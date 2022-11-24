Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Providence police release identity of man killed in the city's eighth homicide of the year
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police confirmed Monday that the man shot and killed in his car in the city last week was 24-year-old Craig Robinson. Providence City Councilman James Taylor said Robinson was one of his former Elmwood Little League Club players. Taylor held a moment of silence...
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A drive by shooting in Mattapan sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Boston Police responded to the scene on Westmore Road around 5:30 p.m. The victims injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. There is no word on any arrests so far, though police said the...
Turnto10.com
Warwick woman accused of slashing knife at a mother and daughter
A Warwick woman is accused of slashing a knife at a woman and her daughter at their home in Cranston on Sunday morning. Cranston police said 23-year-old Shania Vincent of Warwick is facing two counts of felony assault and one count of disorderly conduct. Officers were called for an incident...
Trial opens for Dylan Etheridge, charged in the death of Amber Pelletier
Jury selection in a trial for a man charged with fleeing the scene of a May 2019 crash that left one person dead kicked off Monday morning in a Boston courtroom. Dylan Etheridge, 26, faces charges of manslaughter while driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury or death, leaving the scene of a personal injury and driving under the influence resulting in serious injury.
Turnto10.com
Warwick woman accused of slashing women with knife held on bail
A Warwick woman was ordered to be held on bail on Monday for allegedly slashing two women with a knife in Cranston. Shania Vincent, 23, is charged with two counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct. She appeared in Kent County District Court with an apparent cut on...
Turnto10.com
Officials identify man killed in Thanksgiving crash on I-195 in Westport
WESTPORT, Mass. (WJAR) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office identified the person killed in a fiery crash on Route 195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning. Officials said 22-year-old Holdjer Decarvalho from Fall River was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Massachusetts...
Turnto10.com
Fire damages side of house in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WJAR) — A house fire in Rehoboth on Monday morning is believed to be accidental, according to officials. The fire department was called at about 6 a.m. for a reported fire at a Peckham Street home. Officials said the fire started on the outside of the house,...
Turnto10.com
Providence Councilman Taylor holds moment of silence for man shot, killed in the city
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence City Councilman James Taylor remembered a man who he says is one of his former Elmwood Little League Club players on Saturday. Dozens of former Providence athletes and coaches gathered to honor hometown star Jeremy Peña on his achievements this season. Taylor said...
1 person in custody for suspected DUI after crash
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was taken into custody by police Saturday after a two-car crash on Boston Neck Road in Saunderstown. North Kingstown police are not releasing many details, but say 42-year-old Rebecca Taylor was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. The other driver had to be, “extricated” from their car […]
iheart.com
Fall River Police Seeking Second Suspect In Shooting
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Fall River Police are seeking a male suspect in connection to a shooting which occurred earlier this month. The suspect, 27-year-old Nestly Lewis, should be considered armed and dangerous, police say. According to authorities, officers responded to America Street around 3 p.m. on...
Brockton man arrested in Dorchester on firearm, drug charges
BOSTON — A Brockton man is facing firearm and drug charges after officers arrested him Saturday night, police said. Titus Dirienzo, 33, will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on multiple charges including unlawful possession of a firearm (3rd offense), unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs and trespassing, police said.
fallriverreporter.com
Police with help from K9, arrest two, seize $50,000 in cocaine, $10,000 in cash
With the help of a K9, police say that they arrested two while seizing a large quantity of drugs and cash. According to police, on November 17, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with members of the Newport Police Department’s Investigative Unit executed a court-ordered search warrant on Palm Street in the city of Pawtucket.
NECN
1 Injured in Mattapan Shooting
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Saturday. Boston Police responded to Westmore Road shortly before 5:30p.m. where they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. No arrests...
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash
A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
NECN
Fall River Police Looking for Man in Connection to Shooting
Fall River Police is looking for a man in connection to a shooting on November 3rd. The shooting occurred on America Street, where a man was shot after being involved in an altercation with two other men, according to authorities. Police say 27-year-old Nestly Lewis should be considered armed and...
Turnto10.com
Eight people sent to hospital in four-car crash on I-195 in Fairhaven
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WJAR) — A four-car crash shut down Interstate 195 west in Fairhaven for about an hour Friday night and sent eight people to the hospital. The highway was open again as of 8:20 p.m. Massachusetts State Police said four cars were involved in the crash in the...
Turnto10.com
Pedestrian killed in Foxborough crash
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Foxborough on Saturday morning, police said. Officers responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian at about 10:45 a.m. by the intersection of Cocasset and Oak streets. The man, from Foxborough, was rushed to...
Woman, Man Become Combative With Troopers After Burglary In Mansfield, Police Say
A woman and man are facing charges after a burglary and fight with officers in Connecticut. At around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, troopers from Troop C in Tolland responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a residence on Middle Turnpike, in Mansfield. The reporting party...
Neighbors, leaders react after Providence’s 8th homicide
Providence police continue to investigate after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed behind the wheel of his car Wednesday night.
