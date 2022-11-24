Three people including a juvenile were injured early Wednesday evening in an accident that involved three vehicles traveling Highway 65 in Carroll County. Forty-one-year-old Dustin Sisemore of Marshall received serious injuries and was flown by Life Flight Eagle to the Centerpoint Medical Center. Another driver, 44-year-old Brian Hemme of Carrollton sustained minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene. His passenger, a 13-year-old boy, also received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital. A third driver, 49-year-old Jason Otke of Jefferson City wasn’t hurt.

CARROLL COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO