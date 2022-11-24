Read full article on original website
Related
Paul Heyman: Sami Zayn Was Going To Get A Guest Spot And Was So Good He's A Full-Time Cast Member
Paul Heyman explains what Sami Zayn brings to the Bloodline. Since being paired up with the Bloodline after WrestleMania and trying to earn back the respect of the locker room, Sami Zayn has brought a different dynamic to the group of Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), Paul Heyman, and eventually Solo Sikoa.
Austin Theory Says He's 'The Now', Chaos Is The Order Of The Day, Royal Rumble Preview | Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update following Survivor Series 2022:. - Tonight, Austin Theory won the United States Title by pinfall, when he landed on Seth Rollins after a spear from Bobby Lashley. After, the new United States Champion sent a message to the WWE Universe. See the video above. -...
More Details On How Kenny Omega's NJPW Return Came About
Kenny Omega is headed back to New Japan Pro Wrestling for Wrestle Kingdom in 2023. After a four year absence, we're told that conversations started this summer about Kenny Omega facing Will Ospreay in New Japan Pro Wrestling. During our interview with Omega in June before Forbidden Door, he was in work mode in planting the seeds for a match even before his return ahead of AEW All Out. However, the match wasn't finalized by then.
Bayley Is Ready For War, Survivor Series Hype, Paul Heyman Talks WarGames Wisdom | Fight Size Update
Here's your Fight Size update for Saturday, November 26, 2022. - Tonight, WWE's main roster men and women enter WarGames for the first time and Bayley, among others, is ready for War:. With experience comes wisdom. 30 years ago, I devised a strategy that enabled @steveaustinbsr #RickRude @thearnshowpod #larryzybysko #bobbyeaton...
Eric Bischoff: CM Punk Shit The Bed In AEW, Why Would Anyone Want To Be In Business With Him?
Eric Bischoff discusses CM Punk potentially returning to WWE. Punk returned to wrestling, after he was gone for seven years, by signing with AEW and making his unforgettable debut on AEW Rampage: The First Dance on August 20, 2021. Over the next several months, Punk feuded with stars like MJF, Eddie Kingston, Hangman Page, and Jon Moxley, and he was featured as one of the top performers in AEW. Though he went down with an injury shortly after his world title win at AEW Double or Nothing 2022, he returned in August and ultimately won the title back from Jon Moxley, who had been the interim champion, at AEW All Out.
Sami Zayn Proves Loyalty To Roman Reigns, Secures Bloodline Victory In WarGames At Survivor Series
Sami Zayn proves his loyalty to The Bloodline. In the closing of Survivor Series 2022, Sami Zayn teamed with Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa to defeat The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, Kevin Owen & Drew McIntyre. Throughout the night, Sami Zayn's loyalty was called...
WWE Survivor Series 2022 - SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi Result
Despite a valiant effort by Shotzi Blackheart, the natural ability of Ronda Rousey and the numbers advantage due to the presence of Shayna Baszler at ringside secured the Victory and the WWE Smackdown Women's Championship for "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey. Blackheart was able to shine with a moment where she jumped...
WWE Survivor Series Breaks Records, Sarah Logan Reacts To New Name, The Rock Make Amends | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, November 27, 2022:. - Triple H announced during a press conference following last night's WWE Survivor Series, that the event broke records. This year's Survivor Series who is the most-watched Survivor Series event in history, the highest-grossing event in the history of the November tradition. The event also drew the highest gate in the history of Boston's TD Garden for WWE.
Becky Lynch Is Back On Raw | WWE Raw 11/28/22 Full Show Review & Results| Sean Ross Sapp & Denise
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for November 28, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on a great...
Matt Sydal: If AEW Started Its Own Cruiserweight Division, I Would Be On Top Of It
Matt Sydal comments on whether he'd want to see a Cruiserweight Championship in AEW. Sydal has wrestled around the world for a range of companies, including TNA, ROH, WWE, AEW, Dragon Gate, PWG, and NJPW. He is a former IMPACT X-Division Champion and a two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, among other accolades. Given his accomplishments, he has established himself as one of the most decorated junior heavyweights in the wrestling world today.
Maria Kanellis On Signing With AEW: Mike Bennett And I Felt Like It's The Place Where We Belonged
Maria Kanellis says she and Mike Bennett felt like AEW was the place where they belonged after they had a good conversation with WWE. Kanellis and Bennett previously worked for WWE; the duo arrived together in 2017 and left the company when they were released in 2020. They then returned to Ring of Honor until the promotion went on hiatus following ROH Final Battle 2021. The duo, alongside Matt Taven, subsequently moved to IMPACT Wrestling in January 2022 and stayed there until their contracts were up in October. The trio, collectively known as The Kingdom, then debuted on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage Fightful Select previously reported that Kanellis, Bennett, and Taven had contact with WWE before they signed with AEW.
Sami Zayn: Roman Reigns Gets To Show More Depth Being On-Screen With Me
Sami Zayn has breathed a different life into The Bloodline since he linked up with Roman Reigns and the Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) shortly after WrestleMania. Before the two were paired up on-screen, Roman had praised Sami Zayn in an August 2021 interview with Ariel Helwani, saying how Sami would pop him and that more Sami on TV is a good thing.
Zelina Vega Praises Ronda Rousey, Loves That She's In WWE
Count Zelina Vega among the fans of Ronda Rousey. Since joining WWE in 2018, Ronda has drawn a reaction from wrestlers and fans alike for how she's transitioned from MMA to WWE. Though many praised Ronda during her first run, she's drawn more criticism in her second run, which began when she returned from a two-year hiatus at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0