Parents Reunited With Daughter Who Was Abducted as a Baby 51 Years AgoFatim HemrajFort Worth, TX
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in TexasTom HandyTexas State
tpr.org
Ten Arlington pastors told mayor, council LGBTQ books 'influence children' into 'lifestyle'
The email, sent Aug. 24 to city council members, asked for "dialogue" between faith leaders concerned that that June Pride month displays, which stood at library branches in June 2021, do not align with "family values." "We are asking that those displays not be allowed in our city library. They...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Buddhist Temples Targeted in DFW, FBI Assistance Requested
North Texas police officials are reaching out to the FBI for help in investigating a potential criminal ring targeting Buddhist temples. White Settlement police are working with local communities and several other states that are reporting similar burglaries inside temples. Members who worship at Buddhist temples across DFW say they are sacred places, full of peace, open to anyone, and where monks are readily available for those in need of prayer.
North Texas family asks for wreath donations to honor fallen veterans
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — For Chris Bush and his family, DFW National Cemetery is more than a place to visit. It's the final resting place for his son, Cpl. Peter Courcy, who died in Afghanistan in 2009. "We look at this cemetery, and we just see a big monument for service," Bush said. That Christmas, they wanted to give back to their son and so many others. They learned about a national organization called Wreaths Across America that allows people to sponsor wreaths to hang on the graves of fallen heroes. "I said, 'Well, how many did you get last year?' And...
North Texas veterinarians keeping close eye on respiratory illnesses, canine influenza in dogs
LEWISVILLE, Texas — You might not be the only one in the house feeling a little under the weather these days. “In dogs, there's something called the canine infectious respiratory disease complex, which encompasses a bunch of different respiratory viruses,” Dr. Sonya Hansen of BluePearl Pet Hospital North Texas in Lewisville said. “It can be viruses and actually bacterial infections. And it can present very similarly, so we often don't know which one particularly a dog is being affected with.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Three North Texas Hospitals Penalized for High Readmission Rate
Three North Texas Hospitals must pay the government’s highest 3% Medicare penalty rate as punishment for a high level of readmitting patients within 30 days after their initial care. Readmission rate tracking and Medicare penalties were introduced in 2012 with the Affordable Care Act to promote better care. Kaiser...
Texas teacher bragging about 'indoctrinating the youth' interviews middle school kids on non-binary identity
A Texas teacher – who goes by 'Mx.' – bragged about 'indoctrinating the youth' on TikTok and interrogated students on a non-binary identity
CandysDirt.com
Missing Middle Concept Could Breathe Life into Dallas Housing Crisis, Experts Say
A housing crisis has been declared, and many piecemeal efforts are in place to solve it, but one big call to action looms before Dallas: What is missing middle housing and how do you fix it?. Missing middle housing is defined as a range of multi-family or clustered housing types...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Sees High Flu Activity
With the Texas flu season in swing, health experts across the Lone Star state are monitoring a rising number of cases. Tarrant County commissioners revealed a flu map during a recent commission meeting, NBC 5 reported, which showed activity to be very high. The Tarrant County public health director, Vinny...
KXII.com
Family searching for answers after Denton County man disappears
LITTLE ELM, Texas (KXII) - A Durant native is missing from Denton County. Familiy of Forrest Lewis said they haven’t seen or heard from him since Thanksgiving evening. An Aunt tells News 12 Lewis was reported missing to Little Elm, and his car has been reported missing from Oak Point.
Passenger shot in the head on Fort Worth highway, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A passenger was shot in the head on a Fort Worth highway early Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported shortly before 4 a.m. off East Loop 820 and Grayson Street in southeast Fort Worth, according to a police news release. Officers were dispatched...
fox4news.com
Waxahachie restaurant gives out free meals to community members in need
WAXAHACHIE, Texas - A restaurant and some faith-based groups provided a Thanksgiving gathering for people with nowhere else to go for the holiday. Tacos 4 Life in Waxahachie opened its doors Thursday — but not to make money. Store owner Jim Stanford said he wanted to give back to...
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Selena Gomez is famous for her singing and acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
fox4news.com
North Texas hospitals seeing spike in COVID-19, flu cases
DALLAS - Doctors are concerned about a rise in flu and COVID cases in North Texas. According to the DFW Hospital Council, nearly all area hospital beds are full. As many north Texans are celebrating the extended holiday weekend with family, others are lying in a hospital bed. Stephen Love...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Widow, Witness to Food Delivery Driver Road Rage Killing Shares Her Story
The widow of a man murdered in a road rage shooting is sharing her experience that day. Idalia Cerna was in the passenger seat when her husband, 24-year-old Hamzah Faraj, was shot and killed in September 2021. Wearing both their wedding rings is how Cerna keeps her late husband's memory...
6-year-old boy dead, 3- and 4-year-old children in critical condition of possible carbon monoxide poisoning
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — A 6-year-old boy has died and 3- and 4-year-old children are in critical condition of possible carbon monoxide poisoning — police say they are investigating the incident. At approximately 9:03 a.m., on November 26, 2022, the Gun Barrel City Police Department and fire...
pethelpful.com
Dallas Shelter Makes Urgent Plea to Save Precious Dog Who's Running Out of Time
There are many animal shelters across the country that are overcrowded and understaffed. This leads to some animals having a countdown placed on how long they are available for adoption. One sweet pup is in this predicament, and he is desperate for a home. Dallas Pets Alive! is a nonprofit...
