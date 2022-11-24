ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Details On How Kenny Omega's NJPW Return Came About

Kenny Omega is headed back to New Japan Pro Wrestling for Wrestle Kingdom in 2023. After a four year absence, we're told that conversations started this summer about Kenny Omega facing Will Ospreay in New Japan Pro Wrestling. During our interview with Omega in June before Forbidden Door, he was in work mode in planting the seeds for a match even before his return ahead of AEW All Out. However, the match wasn't finalized by then.
Eric Bischoff: CM Punk Shit The Bed In AEW, Why Would Anyone Want To Be In Business With Him?

Eric Bischoff discusses CM Punk potentially returning to WWE. Punk returned to wrestling, after he was gone for seven years, by signing with AEW and making his unforgettable debut on AEW Rampage: The First Dance on August 20, 2021. Over the next several months, Punk feuded with stars like MJF, Eddie Kingston, Hangman Page, and Jon Moxley, and he was featured as one of the top performers in AEW. Though he went down with an injury shortly after his world title win at AEW Double or Nothing 2022, he returned in August and ultimately won the title back from Jon Moxley, who had been the interim champion, at AEW All Out.
WWE Survivor Series Breaks Records, Sarah Logan Reacts To New Name, The Rock Make Amends | Fight Size

Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, November 27, 2022:. - Triple H announced during a press conference following last night's WWE Survivor Series, that the event broke records. This year's Survivor Series who is the most-watched Survivor Series event in history, the highest-grossing event in the history of the November tradition. The event also drew the highest gate in the history of Boston's TD Garden for WWE.
Matt Sydal: If AEW Started Its Own Cruiserweight Division, I Would Be On Top Of It

Matt Sydal comments on whether he'd want to see a Cruiserweight Championship in AEW. Sydal has wrestled around the world for a range of companies, including TNA, ROH, WWE, AEW, Dragon Gate, PWG, and NJPW. He is a former IMPACT X-Division Champion and a two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, among other accolades. Given his accomplishments, he has established himself as one of the most decorated junior heavyweights in the wrestling world today.
Maria Kanellis On Signing With AEW: Mike Bennett And I Felt Like It's The Place Where We Belonged

Maria Kanellis says she and Mike Bennett felt like AEW was the place where they belonged after they had a good conversation with WWE. Kanellis and Bennett previously worked for WWE; the duo arrived together in 2017 and left the company when they were released in 2020. They then returned to Ring of Honor until the promotion went on hiatus following ROH Final Battle 2021. The duo, alongside Matt Taven, subsequently moved to IMPACT Wrestling in January 2022 and stayed there until their contracts were up in October. The trio, collectively known as The Kingdom, then debuted on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage Fightful Select previously reported that Kanellis, Bennett, and Taven had contact with WWE before they signed with AEW.
Sami Zayn: Roman Reigns Gets To Show More Depth Being On-Screen With Me

Sami Zayn has breathed a different life into The Bloodline since he linked up with Roman Reigns and the Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) shortly after WrestleMania. Before the two were paired up on-screen, Roman had praised Sami Zayn in an August 2021 interview with Ariel Helwani, saying how Sami would pop him and that more Sami on TV is a good thing.
Zelina Vega Praises Ronda Rousey, Loves That She's In WWE

Count Zelina Vega among the fans of Ronda Rousey. Since joining WWE in 2018, Ronda has drawn a reaction from wrestlers and fans alike for how she's transitioned from MMA to WWE. Though many praised Ronda during her first run, she's drawn more criticism in her second run, which began when she returned from a two-year hiatus at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble.
