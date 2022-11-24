GREAT BEND, New York (WWNY) - Dexter D. Worden, 84, of 24006 Pennock Road, Great Bend, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Dexter was born June 15,1938 in West Carthage, the son of the late Stanley E. and Grace E. (McCartha) Worden. He attended school in West Carthage He married the former Sandra E. Thomas on February 15, 1964. For many years he worked for the Carthage Central School District in the maintenance department, specializing in the grounds and fields. He retired in 2000. He then was employed by the Town of Champion where he worked at the transfer station for many years.

