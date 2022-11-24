Read full article on original website
Demel retires after 51 years as Barton County employee
The world is a different place than it was in 1971. In September of that year, Gary Demel began his long career as a Barton County employee. Demel did a little of everything for the Road and Bridge Department, working as shop foreman since 1988. That run came to an end with a retirement luncheon on Friday, Nov. 18.
Great Bend hospital's orthopedics care team continues to grow
The University of Kansas Health System is pleased to announce the addition of three members to its orthopedic care team at Central Kansas Orthopedic Group – Matthew Vopat, MD, orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist, and physician assistants Dane Mitchell and Jessica Onken. Dr. Vopat is looking forward to...
Great Bend’s efforts to notify owners of violations, abatements
The process of handling abatements has never been an easy task for the City of the Great Bend, or any municipality for that matter. Telling a property owner that they are in violation of city ordinances and are required to clean up their lot can be a touchy subject. If...
🎥 A Day In The Life: Wells Aircraft
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of the more popular and unique small airplanes is the Cirrus. The small, single-engine airplane became a news headline when it became the first aircraft to sport its own parachute, which can bring the aircraft down if it becomes disabled and can’t glide or fly.
greatbendpost.com
Loren Unruh, age 79
Loren Harold Unruh, 79, passed away November 17, 2022, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Wichita, KS. He was born on February 9, 1943, to Ira & Ella (Ward) Unruh in Great Bend, KS, where he grew up on the family farm. He met the love of his life, Connie Yuebanks, at church camp and they were married on January 19, 1964 in Great Bend, KS.
adastraradio.com
Reno County Commissioners Grant Use Permits for Construction of Two Venues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Although a number of residents in the area voiced opposition during a public hearing last month, Reno County Commissioners Tuesday approved a conditional use permit to allow the construction of an indoor RV and boat storage facility at the northeast corner of Willison and Boundary Roads near Cheney Lake.
Dog dies in fire east of Hutchinson
A fire kept crews from the Hutchinson and Buhler fire departments busy Monday morning.
ksal.com
Brookville Planning First Parade of Lights
A Saline County community which has been hosting a Labor Day celebration and parade for over 50 years is planning for the first time a Christmas parade. The Brookville Community Foundation, which has been involved in a Labor Day Celebration dating back to the 1970s, is planning its first “Parade of Lights”.
Kansas woman undergoes first-of-its-kind heart procedure
A surgical team at Ascension Via Christi-St. Francis has performed a first-of-its-kind heart valve replacement procedure.
Kansas police recover camper missing since early October
GREAT BEND — On Oct. 3, deputies with the Barton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Avenue just south the city of Great Bend. The person reporting the theft advised law enforcement that a 2018 Jayco Jayflight bumper-pull camper had...
Accident on Thanksgiving sends two to hospital
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving just before noon after an accident at US-50 and Buhler Road. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Toyota Corolla was southbound on Buhler Road and failed to yield the right of way at the posted stop sign at US-50 and was struck by an eastbound 2004 Chevy Tahoe.
Hutchinson man loses majority of home, pets in fire; believes fire crew had wrong address
A Hutchinson man said it took firefighters around 20 minutes to get to his home after it caught fire last Tuesday. A majority of his house is destroyed, and he lost his 8-month-old puppy, Zoe, and two cats.
KAKE TV
Motorcyclist found dead after crashing, sheriff's office says
RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A fatal motorcycle accident scene was found on Monday after a report of a dead body in central Kansas. The Rice County Sheriff's Office say they were informed of a dead body found at 31st road and Ave S in the southeastern part of the county. When deputies arrived they found a single motorcycle accident and the body of the rider.
