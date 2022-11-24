Pirates trade Hoy Park to Red Sox for minor league LHP Inmer Lobo

Pirates infielder/outfielder Hoy Park crosses home plate June 19 after hitting a solo home run off San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Cobb in the third inning of a game at PNC Park.

After designating Hoy Park for assignment Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Pirates traded the South Korean infielder/outfielder to the Boston Red Sox for minor league pitcher Inmer Lobo.

Lobo, a 6-foot-1, 193-pound left-hander, was 2-0 with an 0.82 ERA and 0.77 WHIP, 28 strikeouts and two walks and a .190 batting average against in 22 innings over five starts in the Dominican Summer League. A native of Venezuela, Lobo signed with the Red Sox for $10,000 last June.

Park, 26, batted .216/.276/.373 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs in 23 games for the Pirates last season. He was acquired from the New York Yankees, along with infielder/outfielder Diego Castillo, for reliever Clay Holmes in July 2021.

The Pirates designated Park for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for first baseman Lewin Diaz, who was claimed off waivers from the Miami Marlins.