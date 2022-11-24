ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Driver shot by PPB officer in church parking lot dies

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man shot by a Portland police officer in the early hours of November 19 died from his injuries, PPB said in a release on Wednesday.

Immanueal Jaquez Clark-Johnson was shot during a confrontation in the parking lot of Reedwood Friends Church in Southeast Portland following a short pursuit by police. The pursuit began when Clark-Johnson was allegedly driving recklessly in a car suspected of being involved in an armed robbery.

Armed robbery, reckless driver lead to shooting by PPB

Clark-Johnson was 30. It is unclear when he died.

At this time the name of the officer involved in the shooting has not been released, nor have many details surrounding the confrontation that led to the shooting. The officer is on administrative leave, standard protocol in similar situations.

An evidence marker on the ground near an armed robbery and officer-involved shooting in Southeast Portland, November 19, 2022 (KOIN)

The investigation into the entire incident continues. The PPB Homicide Unit is working with the Multnomah County DA’s Office and the East County Major Crimes Team.

At the time of the incident, 3 other people were detained but it is unclear if any of them were arrested or charged with a crime.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.

