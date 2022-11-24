ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kemah, TX

Kemah shooting left 17-year-old suspect and 55-year-old victim dead, deputies say

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27T9vd_0jLsqCU900

Only one of the two teenagers accused of shooting a 55-year-old man to death in Kemah is still alive, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

That's because a 17-year-old suspect was wounded during that Nov. 17 incident and later died at the hospital.

Deputies revealed that 18-year-old Mark Anthony Vigil is alive and facing a capital murder charge for his alleged role in the shooting.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the Summerbrooke Apartments on Lawrence Road in Kemah at about 11:45 p.m. for a shooting. They arrived to find Richard Rocco with multiple gunshot wounds.

That man was taken to HCA Clear Lake by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators uncovered information that led them to 17-year-old suspect Joshua Rojas, whom they say was also shot during the same altercation, deputies said.

Vigil drove Rojas to a South Houston residence, from where a family member took the wounded suspect to a Pasadena-area hospital. Rojas was later pronounced dead.

The Galveston County District Attorney's Office approved Vigil's arrest warrant for capital murder, with a $500,000 bond. He was located and arrested in Houston and is behind bars at the Galveston County Jail.

So far, the sheriff's office has not disclosed the motive for Rocco's killing and how all three people were connected.

There remain some unanswered questions about the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Galveston County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 409-766-2333. You can also provide an anonymous tip through the Galveston County Crime Stoppers at the Anonymous Tip Line at 702-763-8477, or download the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Comments / 4

commonsense
4d ago

Really? Only a 500k bond for Capital Murder???!?!!! Unacceptable!!!!!

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesource.com

Takeoff Murder Involvement Suspect Lil Cam Taken Into Custody in Houston

Less than a month after Takeoff‘s murder, some progress may be in the works toward bringing justice in the case. Lil Cam, whose real name is Joshua Cameron, was arrested for a felony charge of unlawful carry of a weapon. Cameron has reportedly been affiliated with Mob Ties records for about 16 years.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Prisoner dies in Liberty County Jail

On Nov. 26, 2022, at about 4:30 p.m., an inmate at the Liberty County Jail was found unresponsive in his single man cell. According to a statement from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, which manages the jail, medics arrived soon thereafter and transported the inmate to Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
houstonstringer_com

Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houston

November 24, 2022 - According to Assistant Chief Cantu, officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Baggett Lane around 9:18 p.m. and found that four people inside the house were shot. Two of these, a man and a woman were pronounced deceased at the scene. The two other victims were both males. One of these males was a 15-year-old who was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. The other male was also taken to a local hospital but is in critical condition.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
161K+
Followers
17K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy