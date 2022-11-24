Read full article on original website
KCK mother, kids thankful to be alive after 2-alarm apartment fire
The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department says a two-alarm fire broke out at the Rainbow Ridge Apartments Saturday night. Daira Smith says she is grateful to be alive after losing everything.
KCTV 5
Child in KCK dies following shooting thought to be accidental
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A child has died following a shooting on Monday afternoon that is thought to have been accidental, according the KCKPD. The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said the shooting happened just after noon inside a residence along N. 123rd Street, south of Donahoo Road and McGurk Road.
WIBW
Kansas City man seriously injured late Sunday in fiery crash on I-70 in Leavenworth County
TONGANOXIE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man suffered serious injuries in a fiery crash late Sunday on Interstate 70 in Leavenworth County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10 p.m. along the Kansas Turnpike on I-70 in Leavenworth County. The location was about a mile east of the Tonganoxie exit.
1 man suffered severe burns Friday evening in Northland fire
Fire and smoke inhalation severely injured an elderly man Friday evening in a residence in the Northland.
Trial rescheduled for Kansas City man accused of killing 4-year-old boy
The Kansas City murder trial was rescheduled for the man accused of firing the bullet that hit and killed 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro.
KCTV 5
Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found at Wyandotte County Lake
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found this week at Wyandotte County Lake. Ahmed Abdulkadir of KCK was identified as the man found on Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office is still investigating the case. Deputies reported to the lake, located...
KCTV 5
Pedestrian crash kills 1 in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian who police said was walking across 40 Highway was struck and killed Saturday night in Independence, Missouri. According to the Independence Police Department, a crash occurred at 7:32 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of 40 Highway west of Washington Avenue. IPD said an eastbound...
Officials identify Overland Park worker killed in construction site accident
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office has identified the worker who died at a construction site on Nov. 21 in Spring Hill, Kansas.
One man seriously injured in fire in Kansas City’s Northland
One man was seriously injured with severe burns Friday night after a fire on Mokane Avenue in Kansas City's Northland.
KCTV 5
Lansing Correctional Facility inmate dies, investigation underway
LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating a prison death. The Kansas State Penitentiary stated 53-year-old George Dobbs died Saturday night. He had been under observation inside the infirmary at the Lansing Correctional Facility. Officials indicated Dobbs was pronounced dead...
WIBW
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
Missouri woman killed in two-vehicle accident Saturday
JOHNSON COUNTY — A Missouri woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident at 10:36 a.m. Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ford Ecosport driven by Linda K. Ridge, 69, Warrensburg, was southbound on Missouri 13 at NE 600 Road when the vehicle turned into the path of a 2017 Ford Transit driven by Caleb J. Henry, 22, Blue Springs.
kmmo.com
Brothers charged in Kansas City double murder
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas City brothers face First Degree Murder and other charges related to a double homicide near 28th and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, according Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Marques Derrick Smith, 20, and Marquan D. Smith, 19 each face two Murder 1st Degree charges,...
kttn.com
Three injured, including 13-year-old boy, in Highway 65 crash
Three people including a juvenile were injured early Wednesday evening in an accident that involved three vehicles traveling Highway 65 in Carroll County. Forty-one-year-old Dustin Sisemore of Marshall received serious injuries and was flown by Life Flight Eagle to the Centerpoint Medical Center. Another driver, 44-year-old Brian Hemme of Carrollton sustained minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene. His passenger, a 13-year-old boy, also received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital. A third driver, 49-year-old Jason Otke of Jefferson City wasn’t hurt.
KMBC.com
KCPD officers surround home after teen calls 911 to report domestic violence incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department surrounded a home Thanksgiving afternoon after a teen called 911 to report a domestic violence incident. Police said officers were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of East 28th Street on a disturbance call shortly...
KMZU
KMZU
Two injured in rollover crash
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO - Highway Patrol attended the scene of a single vehicle accident that caused injuries in Lafayette County Saturday night. Officers say the vehicle, driven by Dylan Distefano, 29, traveled off northbound 13 Highway near Page City Road and overturned. Distefano and passenger, Mary McNabb, both of the...
