Shop Small and Shop Local in Downtown Bristol This Saturday to Support Local BusinessesJohn M. Dabbs
Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for ResidentsJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Thanksgiving Reminds Locals of How Thankful They Truly Are Amid Turbulent Times and WoeJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Johnson City Press
ETSU women improve to 6-2
LAS VEGAS — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team won again Sunday, giving the Bucs their best start since the 1996-97 season. Courtney Moore led a balanced ETSU attack with 11 points and the Bucs beat UC San Diego 55-46 in the fifth-place game of the UNLV Thanksgiving tourney.
Johnson City Press
Neugebauer out as ETSU's offensive coordinator
East Tennessee State’s football team will have a new offensive coordinator after the school announced that Adam Neugebauer is no longer part of the program. The university announced Neugebauer’s departure in a news release on Monday, saying it was a mutual decision. It was not a surprising move, considering how the Bucs’ offense struggled this year while the team finished 3-8.
Johnson City Press
Georgia pulls away from Bucs with second-half run
ATHENS, Ga. — East Tennessee State basketball coach Desmond Oliver didn’t have all his weapons at his disposal Sunday and the lack of depth cost the Bucs dearly. Georgia took advantage of the absence of ETSU’s top two substitutes and knocked off the Bucs 62-47 in a non-conference game. The result gave the Bulldogs some revenge, as ETSU won the meeting last season.
Johnson City Press
Lakeway rolls by Sullivan East on fourth day of Food City Classic
BLUFF CITY — An athletic Lakeway Christian basketball team proved to be too much for Sullivan East in Friday’s action at the eighth annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic. The Lions got off to a fast start and blew past the host Patriots, 77-50. Shajai Jackson netted a game-high 21 points for Lakeway Christian while Ukrainian transfer Ivan Moskalenko scored 18.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport rider captures vintage motocross national championship
Steve Clark beat the best vintage motocross riders from the East Coast, the West Coast and all points in between. The 68-year-old Kingsport resident captured the AHRMA Vintage Open Age Novice national championship over the weekend in Henryetta, Oklahoma.
Johnson City Press
West Ridge prevails in final day of Food City Classic
BLUFF CITY — The defense stepped up in a big way for the West Ridge girls basketball team on Saturday night. Ultimately, the Lady Wolves came away with a dominating 63-48 win over South Greene at the eighth annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic at the Dyer Dome.
Johnson City Press
ETSU women top Albany in UNLV tourney
LAS VEGAS — Nevaeh Brown scored 14 points, including a pair of free throws with 18 seconds remaining, and the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team defeated Albany 48-44 Saturday in the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament. After Brown’s free throws put ETSU up 47-44, Kendall Folley made a steal...
Johnson City Press
Wild Blue Yonder will perform at Bonnie Kate on Friday night
ELIZABETHTON — On Friday night, the Bonnie Kate Theater will present Wild Blue Yonder, a musical group that categorizes itself as an “Appalachian Highlands Celtic Band.”. The group performs the music of Appalachia and the British Isles using instruments such as the fiddle, whistle, bagpipe, mandolin, bodhrán, banjo, bouzouki and Celtic drums.
Johnson City Press
Walter Ellwood Shaver, Sr.
JOHNSON CITY - Walter Ellwood Shaver, Sr. 87 of Johnson City, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, after a brief illness. Walt was born in Charlottesville, Virginia to the late Andrew and Lucy Shaver. He retired from Anne Arundel County, Maryland as superintendent of the water department. After retirement he owned a food truck, Li'l Shaver's Snowballs that he worked alongside his family. He moved his family to Tennessee in 1998 where he enjoyed the remainder of his retirement, going to music festivals, which was his passion.
Johnson City Press
Beth Quillen of West Ridge in Teacher Spotlight
BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge High School Special Education Teacher Beth Quillen arrives early and stays late.
Johnson City Press
Award-winning MECCA choirs to present holiday concerts
KINGSPORT — The Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy choirs will present a full slate of holiday concerts in and around the Tri-Cities during the month of December. The choirs will kick things off by performing alongside Symphony of the Mountains and its many guests at this year’s “By the Fireside” concerts Saturday, Dec. 3, at Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia. Both concerts begin at 3 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 27
Nov. 27, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported that “Gen. John T. Wilder of Johnson City recently appointed pension agent at Knoxville, was in this city yesterday and was seen by a Times reporter. He stated that the bond of $125,000 had been forwarded to Washington, but that he had not received his commission yet, although the latter would be forthcoming before many weeks.”
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine students planning Reindeer Run/Walk fundraiser
The Organization of Student Representatives (OSR) at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine is hosting a 5K Reindeer Run/Walk fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m. to benefit the Willow Unit at Woodridge Hospital. “For the past two years, OSR has hosted a virtual 5K fundraiser...
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton ice rink opened Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The first skaters took to the ice at the Covered Bridge Park at 3 p.m. Saturday and enjoyed great conditions despite the 62-degree temperatures. The synthetic material means temperatures don’t have to be at freezing to enjoy ice skating at the Skate by the Doe rink. There was a good crowd of adults and children taking to the rink for the first hour, but it wasn’t crowded because the rink is 100 feet by 50 feet.
Johnson City Press
Eating healthy in college? ETSU nutrition student Caroline Medeiros shares a few tips
Busy college students can find it awfully hard to maintain a healthy diet while juggling classes, work, club activities, and more. But senior ETSU nutrition student Caroline Dos Santos Medeiros shares some useful advice on how to do just that. “Include a good variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and...
Johnson City Press
East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy starts annual Give Thanks fund raiser
ELIZABETHTON — The East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy has started its annual Give Thanks Campaign, and this year the home for teen girls is asking its donors to provide a bigger donation to offset the rising costs of the ministry. Melissa and Ron Marvel, directors of services and ministry development said “rising costs have stretched our resources and energies, but we are as committed during these difficult times to share the gospel and help at-risk children and their families.”
Johnson City Press
ETSU launches ‘Thank an Educator’ campaign
The Clemmer College at East Tennessee State University has launched a “Thank an Educator” campaign aimed at raising awareness of the many ways that educators, from teachers to counselors to principals, benefit their students. “Educators devote so much of their time, energy and efforts to preparing the next...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Christmas Box returns for 42nd year
Christmas is a time of celebration, giving and spending valuable time with loved ones. And the Johnson City Press Christmas Box is returning this year to help families in worrying less and focusing on what matters most — each other. The Johnson City Press Christmas Box has been helping...
Johnson City Press
Where is Ryder? Find the Christmas elf, win a free bus pass
The Kingsport Area Transit Service needs help in finding Ryder the Christmas Elf. The elusive elf could be hiding on a bus, at a shelter or transit stop or he just might be hiding somewhere at the downtown transit station.
Johnson City Press
David Crockett High School students show appreciation for bus drivers
The David Crockett High School student club, the Civinettes, chose to show their appreciation for the school’s bus drivers for their November service project. According to Lauren Chandley, a sponsor for Civinettes, the club tries to do a service project each month that benefits the school or community. The club decided this month to hand deliver gift baskets.
