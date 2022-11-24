ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Judge sentences man for deadly Ozark County shooting in July

THEODOSIA, Mo. (KY3) - A judge ordered issued a suspended sentence for an Ozark County man for the death of another man in July. The judge sentenced Brian Mathew Dunaway, 42, of Theodosia, to ten years in prison, but suspending all ten years. He pleaded guilty to a voluntary manslaughter charge.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Springfield reports more shots fired calls in 2022 than all of 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you believe gun violence in Springfield has worsened in 2022, you are not wrong. In 2021, police reported a total of 294 shots fired calls with 63 injuries. In 2022, as of the latest numbers at the end of October, police report 320 shots fired calls, surpassing last year by 26 calls. Of those calls, 59 suffered gunshot wounds, four away from a record.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

9,000 hens killed in Webster County after latest Missouri case of avian flu

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri agriculture officials say nearly 9,000 laying hens were killed after confirmed cases of bird flu were found on a farm in Webster County. The Missouri Department of Agriculture said in a news release that it is the 11th case of bird flu found in the state this year. Agriculture officials say the disease does not carry a health risk for humans. State and federal officials are conducting additional surveillance and testing in the areas around the affected flock.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Two people charged with assault in Barry County

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Jason Swift and Sarena Tucker are charged with assault in Barry County. The charges include: First Degree Or Attempt, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm. According to the Barry County Jail, both suspects are felons. The incident occurred on the evening of Nov....
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Boone County man charged with selling stolen livestock

A Boone County man has been arrested for selling stolen livestock. According to the probable cause affidavit, a man from Lead Hill had reported his black bucking stock bull missing from his property earlier this spring. The bull was identifiable by having the number 90 branded into its side along with a corresponding ear tag.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
933kwto.com

Springfield Man Sentenced To 235 Months in Prison

A Springfield man will spend time in federal prison in a child exploitation case. A judge sentenced Kody Ray Kelso to 235 months in prison. Investigators say Kelso used a teen dating site to contact a person that he believed was a 13 year-old girl and asked for them to send him nude photos.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

MIRACLE CHILD: Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals help Lozano family

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - During Miracle Week we shared the story of the Lozano family. Present day, Phoenix keeps his parents, Juan and Courtney Lozano busy. between his doctor appointments are his feeding and medicine schedules that the family follows to keep Phoenix healthy. Courtney was admitted to the hospital...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

MIRACLE CHILD: Hanson family shares their story

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When Myia Hanson found out she was pregnant with Anailyn, they were told that their baby probably wouldn’t survive. Myia’s water broke early and she was sent to the PICU at COX Health for 16 days. She stayed there until the medical team noticed complications from a hemorrhage. They did the ultrasound and told the Hanson’s that their baby was lifeless.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Watching for avian flu this bird hunting season

Man accused of running over Springfield Police Department officer appears before judge Monday. Springfield Public Schools leaders want parents’ input in the 2023-2024 school year calendar. Firefighters explains challenges in recovery of 2 kayakers at Lake of the Ozarks. Keep your sheets and pillowcases smelling fresh. The Queen of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Forsyth hires new police officer

The city of Forsyth is filling positions left vacant by the resignations of several police officers. During the Monday, Nov. 21, Forsyth Board of Aldermen meeting, the aldermen unanimously voted to approve hiring a new officer, Christina Algya. The Forsyth Police Department is building back up after all but one...
FORSYTH, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Four killed Thanksgiving night crash, I-44 at Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol release details regarding quadruple fatal crash along I-44 near Springfield on Thanksgiving night, November 24, 2022. The MICU (Major Incident Crash Unit) of Troop D assisted MSgt Michael Frazier’s investigation of the three vehicle crash. GOOGLE MAPS LOCATION OF CRASH SCENE.   Josh Wamsley, 33, of Springfield was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy