The AdAmAn Alley Grand Opening Is Tuesday (November 29th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Anti-LGBTQ ‘Hate’ Church Vandalized After Club Q Shooting.Matthew C. WoodruffColorado Springs, CO
Can you guess how many calories are in the Broadmoor’s gingerbread display?Brittany AnasColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
Mass shooting victims demand centralized victim fund
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mass shooting survivors from all across the county gathered together for a press conference in support of victims of the Club Q shooting with an important message Sunday morning on Nov. 27. “We have one message. Give the Club Q victims 100% of the funds donated to them,” said Tiara Parker, a […]
Mass shooting victims to meet Club Q survivors
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mass shooting victims from across the country have come to Colorado Springs to meet and speak with survivors of the Club Q shooting at a press conference Sunday morning on Nov. 27. The press conference was held at Hyatt Place in Downtown Colorado Springs on 201 E. Kiowa Street at 9 a.m. […]
Colorado Healing Fund responds to criticism over donation distribution for victims
By: Jasmine Arenas, CBS News Colorado reporter The Colorado Healing Fund is facing some serious criticism after a press conference on Sunday in Colorado Springs where victims of mass shootings across the nation expressed their concerns on how donation funds are distributed.Amy Cook, a survivor of the 2012 Aurora theater shooting believes organizations are not being fair in the way funds are distributed to victim"What continues to happen here in Colorado is revictimizing to mass shooting victims," Cook said.Cook believes they're feeling invalidated."The healing fund collects your donations for victims and their families, but then they take a percentage for themselves,...
HuffPost
Colorado Springs Reckons With Past After Gay Club Shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — When officials unfurled a 25-foot rainbow flag in front of Colorado Springs City Hall this week, people gathered to mourn the victims of a mass shooting at a popular gay club couldn’t help but reflect on how such a display of support would have been unthinkable just days earlier.
cpr.org
‘We feel your love’: Colorado Springs brewery owners and victims of Club Q shooting share Thanksgiving message
The owners of a Colorado Springs brewery who were victims of last week’s Club Q shooting shared a Thanksgiving message on social media after receiving an overwhelming show of support from people all over the country. “We are overwhelmed by the love and support everyone is giving us, and...
After Club Q shooting, friends, family gather on Thanksgiving to heal, find support
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs is a community in mourning. After an incredibly difficult week following the Club Q shooting, the holiday marks a time of reflection to come together and be with loved ones. "It’s nice to see that in the community, to see everyone linking up,"...
KKTV
Colorado Springs police searching for suspects chased from northern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three police departments are working together to find suspects after finding a car reported stolen in Denver. This comes from Colorado Springs police, who are working with Castle Rock and Denver law enforcement. Denver Police originally reported the car as stolen. Castle Rock police said...
Victims of Club Q shooting honored at state Capitol vigil
DENVER — People gathered at the state Capitol in Denver Wednesday. It was another opportunity to grieve together and show support for the LGBTQ+ community after five people were killed at Club Q in Colorado Springs. People lit candles next to five poster boards with the names and faces...
'I simply wanted to save the family I found': Man who helped stop Club Q shooter releases statement
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Thomas James, one of the two people being hailed as heroes after stopping the shooter who killed five people at Club Q last weekend, is still recovering from injuries suffered in the shooting. James, a U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class, helped stop the shooter...
Club Q employees dealing with financial strain week after shooting
Club Q employees and performers are dealing with the tragedy of last week's shooting. The financial strain they're experiencing after the club shutdown is adding additional stress.
NBC News
Full Colorado gov.: To stop gun violence, ‘the answer needs to be national as well’ as local
In an interview with Meet the Press, Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) discusses the state’s response to a mass shooting in Colorado Springs including the use of red-flag laws, magazine limits and the need for federal legislation.Nov. 27, 2022.
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
Club Q survivor Isaiah Aponte recalls terrifying night, shares recovery story
Isaiah Aponte, a U.S. Air Force Veteran is among the injured victims in the Club Q shooting. Aponte was out enjoying a fun night with his friend when he saw the gunman walk in.
Temporary shelter emergency declared in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The national weather service predicts low and freezing temperatures for a period of time from Tuesday, Nov. 29 to Thursday, Dec. 1. As a result, Mayor Nick Gradisar has issued an emergency declaration for temporary housing and shelter in Pueblo on Monday, Nov. 28. In accordance with the provision of Ordinance number […]
LGBTQ-owned businesses face greater challenges
One takeaway for businesses after the brutal shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs has been the ever-present danger posed by someone with a gun.
KKTV
Colorado Springs homicide investigation closes major road in south part of city
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Both north and southbound lanes of South Nevada avenue closed Saturday evening near I-25 after a man died. This was in southern Colorado Springs, near Las Vegas street. Police tell 11 News that they blocked lanes to respond to a call for medical help on...
KKTV
Patrons flock to Bar Owned by Club Q Hero Rich Fierro
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the wake of the tragic Club Q shooting people in Colorado Springs and across the country are wondering what they can do to help. Wednesday night dozens of people went to Atrevida Beer Co. in Northeast Colorado Springs. The bar is co-owned by Rich...
The question is not, 'What is it about Colorado?' | John Moore
Six years ago, I was asked to write a play addressing the urgent issue of gun violence in America. One that would be staged in the immediate run-up to the 2016 presidential election as a featured selection of the storied New York International Fringe Festival. A last chance to collectively grapple with America's signature paradox – the sanctity of the Second Amendment in a country with 30,000 gun deaths a year. The clock was ticking down on the Obama administration, along with nearly eight years...
KDVR.com
Vigil held for teen who fell through ice
A Douglas County community held a memorial for a teen who fell through an icy lake earlier this week. A Douglas County community held a memorial for a teen who fell through an icy lake earlier this week. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Tuesday. A snowstorm moving into the state late...
Nov. 28 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted
(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. BRANDI LYNN BATES is a White Female, 30 years old, 5’3” tall, and 110 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. BATES is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft (3), Careless Driving Resulting in […]
