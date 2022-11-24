Judge declines suspended state attorney’s request for Gov. DeSantis’ testimony

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis won’t be called to testify after a federal judge decided to deny a suspended state attorney’s request.

Hillsborough County’s twice-elected state attorney filed suit against DeSantis shortly after he publicly suspended Warren for pledging to not prosecute cases of abortion and gender-affirming treatments.

With his job on the line, suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren has requested to hear why DeSantis publicly ousted him in August. Despite the suspended state attorney’s efforts, the two will not meet face-to-face in court.

During the hearing Wednesday, Judge Robert Hinkle said that it’s “very unlikely the situation will change.”

Tampa attorney Richard Harrison alleges the absence of the governor may lead to more questions. “If the question is what was the governor’s motivation, which I think the judge has said is the question … The only person that can talk about the governor’s motivation is probably the governor,” Florida Local Government Attorney, Richard Harrison said.

8 On Your Side has requested comment from the governor but has yet to hear back.

The trial is set for next Tuesday in Tallahassee and could last several days.

