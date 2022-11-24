Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Seven Yellowjackets Score in UWS Men’s Hockey Victory
SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UW-Superior men’s hockey team faced off with WIAC opponent Northland College, at home Saturday in Game Two of the series. The Yellowjackets had an explosive third period, scoring four of their seven goals. All seven goals were scored by different players in UW-Superior’s 7-0 shutout win. Saturday was the second shutout for the Yellowjackets in back to back days.
wwisradio.com
Possible Record Breaking Buck Bagged in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire hunter has bagged a ten-point buck that he thinks might be a new record in the county for a vertical bow. Bobby Pagel says he first spotted the buck on his father’s property last month and he has been chasing it ever since. He finally tracked down the buck November fifth. The buck had a 22-and-a-half inch antler spread. Wisconsin’s gun deer season starts this weekend.
drydenwire.com
Man Sentenced On Felony Meth Conviction From Siren Drug Bust
BURNETT COUNTY -- A drug investigation in Siren, WI, has resulted in felony convictions for Troy Lanning, one of 3 people that were arrested and charged following the execution of search warrants in May 2020. Authorities located Lanning, Gerard McKee, and Chelsea Lindmeier at the residence, and found meth, cocaine, a loaded handgun, and nearly $1,000 in U.S. currency during the execution of the search warrants. McKee was subsequently sentenced, and the Court recently accepted a proposed deferred agreement on Lindmeier’s case.
