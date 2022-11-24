ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

Mayfield’s community Christmas tree, rescued from tornado debris, returns to downtown

By Morgan Puckett
 5 days ago

Holiday preparations are underway in Mayfield as recovery from last year’s deadly tornado outbreak continues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7CDP_0jLspm1y00
(Photo by Zacharie Lamb | WKMS)

Mayfield City Hall is being decked out for Christmas as cleanup in the downtown area continues and area roads reopen. Some decorations saved from the tornado debris are even making a return to the top of the community Christmas tree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QOfUX_0jLspm1y00
Randy Schneider (left to right), William Higginson, Dave McCoy and Tim Roush stand in front of the reassembled Mayfield community Christmas tree last year after reassembling it out of the tornado debris. Schneider, McCoy and Roush are all first responders from Columbiana County, Ohio. (Photo by Kathy O’Nan | Mayfield Mayor’s Office)

Decorations and the star that were saved from last year’s tree will be used to decorate the tree this year, which will stand where the old fountain used to be in front of Mayfield City Hall.

The tree is the same one that has been used for years in the city of Mayfield.

First responders from Ohio helped the Mayfield Police Department gather the pieces last year as they prepared to leave the town after coming to its aid in the immediate wake of the disaster. They rescued the tree’s frame and most of its decorations from the debris and assembled it in the downtown area.

“We found 99% of it, but there are one or two panels missing,” Schneider told WLWT5 last year. “We just wanted to bring a little Christmas cheer and a smile to people who drive by – even if it’s only for a brief second.”

Mayfield mayor Kathy O’Nan said this year the city hopes to have the lights powered on the tree by Saturday, when the community will hold its annual Christmas parade and other holiday events. Mayfield utilities officials hope to get power from a temporary pole that will be placed between where Fire Station #1 used to be located and City Hall.

The Christmas tree has been moved to a few different locations throughout the past few years. It first originally was placed on the courthouse square. Since 2019 it has been relocated to the doors of City Hall for the Christmas of 2020 and 2021. This year, it’s been placed where the old fountain used to be in the corner of the City Hall property.

Morgan Puckett

Student Reporter at WKMS

Morgan Puckett is a sophomore from Olney, Illinois, majoring in both public relations and journalism/mass communications with a minor in sports communications at Murray State University. Outside of her studies and work as a student reporter at WKMS, she is a member of the Epsilon Omicron chapter of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority and a Murray State cheerleader.

