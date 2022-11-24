Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KYTV
Man charged with running over Springfield Police Officer faces a judge in April
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The man accused of intentionally running over a Springfield Police officer is scheduled to be back in court in April of 2023. Jon Routh is charged with assault and armed criminal action after he rammed his car into officer Mark Priebe in June of 2020. We...
KYTV
Man charged with running over Springfield Police officer to appear in court this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The man accused of intentionally running over a Springfield Police officer is scheduled to be back in court Monday for a pre-trial conference. Jon Routh is charged with assault and armed criminal action after he rammed his car into officer Mark Priebe in June of 2020.
KYTV
Judge sentences man for deadly Ozark County shooting in July
THEODOSIA, Mo. (KY3) - A judge ordered issued a suspended sentence for an Ozark County man for the death of another man in July. The judge sentenced Brian Mathew Dunaway, 42, of Theodosia, to ten years in prison, but suspending all ten years. He pleaded guilty to a voluntary manslaughter charge.
KYTV
Springfield man in custody after domestic disturbance and firing gun
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person is in custody after a shooting on N. Boonville, just south of Kearney Street. Police say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. as officers were on the scene for a domestic disturbance call when another person fired the shots. Right now police are searching...
KYTV
Springfield reports more shots fired calls in 2022 than all of 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you believe gun violence in Springfield has worsened in 2022, you are not wrong. In 2021, police reported a total of 294 shots fired calls with 63 injuries. In 2022, as of the latest numbers at the end of October, police report 320 shots fired calls, surpassing last year by 26 calls. Of those calls, 59 suffered gunshot wounds, four away from a record.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County man wanted for assault and violating a protection order
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking additional rain chances eager to return on this chilly Saturday. Not only do we have a few other systems to track going into next week, temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride into next week as well. Springfield man in custody after domestic disturbance...
KYTV
Miracle Child: Meet Children's Miracle Network Hospital child Stella Craig
Springfield Public Schools leaders want parents’ input in the 2023-2024 school year calendar. Keep your sheets and pillowcases smelling fresh. The Queen of Clean shares this natural fragrance.
KYTV
9,000 hens killed in Webster County after latest Missouri case of avian flu
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri agriculture officials say nearly 9,000 laying hens were killed after confirmed cases of bird flu were found on a farm in Webster County. The Missouri Department of Agriculture said in a news release that it is the 11th case of bird flu found in the state this year. Agriculture officials say the disease does not carry a health risk for humans. State and federal officials are conducting additional surveillance and testing in the areas around the affected flock.
KYTV
Two people charged with assault in Barry County
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Jason Swift and Sarena Tucker are charged with assault in Barry County. The charges include: First Degree Or Attempt, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm. According to the Barry County Jail, both suspects are felons. The incident occurred on the evening of Nov....
KYTV
Former Boyd Elementary School in Springfield has been purchased for $200k
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been over one year since Boyd Elementary School left its original location at 1409 N. Washington and started in a whole new facility at 833 E. Division. After a year of sitting vacant, the building has been purchased by Boyd School Redevelopment Corp. for...
KYTV
Witness shares driver’s description in stolen Springfield animal rescue trailer
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Security cameras show the men drive right up to the trailer on November 19 and steal it in broad daylight at about 4:45 pm. Minutes later, someone spotted the truck and trailer. The tipster called the Greene County Sheriff’s Office this week with a description of the driver.
KTLO
Boone County man charged with selling stolen livestock
A Boone County man has been arrested for selling stolen livestock. According to the probable cause affidavit, a man from Lead Hill had reported his black bucking stock bull missing from his property earlier this spring. The bull was identifiable by having the number 90 branded into its side along with a corresponding ear tag.
Former camper suing Missouri camp claiming ‘fraudulent’ abuse settlement
A Branson Christian summer camp is being sued by a former camper who alleges leadership concealed their prior knowledge of a director’s sexual misconduct.
933kwto.com
Springfield Man Sentenced To 235 Months in Prison
A Springfield man will spend time in federal prison in a child exploitation case. A judge sentenced Kody Ray Kelso to 235 months in prison. Investigators say Kelso used a teen dating site to contact a person that he believed was a 13 year-old girl and asked for them to send him nude photos.
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies two bodies recovered at Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two bodies found at Lake of the Ozarks in a Saturday drowning. The men have been identified as Uthej Kuntra, 24, and Shiva Kelligari, 25, both from the country of India. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, one of the swimmers began struggling in the […]
KYTV
MIRACLE CHILD: Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals help Lozano family
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - During Miracle Week we shared the story of the Lozano family. Present day, Phoenix keeps his parents, Juan and Courtney Lozano busy. between his doctor appointments are his feeding and medicine schedules that the family follows to keep Phoenix healthy. Courtney was admitted to the hospital...
KYTV
MIRACLE CHILD: Hanson family shares their story
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When Myia Hanson found out she was pregnant with Anailyn, they were told that their baby probably wouldn’t survive. Myia’s water broke early and she was sent to the PICU at COX Health for 16 days. She stayed there until the medical team noticed complications from a hemorrhage. They did the ultrasound and told the Hanson’s that their baby was lifeless.
KYTV
Watching for avian flu this bird hunting season
Man accused of running over Springfield Police Department officer appears before judge Monday. Springfield Public Schools leaders want parents’ input in the 2023-2024 school year calendar. Firefighters explains challenges in recovery of 2 kayakers at Lake of the Ozarks. Keep your sheets and pillowcases smelling fresh. The Queen of...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth hires new police officer
The city of Forsyth is filling positions left vacant by the resignations of several police officers. During the Monday, Nov. 21, Forsyth Board of Aldermen meeting, the aldermen unanimously voted to approve hiring a new officer, Christina Algya. The Forsyth Police Department is building back up after all but one...
Four killed Thanksgiving night crash, I-44 at Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol release details regarding quadruple fatal crash along I-44 near Springfield on Thanksgiving night, November 24, 2022. The MICU (Major Incident Crash Unit) of Troop D assisted MSgt Michael Frazier’s investigation of the three vehicle crash. GOOGLE MAPS LOCATION OF CRASH SCENE. Josh Wamsley, 33, of Springfield was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram...
Comments / 0