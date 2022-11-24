Maria Kanellis says she and Mike Bennett felt like AEW was the place where they belonged after they had a good conversation with WWE. Kanellis and Bennett previously worked for WWE; the duo arrived together in 2017 and left the company when they were released in 2020. They then returned to Ring of Honor until the promotion went on hiatus following ROH Final Battle 2021. The duo, alongside Matt Taven, subsequently moved to IMPACT Wrestling in January 2022 and stayed there until their contracts were up in October. The trio, collectively known as The Kingdom, then debuted on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage Fightful Select previously reported that Kanellis, Bennett, and Taven had contact with WWE before they signed with AEW.

2 DAYS AGO