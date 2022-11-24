ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

ETSU women improve to 6-2

LAS VEGAS — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team won again Sunday, giving the Bucs their best start since the 1996-97 season. Courtney Moore led a balanced ETSU attack with 11 points and the Bucs beat UC San Diego 55-46 in the fifth-place game of the UNLV Thanksgiving tourney.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Neugebauer out as ETSU's offensive coordinator

East Tennessee State’s football team will have a new offensive coordinator after the school announced that Adam Neugebauer is no longer part of the program. The university announced Neugebauer’s departure in a news release on Monday, saying it was a mutual decision. It was not a surprising move, considering how the Bucs’ offense struggled this year while the team finished 3-8.
Johnson City Press

Georgia pulls away from Bucs with second-half run

ATHENS, Ga. — East Tennessee State basketball coach Desmond Oliver didn’t have all his weapons at his disposal Sunday and the lack of depth cost the Bucs dearly. Georgia took advantage of the absence of ETSU’s top two substitutes and knocked off the Bucs 62-47 in a non-conference game. The result gave the Bulldogs some revenge, as ETSU won the meeting last season.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Lakeway rolls by Sullivan East on fourth day of Food City Classic

BLUFF CITY — An athletic Lakeway Christian basketball team proved to be too much for Sullivan East in Friday’s action at the eighth annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic. The Lions got off to a fast start and blew past the host Patriots, 77-50. Shajai Jackson netted a game-high 21 points for Lakeway Christian while Ukrainian transfer Ivan Moskalenko scored 18.
BLUFF CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

West Ridge prevails in final day of Food City Classic

BLUFF CITY — The defense stepped up in a big way for the West Ridge girls basketball team on Saturday night. Ultimately, the Lady Wolves came away with a dominating 63-48 win over South Greene at the eighth annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic at the Dyer Dome.
BLUFF CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU women top Albany in UNLV tourney

LAS VEGAS — Nevaeh Brown scored 14 points, including a pair of free throws with 18 seconds remaining, and the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team defeated Albany 48-44 Saturday in the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament. After Brown’s free throws put ETSU up 47-44, Kendall Folley made a steal...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Wild Blue Yonder will perform at Bonnie Kate on Friday night

ELIZABETHTON — On Friday night, the Bonnie Kate Theater will present Wild Blue Yonder, a musical group that categorizes itself as an “Appalachian Highlands Celtic Band.”. The group performs the music of Appalachia and the British Isles using instruments such as the fiddle, whistle, bagpipe, mandolin, bodhrán, banjo, bouzouki and Celtic drums.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Walter Ellwood Shaver, Sr.

JOHNSON CITY - Walter Ellwood Shaver, Sr. 87 of Johnson City, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, after a brief illness. Walt was born in Charlottesville, Virginia to the late Andrew and Lucy Shaver. He retired from Anne Arundel County, Maryland as superintendent of the water department. After retirement he owned a food truck, Li'l Shaver's Snowballs that he worked alongside his family. He moved his family to Tennessee in 1998 where he enjoyed the remainder of his retirement, going to music festivals, which was his passion.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Award-winning MECCA choirs to present holiday concerts

KINGSPORT — The Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy choirs will present a full slate of holiday concerts in and around the Tri-Cities during the month of December. The choirs will kick things off by performing alongside Symphony of the Mountains and its many guests at this year’s “By the Fireside” concerts Saturday, Dec. 3, at Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia. Both concerts begin at 3 p.m.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 27

Nov. 27, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported that “Gen. John T. Wilder of Johnson City recently appointed pension agent at Knoxville, was in this city yesterday and was seen by a Times reporter. He stated that the bond of $125,000 had been forwarded to Washington, but that he had not received his commission yet, although the latter would be forthcoming before many weeks.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton ice rink opened Saturday

ELIZABETHTON — The first skaters took to the ice at the Covered Bridge Park at 3 p.m. Saturday and enjoyed great conditions despite the 62-degree temperatures. The synthetic material means temperatures don’t have to be at freezing to enjoy ice skating at the Skate by the Doe rink. There was a good crowd of adults and children taking to the rink for the first hour, but it wasn’t crowded because the rink is 100 feet by 50 feet.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Eating healthy in college? ETSU nutrition student Caroline Medeiros shares a few tips

Busy college students can find it awfully hard to maintain a healthy diet while juggling classes, work, club activities, and more. But senior ETSU nutrition student Caroline Dos Santos Medeiros shares some useful advice on how to do just that. “Include a good variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and...
Johnson City Press

East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy starts annual Give Thanks fund raiser

ELIZABETHTON — The East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy has started its annual Give Thanks Campaign, and this year the home for teen girls is asking its donors to provide a bigger donation to offset the rising costs of the ministry. Melissa and Ron Marvel, directors of services and ministry development said “rising costs have stretched our resources and energies, but we are as committed during these difficult times to share the gospel and help at-risk children and their families.”
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU launches ‘Thank an Educator’ campaign

The Clemmer College at East Tennessee State University has launched a “Thank an Educator” campaign aimed at raising awareness of the many ways that educators, from teachers to counselors to principals, benefit their students. “Educators devote so much of their time, energy and efforts to preparing the next...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Christmas Box returns for 42nd year

Christmas is a time of celebration, giving and spending valuable time with loved ones. And the Johnson City Press Christmas Box is returning this year to help families in worrying less and focusing on what matters most — each other. The Johnson City Press Christmas Box has been helping...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

David Crockett High School students show appreciation for bus drivers

The David Crockett High School student club, the Civinettes, chose to show their appreciation for the school’s bus drivers for their November service project. According to Lauren Chandley, a sponsor for Civinettes, the club tries to do a service project each month that benefits the school or community. The club decided this month to hand deliver gift baskets.
JONESBOROUGH, TN

