to be preparing to file formal bullying complaints against him.

The move is a co-ordinated effort by “a raft of senior civil servants in multiple government departments” to lodge concerns over Mr Raab’s behaviour, including a number of private secretaries, BBC Newsnight reported.

Meanwhile, the programme said it had heard allegations that the Cabinet minister used his personal email account for Government business at two different departments, as recently as last year.

It comes after senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC was appointed by Rishi Sunak to look into two formal complaints of bullying by the Deputy Prime Minister.

Downing Street has indicated Mr Tolley’s remit could extend to other allegations about Mr Raab following a series of claims relating to his time as foreign secretary and his first stint in the Ministry of Justice.

But the terms of reference for his inquiry listed only the two formal complaints made so far.

Labour said its scope must be expanded to ensure there is “no hint of a whitewash”.

Mr Raab, who returned as Justice Secretary when the Prime Minister took office, requested the independent investigation and said he would engage “thoroughly”.

He has said he is “confident” he has behaved “professionally” throughout.

Dave Penman, the general secretary of the FDA union which represents civil servants, claimed the Prime Minister was briefed about Mr Raab’s behaviour before he appointed him.

Mr Sunak previously said he had not been aware of any “formal complaints” about the Cabinet minister’s conduct.

Mr Penman said the PM needs to make a call on whether it is “safe” for his deputy to continue in his role while the investigation is ongoing.

“Dominic Raab, as Deputy Prime Minister and the Secretary of State at the Ministry of Justice, is still dealing with civil servants just now,” he told Newsnight.

“So if there are serious allegations about his conduct that the Prime Minister has seen, he has to make a decision, is it safe, essentially, for civil servants to continue to work with him. And that’s what any employer would do.”

Mr Tolley was appointed by the Prime Minister and will report to him.

Downing Street said Mr Sunak will not have to act on any findings made by the investigation because as Prime Minister he remains the ultimate arbiter of the ministerial code.

The terms of reference require Mr Tolley to “establish the specific facts” surrounding the formal complaints made against Mr Raab at the Ministry of Justice and the Foreign Office.

They specify “the investigation should be completed as swiftly as possible”.

Downing Street said the report into Mr Raab will be published in full but would not put a timeframe on the inquiry, saying only it would be detailed “in a timely way”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the lawyer had been appointed to “conduct the investigation, establish the facts and provide his findings”.

“He’s asked to look into those two formal complaints to establish the facts. He’s also able to discuss with the Prime Minister if he wants to look into other issues that may arise,” he said.

In an indication that Mr Tolley may be able to interview people and get records of WhatsApp messages and emails, the spokesman said: “He will have access to all the information he wishes to see.”

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said: “There must be no hint of a whitewash when it comes to the slew of serious allegations the Deputy Prime Minister now faces.

“The scope of this investigation must immediately be expanded to enable proactive investigation of Dominic Raab’s behaviour during his time as a minister, including so-called expressions of concern, informal complaints and the concerning testimony of his own former permanent secretary.

“This Conservative Government has a troubling track record of brushing serious misconduct under the carpet. Their refusal to act on findings against Priti Patel previously led their former ethics chief to quit in disgust.

“A temporary stop-gap investigator, appointed in a panic, with an absurdly narrow remit is not a solution to dealing with the flood of allegations of ministerial misconduct now requiring investigation.”

The appointment of Mr Tolley to investigate the claims involving Mr Raab was necessary because there is not a permanent ministerial ethics watchdog.

Lord Geidt quit as the independent adviser on ministers’ interests in June and has not yet been replaced.

Mr Tolley’s legal career has seen him involved in high-profile cases including successfully representing Clarence House in a 2004 employment tribunal brought by aide Elaine Day who accused the then Prince of Wales’ household of sexual harassment and unfair dismissal.

He also acted for HM Revenue and Customs in a case with TV presenter Eamonn Holmes over off-payroll working arrangements.

Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said if the complaints against Mr Raab were upheld the Prime Minister must sack him as “anything less would make a mockery of his promise to bring back integrity”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Chief civil servant urged to check legality of using £20m funds on indyref2 push

Scotland’s chief civil servant has been urged to seek ministerial direction on whether the Scottish Government can continue to spend public funds on independence referendum plans. It follows the Supreme Court ruling that the Scottish Parliament cannot legally call a referendum without Westminster approval. Donald Cameron, constitution spokesman for...
newschain

Call for ‘decisive action’ as report shows high stress among educational staff

Targeted funding and more efforts to improve wellbeing are needed in education according to a charity which found three quarters of staff are stressed and two thirds of senior leaders have considered leaving the sector. Some 59% of all educational staff surveyed have considered quitting in the past academic year...
newschain

Sunak signals ‘evolutionary leap’ in British foreign policy

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has offered a vision of “robust pragmatism” in standing up to global competitors like China, as he signalled an “evolutionary leap” in British foreign policy. In his first major foreign policy speech, Mr Sunak indicated to international dignitaries and business leaders on...
newschain

Role of civil service in Scotland being re-examined after IndyRef case – Jack

The role of the civil service in Scotland is being re-examined following the Supreme Court’s ruling last week, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said. Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and senior civil servants are discussing the issue with John-Paul Marks, the Scottish Government’s permanent secretary, the minister said. SNP...
newschain

11-month High Court injunction granted to deter unlawful M25 protests

A new injunction granted by the High Court and lasting almost a year could see Just Stop Oil activists face fresh penalties for demonstrating on the M25. National Highways said it secured the civil order to “prevent unlawful protests” on the country’s busiest motorway after a series of stunts during which members of the environmental group scaled gantries and caused major traffic disruption.
newschain

BBC announces plans to improve its complaints procedure

The BBC has announced changes to its complaints process after the broadcasting watchdog Ofcom called for it to be more transparent about its handling of the public’s feedback. Over the next six months, the broadcaster will make its online complaints page easier to find and use, through new video...
newschain

Sunak promises ‘reinvigorated’ relationship with Europe

Rishi Sunak has promised a “reinvigorated” relationship with Europe, even as he pledged that the UK would “never align” with EU law. In a speech to dignitaries and business leaders at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in London, the Prime Minister signalled a shift in UK-EU relations in the wake of his predecessors Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.
newschain

Major financial decisions need Executive to return, civil service chief says

Many major financial decisions in Northern Ireland cannot be made by permanent secretaries and require an Executive, the head of the civil service has said. Jayne Brady said some decisions would have to wait until Stormont returns, as she warned that public officials heading up Government departments were facing a “difficult situation”.
newschain

Rishi Sunak’s climate tsar latest Tory MP to announce exit plan

Rishi Sunak’s net-zero tsar Chris Skidmore has become the latest in a steady stream of Conservative MPs to announce they will not be running again for Parliament. The former minister said he would not be fighting to find another constituency when expected boundary changes abolish his Kingswood constituency. Mr...
newschain

Rail industry warning over ‘spiral of decline’

A failure to attract more customers to the railway risks a permanently smaller network, an industry body has warned. Rail Partners, which represents independent passenger and freight train operators, published a report urging the Government to take urgent action to “avoid a spiral of decline”. It wants operators...
newschain

Belarus foreign minister dies at 64

Belarus’s foreign minister Vladimir Makei, a long-time associate of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, has died at the age of 64. Authorities did not name the cause of death, and Mr Makei was not known to suffer any chronic illness. Before becoming foreign minister in 2012, he served as Mr...
newschain

Man dies after fight on Richmond Bridge

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died following a fight on Richmond Bridge. Police were called to the scene in south-west London at about 4am on Saturday and found a man in his early 30s who had suffered serious injuries. The Metropolitan Police said officers administered CPR...
newschain

Andrea Agnelli among entire board of directors stepping down at Juventus

President Andrea Agnelli and the entire board of directors at Juventus have resigned following an extraordinary meeting at the Serie A club. Agnelli, who was appointed chairman of the board of directors in 2010, leaves his post at the Italian giants, who are under police investigation regarding “salary manoeuvres” of the financial years between 2019 and 2021.
newschain

‘My door is open but contingency plans must be made’ – Health Secretary

The Health Secretary has insisted his “door is open” to resume talks with health unions to avert unprecedented strike action in the NHS as he warned “there will be impacts on patients if the strikes go ahead”. Steve Barclay said he is “very happy to continue...
newschain

Police say fatal stabbings of two boys, 16, a mile apart are ‘linked’

Police said the fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys just a mile apart in south-east London are linked. One boy was found with stab wounds in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, and the other in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday afternoon. As neighbours mourned the losses of the boys, police revealed...
newschain

Iraq probe recovers part of 2.5 billion dollars embezzled from tax office

Iraq’s government has said it will recover part of nearly 2.5 billion dollars (£2.05 billion) in funds embezzled from the country’s tax authority in a massive scheme involving a network of businesses and officials. Approximately 182 billion Iraqi dinars, or £103 million, of the stolen sum will...
newschain

Police ‘fully prepared’ to counter further Just Stop Oil protests

The country’s biggest police force has said it is “fully prepared” for Just Stop Oil protesters to try to cause disruption ahead of Christmas. In the last couple of months, the environmental activist group has been using civil resistance and direct action as part of its campaign to stop future gas and oil projects from going ahead.
newschain

Ovo joins scheme to pay customers to cut their energy usage

Energy firm Ovo has joined a scheme which could see its customers paid to reduce their electricity use at key times. The National Grid Electricity System Operator launched the scheme earlier this month and has engaged in trials with customers. On Monday, it indicated it could trigger the first live...
newschain

Speaker to allow debate on SNP MP conduct after Twitter post

The Commons Speaker has said he will allow a debate on the conduct of SNP MP John Nicolson in the House on Tuesday. Sir Lindsay Hoyle rebuked the MP last week for sharing the Commons Speaker’s correspondence on Twitter. Conservative former Cabinet minister David Davis said then that Mr...

Comments / 0

Community Policy