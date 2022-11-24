photo credit: Considered a life-saver for many COVID patients, the drug Paxlovid---administered after one has been infected---has been difficult to obtain without speedy attention and good medical insurance. That's changing in Sonoma County where a free clinic is connecting the uninsured with the new treatment. A dozen years after passage of the Affordable Care Act, care and access to it, remain a big issue. That's especially true in this case, according to Donna Waldman, Executive Director of Santa Rosa's Jewish Community Free Clinic. "The problem with this whole situation is that it's very time sensitive. You have to have the medication within five...

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO