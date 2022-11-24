ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

whdh.com

One person hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A drive by shooting in Mattapan sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Boston Police responded to the scene on Westmore Road around 5:30 p.m. The victims injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. There is no word on any arrests so far, though police said the...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Warwick woman accused of slashing knife at a mother and daughter

A Warwick woman is accused of slashing a knife at a woman and her daughter at their home in Cranston on Sunday morning. Cranston police said 23-year-old Shania Vincent of Warwick is facing two counts of felony assault and one count of disorderly conduct. Officers were called for an incident...
CRANSTON, RI
MassLive.com

Trial opens for Dylan Etheridge, charged in the death of Amber Pelletier

Jury selection in a trial for a man charged with fleeing the scene of a May 2019 crash that left one person dead kicked off Monday morning in a Boston courtroom. Dylan Etheridge, 26, faces charges of manslaughter while driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury or death, leaving the scene of a personal injury and driving under the influence resulting in serious injury.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Turnto10.com

Officials identify man killed in Thanksgiving crash on I-195 in Westport

WESTPORT, Mass. (WJAR) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office identified the person killed in a fiery crash on Route 195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning. Officials said 22-year-old Holdjer Decarvalho from Fall River was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Massachusetts...
WESTPORT, MA
Turnto10.com

Fire damages side of house in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WJAR) — A house fire in Rehoboth on Monday morning is believed to be accidental, according to officials. The fire department was called at about 6 a.m. for a reported fire at a Peckham Street home. Officials said the fire started on the outside of the house,...
REHOBOTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

1 person in custody for suspected DUI after crash

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was taken into custody by police Saturday after a two-car crash on Boston Neck Road in Saunderstown.   North Kingstown police are not releasing many details, but say 42-year-old Rebecca Taylor was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.  The other driver had to be, “extricated” from their car […]
SAUNDERSTOWN, RI
iheart.com

Fall River Police Seeking Second Suspect In Shooting

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Fall River Police are seeking a male suspect in connection to a shooting which occurred earlier this month. The suspect, 27-year-old Nestly Lewis, should be considered armed and dangerous, police say. According to authorities, officers responded to America Street around 3 p.m. on...
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brockton man arrested in Dorchester on firearm, drug charges

BOSTON — A Brockton man is facing firearm and drug charges after officers arrested him Saturday night, police said. Titus Dirienzo, 33, will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on multiple charges including unlawful possession of a firearm (3rd offense), unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs and trespassing, police said.
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police with help from K9, arrest two, seize $50,000 in cocaine, $10,000 in cash

With the help of a K9, police say that they arrested two while seizing a large quantity of drugs and cash. According to police, on November 17, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with members of the Newport Police Department’s Investigative Unit executed a court-ordered search warrant on Palm Street in the city of Pawtucket.
PAWTUCKET, RI
NECN

fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash

A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NECN

Fall River Police Looking for Man in Connection to Shooting

Fall River Police is looking for a man in connection to a shooting on November 3rd. The shooting occurred on America Street, where a man was shot after being involved in an altercation with two other men, according to authorities. Police say 27-year-old Nestly Lewis should be considered armed and...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

