ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Judge declines suspended state attorney’s request for Gov. DeSantis’ testimony

By Libbey Dean
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26anvm_0jLsqxWw00

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis won’t be called to testify after a federal judge decided to deny a suspended state attorney’s request.

Hillsborough County’s twice-elected state attorney filed suit against DeSantis shortly after he publicly suspended Warren for pledging to not prosecute cases of abortion and gender-affirming treatments.

Warren, DeSantis trial date set for after Thanksgiving

With his job on the line, suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren has requested to hear why DeSantis publicly ousted him in August. Despite the suspended state attorney’s efforts, the two will not meet face-to-face in court.

During the hearing Wednesday, Judge Robert Hinkle said that it’s “very unlikely the situation will change.”

Tampa attorney Richard Harrison alleges the absence of the governor may lead to more questions. “If the question is what was the governor’s motivation, which I think the judge has said is the question … The only person that can talk about the governor’s motivation is probably the governor,” Florida Local Government Attorney, Richard Harrison said.

8 On Your Side has requested comment from the governor but has yet to hear back.

The trial is set for next Tuesday in Tallahassee and could last several days.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 271

Tammy Hickman
4d ago

So how does a individual get a honest trail when the main character for the act doesn't have to testify. This states courts are trying to make the government authoritarians instead of elected officials.

Reply(22)
52
Shelly
4d ago

how is Desanti above the law. how does this lawyer defendant not have the right to cross-examine him. and to not make him testify in this situation. it just spits in law body citizens faces. improves he is above the law. and just puts more air in that man's head thinking he's God!! and if anyone tries to hold him to the standards of every other American this man just writes new laws. to step over us peons to get what he wants. and this makes it easier for him to not walk but, stomp and crush the LGBTQ, transgenders, blacks, and Jews. oh boy let's not forget women's rights, right back into segregation, hatred, right back into the closet where he wants all of these groups. sure sounds like the exact words and actions one of the most evilest men that ever lived.

Reply(30)
55
Balagan
4d ago

Bought and paid for .. Desantis will do this nationwide.his ambition to be a strongman makes trump look like a rank amateur .. People need to WTFU

Reply(7)
20
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Warren v. DeSantis trial begins Tuesday: What to expect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The legal battle between suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren and Gov. Ron DeSantis heads to trial on Tuesday. A judge will ultimately decide whether DeSantis violated Warren's First Amendment rights when he removed the state attorney from office over his positions on abortion and transgender rights.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Woman arrested under controversial Florida voter fraud program pleads 'no contest,' man heads to trial

TAMPA, Fla. — Two of the six controversial voter fraud cases in Hillsborough County came before Judge Laura Ward Monday morning. They are among 20 people arrested in August under a controversial election fraud program launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor said the people charged were convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore exempt from a constitutional amendment that restores voting rights to some felons.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

DMS Chief of Staff Sean Gellis resigns, sets up law firm

Sean Gellis is setting up his own Tallahassee-based law firm, Gellis Law. Florida Department of Management Services Chief of Staff Sean Gellis resigned his position effective Friday, with plans to start his own law firm based in Tallahassee on Monday. Gellis served in the role for 14 months, moving from...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
proclaimerscv.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces $1,000 Bonus This Year, Who Will Receive It?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that bonuses between $1,000 to $5,000 will be given to qualified residents in the state this year. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that an amount of $1,000 bonus will be given this year to the nearly 100,000 first responders. This includes firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and law enforcement officers at the municipal and county levels.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Why isn’t Sheriff Grady Judd not listening to the facts?

News reports in recent months paint a clear picture that Polk County has reached a crossroads in its approach to animal protection and cat management, with two distinct paths forward. One option – continuing to kill cats and kittens – would reinforce Polk County’s reputation as one of Florida’s deadliest areas for animals and further lose the trust of the community. The other option is to pursue humane, evidence-based nonlethal policies for cats that will save taxpayer dollars, as well as assure residents that Polk County is evolving and improving for animals and people alike. This is, of course, an easy choice to make.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WFLA

DeSantis faces hurdles despite 2024 momentum

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is gaining steam on former President Trump in a would-be match-up for the Republican presidential nomination.  But even Republicans who want DeSantis to topple a Trump run have privately expressed some doubts about a potential run during the primary and — if he makes it — in the general election.  Here […]
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

118K+
Followers
24K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy