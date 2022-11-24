Read full article on original website
Related
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID, is a small, quiet town tucked into the canyonlands of southern Idaho. But this place is keeping a big secret: a surprisingly toothsome food scene. From laid-back diner omelets to upscale ribeyes, Twin Falls has something for every palate. To help you on your epicurean journey, we...
kmvt
Demolition of Radio Rondevoo unveils a lost part of Twin Falls history
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of the most beloved buildings in Downtown Twin Falls saw is last signs of life this week. Back in mid-April, a fire broke out in the attic of the Radio Rondevoo Event-Center Building. That fire quickly spread throughout the building, leaving the structure as a total loss.
Anyone Else Hear Weird Loud Noises First Thing In The Morning In Twin Falls?
Over the past couple of weeks when I get up early in the morning, I have heard some strangely loud noises that I haven't heard before. And it has been consistent over the last few weeks. Anyone else notice?. Loud Noises Early In The Morning In Twin Falls. Between 4...
kmvt
Mountain View Barn hosts Hwy. 93 Vendor Show this Friday and Saturday
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Are you looking for a more “HAND-MADE” Black Friday shopping experience? Then you’re in luck. The Mountain View Barn in Jerome is hosting the two-day Highway 93 Black Friday Vendor Show. There are roughly 30 booths set up with hand-made crafts and...
One of the Oldest General Stores In The Country Is Located Right Here In Idaho
One of the oldest General stores in the country is located right here in Idaho. It was built in the 1800s and is a perfect stop for the entire family. From time to time you'll find families at the general store enjoying homemade ice cream. Have you been to Tracy...
kmvt
Rupert Elks hosts annual Thanksgiving Dinner
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For well over a decade the Rupert Elks Lodge has hosted one of the largest free Thanksgiving Dinners in southern Idaho. This year was the same, as hundreds of Mini-Cassia residents made their way to the Lodge to take part in this ever-growing community tradition.
Don’t Turn on Those Christmas Lights Yet, It May Cost You Dearly in Idaho
It isn't even Thanksgiving yet, but many in the Twin Falls area have already put up their Christmas lights, with many more set to put them up this weekend. While it is understandable to put them up whenever the weather allows it, turning them on is another story. Some leave them up year round but don't turn them on, while others can't wait to turn them on once Halloween has passed. While the eagerness to spread Christmas joy is justified, you may want to hold off on turning those Christmas lights on this early.
Burley, November 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Preston High School basketball team will have a game with Burley High School on November 26, 2022, 18:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Man Facing Multiple Charges after Being Removed from Cassia Home at Gunpoint
RAFT RIVER, Idaho (KLIX)-A resident had to force a man to leave his home at gunpoint earlier this month in rural east Cassia County. According to court records, 49-year-old Nicodemos Adermann was arrested November 13, and charged with burglary, destruction of evidence, grand theft by taking a check, including several misdemeanor charges of disturbing the peace and trespassing. A Cassia County Deputy responded to a house on Yale Road south of Raft River and Interstate 86 for a report of a man that had entered a home without permission. When the deputy arrived he saw one man with a gun and another with a shovel pointed at a man near the house steps. The suspect, Adermann, was placed in handcuffs and inside the patrol car. The resident told the deputy that Adermann allegedly came up to the door demanding a ride into town and refused to leave. The resident pushed Adermann down and closed the door. Adermann then allegedly broke through the door and continued to demand a ride. Thats when the resident pulled a pistol on Adermann and held him at gunpoint outside the house until the deputy arrived. The deputy spoke to Adermann who said he didn't remember much of what had happened. The deputy found items Adermann allegedly hidden under the steps of the home which included checks belonging to other people and substances suspected of being drugs. The deputy alleges Adermann could be involved with burglaries in Twin Falls and American Falls. Adermann was arraigned on November 14, and entered not guilty to the charges.
Local sheriff's deputies seize marijuana, guns, over $13K cash during drug bust
BURLEY — Two local men were arrested Tuesday after authorities served a search warrant at a home in Burley and uncovered large amounts of marijuana, several firearms and over $13,000 in cash. Brandon Manuel Jauregui Diaz, 19, and Erick Diaz, 23, both of Burley, each face one count of felony possession of a controlled substance, marijuana. Erick also faces one count of felony possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, court records show ...
Comments / 0