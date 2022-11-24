ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MO

KCTV 5

Child in KCK dies following shooting thought to be accidental

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A child has died following a shooting on Monday afternoon that is thought to have been accidental, according the KCKPD. The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said the shooting happened just after noon inside a residence along N. 123rd Street, south of Donahoo Road and McGurk Road.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Pedestrian crash kills 1 in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian who police said was walking across 40 Highway was struck and killed Saturday night in Independence, Missouri. According to the Independence Police Department, a crash occurred at 7:32 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of 40 Highway west of Washington Avenue. IPD said an eastbound...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Lansing Correctional Facility inmate dies, investigation underway

LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating a prison death. The Kansas State Penitentiary stated 53-year-old George Dobbs died Saturday night. He had been under observation inside the infirmary at the Lansing Correctional Facility. Officials indicated Dobbs was pronounced dead...
LANSING, KS
WIBW

Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman killed in two-vehicle accident Saturday

JOHNSON COUNTY — A Missouri woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident at 10:36 a.m. Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ford Ecosport driven by Linda K. Ridge, 69, Warrensburg, was southbound on Missouri 13 at NE 600 Road when the vehicle turned into the path of a 2017 Ford Transit driven by Caleb J. Henry, 22, Blue Springs.
WARRENSBURG, MO
kmmo.com

Great Bend Post

Brothers charged in Kansas City double murder

KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas City brothers face First Degree Murder and other charges related to a double homicide near 28th and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, according Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Marques Derrick Smith, 20, and Marquan D. Smith, 19 each face two Murder 1st Degree charges,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Three injured, including 13-year-old boy, in Highway 65 crash

Three people including a juvenile were injured early Wednesday evening in an accident that involved three vehicles traveling Highway 65 in Carroll County. Forty-one-year-old Dustin Sisemore of Marshall received serious injuries and was flown by Life Flight Eagle to the Centerpoint Medical Center. Another driver, 44-year-old Brian Hemme of Carrollton sustained minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene. His passenger, a 13-year-old boy, also received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital. A third driver, 49-year-old Jason Otke of Jefferson City wasn’t hurt.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Route 13 intersection site of fatal collision

JOHNSON COUNTY, MO - A Warrensburg driver died Saturday in a fatal car collision. Highway Patrol says Linda Ridge, 69, was the driver of a vehicle that was turning left onto northbound 13 Highway in Johnson County at 600 Road. A southbound SUV attempted to swerve, but hit the vehicle. Ridge was listed as not wearing safety equipment.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Two injured in rollover crash

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO - Highway Patrol attended the scene of a single vehicle accident that caused injuries in Lafayette County Saturday night. Officers say the vehicle, driven by Dylan Distefano, 29, traveled off northbound 13 Highway near Page City Road and overturned. Distefano and passenger, Mary McNabb, both of the...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO

