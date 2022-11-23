Nebraska offers 2024 3-star TE from Louisiana

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have offered 2024 three-star tight end Hubert Caliste Jr. He announced the news on Twitter .

Caliste attends St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, LA. On3 ranks him as the 39th-best tight end in the 2024 class. He is listed at 6’5″ and 235 pounds. His father, Hubert Caliste Sr., played safety at San Diego State.

Caliste has received offers from Florida State, Grambling State, and Troy. He took an unofficial visit to Florida State on October 29th.

The Cornhuskers continue to recruit aggressively in the state of Louisiana. They have found some success gaining commitments from wide receiver Omarion Miller and running back Arnold Barnes III.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWir e on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

List

Nebraska offers top in-state kicker