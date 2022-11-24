ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

South Side Sox

Grading the White Sox: Eloy Jiménez

At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from head of the class Dylan Cease all the way down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
South Side Sox

The Gang says goodbye to Pito

Since the news of José Abreu signing for three years and $60 million with the Houston Astros, fans have been grieving over the loss of our beloved first baseman. While many knew it was coming, and Rick Hahn has been telegraphing this loss since the end of the season, the Astros picking him up added salt to the freshly-opened wound.
South Side Sox

Should I Stay or Should I Go: Eloy Jimenez

He should stay Despite missing almost half the season, Jiménez came within one home run of leading the team in that category. Simply put, he has power, something that is now missing from everywhere else in the lineup. Entering what should be the best years of his career, Jiménez finished the season looking like a finished product, displaying a good approach at the plate and tapping into his vast reserves of raw power.

