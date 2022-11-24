ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates trade Hoy Park to Red Sox for minor league LHP Inmer Lobo

By Kevin Gorman
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ybEC0_0jLspN9v00
Pirates infielder/outfielder Hoy Park crosses home plate June 19 after hitting a solo home run off San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Cobb in the third inning of a game at PNC Park.

After designating Hoy Park for assignment Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Pirates traded the South Korean infielder/outfielder to the Boston Red Sox for minor league pitcher Inmer Lobo.

Lobo, a 6-foot-1, 193-pound left-hander, was 2-0 with an 0.82 ERA and 0.77 WHIP, 28 strikeouts and two walks and a .190 batting average against in 22 innings over five starts in the Dominican Summer League. A native of Venezuela, Lobo signed with the Red Sox for $10,000 last June.

Park, 26, batted .216/.276/.373 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs in 23 games for the Pirates last season. He was acquired from the New York Yankees, along with infielder/outfielder Diego Castillo, for reliever Clay Holmes in July 2021.

The Pirates designated Park for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for first baseman Lewin Diaz, who was claimed off waivers from the Miami Marlins.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Source: Pirates sign veteran first baseman Carlos Santana

The Pittsburgh Pirates and first baseman Carlos Santana have agreed to a one-year deal worth $6.725 million pending a physical, a source confirmed to the Tribune-Review. ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported the deal. Santana, 36, slashed .202/.316/.376 with 19 home runs and 60 RBIs for the Royals and Mariners...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy