Judge accepts insanity plea deal for man in face-biting case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge has accepted a plea deal for a man who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face. Twenty-five-year-old Austin Harrouff pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to two counts of first-degree murder and other charges for the 2016 slayings of 59-year-old John Stevens and his wife, 53-year-old Michelle Mishcon Stevens. The agreement worked out between the defense and prosecution avoids a trial that had been scheduled to start Monday. Harrouff will be committed to a secure mental hospital until doctors and a judge agree that he is no longer dangerous. Harrouff could have faced life in prison.
Judge denies bid for new trial in Whitmer kidnapping case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a new trial request by two men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Lawyers for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. alleged misconduct by a juror and unfairness by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker following their conviction by a federal jury in August. Jonker in a written ruling Friday shot down claims of juror misconduct and said he found “no constitutional violation and no credible evidence” to convene a new hearing. Whitmer was reelected Nov. 8 to a second term. She was never physically harmed in the plot, which led to more than a dozen arrests in 2020.
Hawaii Gov. Ige looks back on coronavirus, tourism shutdown
HONOLULU (AP) — Crisis response is one way to sum up Hawaii Gov. David Ige’s eight years in office. He faced a volcanic eruption that destroyed 700 homes, protests blocking construction of a cutting-edge multibillion-dollar telescope and a false alert about an incoming ballistic missile. During the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism shut down and Hawaii’s unemployment rate soared above 22%. Ige will hand over leadership of the state to his successor, Lt. Gov. Josh Green, on Dec. 5. Ige says that the job can be stressful but it’s the best one he could ever have because “what we do matters to people every single day.”
Department of Transportation shares photos of roads near Liberty Lake/WA-ID border
WASHINGTON – The Washington State Department of Transportation shared photos of the snow hitting the Liberty Lake/Washington-Idaho border.
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa starts to erupt, sending ash nearby
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, has started to erupt, prompting volcanic ash and debris to fall nearby. The U.S. Geological Survey says the eruption began late Sunday night in the summit caldera of the volcano on the Big Island. Early Monday, it said lava flows were contained within the summit area and weren’t threatening nearby communities. The agency warned residents at risk from Mauna Loa lava flows should review their eruption preparations. Scientists had been on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the summit of the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
Winter weather: Here’s what you should keep in the car
WASHINGTON – With winter weather rolling in across the state, here’s a reminder from the Washington State Department of Transportation about what to travel with in your car. First aid kit. Phone charger. Flashlight. Ice scraper/snow brush. Music/games. Flares. Water/snacks. Winter clothing (jacket, boots, gloves, hat) Jumper cables.
