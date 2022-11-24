After two years, the person who created a memorial to honor the region’s COVID-19 dead is planning to retire it next month. Marat Jean Moore established the memorial, which features a sea of multi-colored flags to remember the dead and white ones to honor health care workers, back on Nov. 21, 2020. It was established with 380 flags at first, and thousands now dot the landscape near her home on Spring Street in Jonesborough. Many bear the last words of some who passed, written by health care workers, family and friends of the deceased.

JONESBOROUGH, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO