Watertown, NY

wwnytv.com

Guy A. Law, 88, of Watertown and formerly of Edwards

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Guy A. Law, age 88, of Watertown, NY, but formerly of Edwards, NY, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Summit Village in Watertown. Guy was born on October 12, 1934 in Fine, NY to the late Carlos and Mary (Ward) Law. He attended Oswegatchie Union Free School and then graduated from Clifton-Fine Central in 1951. Guy then entered into the United States Army in April 1955 and served active duty until March 1958. He then continued with the Army Reserves until his honorable discharge in April 1963.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Sheriff-elect discusses drugs, manpower & bail reform

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the first time in a decade, there will be a new sheriff in town in Jefferson County. Pete Barnett retired from the sheriff’s office in 2013. Now, nearly ten years later, Barnett has been elected to lead the department. The sheriff-elect sat down with 7 News to outline his objectives for the county.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Snowtown USA plans ice rink for Thompson Park circle

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Weather permitting, an outdoor ice rink will return in Watertown. The city’s Snowtown USA event hopes to transform the roundabout near the entrance to Thompson Park into an ice rink. The city will also provide blocks of snow in the park for snow sculptures.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown man stabbed Saturday night

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Police have confirmed a man was stabbed in the city Saturday night. Police officials say they responded to the area of the Black River Apartments on Mill Street just before 11 PM to find a man in his 20′s with a stab wound.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Mary Katherine Ulmen Pike, 92, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary Katherine Ulmen Pike, the Ulmen/ Pike family matriarch, passed peacefully at the age of 92 blessed years while a resident of Samaritan Summit Village. Mom and Gramma, as she was known to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, lived a full life in total support of all, spiritually, emotionally, and financially.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Ronald F. Paro, 71, of Heuvelton

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Ronald F. Paro, age 71 of Heuvelton, will be held at 11:00am on Thursday December 1, 2022 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Pastor Linda Foody officiating. Burial will immediately follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton. The family welcomes you afterwards to join them at Heuvelton Fire Hall to honor the celebration of Ron’s life.
HEUVELTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Lorraine Ida Coombs Laurin, 80, of Star Lake

STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Lorraine Ida Coombs Laurin passed away peacefully at Clifton-Fine Hospital on Saturday November 26, 2022. She was 80 years old and lived a full life. She was loved and admired by many family, friends and colleagues. Lorraine was born November 2, 1942 in St....
STAR LAKE, NY
wwnytv.com

Early settlers & natives: Did they get along?

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - In what we know today as St Lawrence County, European settler Alexander Macomb owned the 10 towns divided in a treaty after the American Revolution. They were Louisville, Stockholm, Potsdam, Madrid, Lisbon, Canton, DeKalb, Hague, Cambray, and Oswegatchie. The area got its first settlers around 1800. In...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Northern Choral Society Christmas Concert this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You can kick off the holiday season with the Northern Choral Society’s 66th annual Christmas Concert. Kevin Kitto and Sarah Gleason talked about the event on 7 News This Morning. Watch their interview in the video above. The concert is at 3 p.m. on...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Dexter D. Worden, 84, of Great Bend

GREAT BEND, New York (WWNY) - Dexter D. Worden, 84, of 24006 Pennock Road, Great Bend, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Dexter was born June 15,1938 in West Carthage, the son of the late Stanley E. and Grace E. (McCartha) Worden. He attended school in West Carthage He married the former Sandra E. Thomas on February 15, 1964. For many years he worked for the Carthage Central School District in the maintenance department, specializing in the grounds and fields. He retired in 2000. He then was employed by the Town of Champion where he worked at the transfer station for many years.
GREAT BEND, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown stabbing victim released from hospital, police say

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The man who was stabbed on Mill Street in Watertown Saturday night was treated at a local hospital and released. Watertown police say the victim, a man in his 20s, underwent surgery at Samaritan Medical Center following the stabbing, which happened shortly before 11 p.m. in front of Standard Auto Parts on Mill Street.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

David M. “Randy” Kilbourn, 74, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - David M. “Randy” Kilbourn, 74, of Carthage, passed away at University Hospital in Syracuse on November 24, 2022, after a difficult brief illness. Born October 31, 1948, in Carthage to the late Charles and Freida (Burr) Kilbourn, he was a 1968 graduate of...
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Free Holiday Music Concert - in the Mall

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) HarmoNNY Performing Arts Community announces mall concert featuring young and seasoned performers - December 8th, 2022 - 6:30 PM - Salmon Run Mall. Watertown, November 2, 2022 - HarmoNNY Performing Arts Community presents: A Concert at the Mall. An event that will feature recitals and ensemble performances from students and teachers at Music Education Centers as well as vocal selections from Northern Blend Chorus. Music Education Centers of Watertown provides music lessons on a wide variety of instruments to students of all ages and levels. Northern Blend Chorus is a Watertown-based female barbershop chorus of Harmony, Inc, an international organization whose mission is “Empowering all women through education, friendship and singing.”
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Pavilion cleaned as more people move into homeless shelter

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary shelter for homeless or displaced people is expanding as crews work to clean up the pavilion where they’d been living. The Butler Pavilion was the refuge for Watertown’s homeless. Now it’s empty and it needs to be cleaned. At...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg fire is suspicious, officials say

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Officials say the fire that sent two people out of their burning home in Ogdensburg Sunday is suspicious. The blaze broke out at 309 Grant Street at 5 a.m. Authorities say the two people inside escaped without injury. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming...
OGDENSBURG, NY
WIBX 950

MV Crime Stoppers Seeking Help in Finding Local Fugitive

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man wanted by authorities following a bench warrant issued in Rome City Court. 39-year-old Anthony P. Chandler of Rome is wanted based on a warrant issued in Oneida County Drug Court, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Chandler was originally charged with Attempted-Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree, based on a previous conviction. The warrant for Chandler's arrest was issued on November 4th.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Hundreds of meals given out in Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The north country ate its fill today, celebrating Thanksgiving. Turkey, mashed potatoes, corn and stuffing were all on the menu and part of 300 meals prepared in Carthage, Thursday. A crew of 20 got turkey out the door in time for Thanksgiving. This year marks...
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Boyd Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Boyd Street in Watertown will be closed for a few days. Crews will be installing water service for Citizen Advocates, which is establishing a mental health urgent care at the former Great American grocery store on State Street. The work will close...
WATERTOWN, NY

