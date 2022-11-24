Grand jury returns indictment accusing a son of shooting his mother’s ex-boyfriend

DAYTON — A man accused of shooting his mother’s ex-boyfriend was charged in a formal indictment Wednesday.

Bryant McCrowan, 22, was indicted on charges of felonious assault with serious physical harm, felonious assault with a deadly weapon and improperly discharging a firearm at or into habitation.

On Nov. 15 just before 9 p.m. crews were called to a home on the 1200 block of South Paul Laurence Dunbar Street on reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, the victim, later identified as Shawn Casey, had already been taken to Miami Valley Hospital by medics. Casey had been shot in the chest and arm, according to court documents.

Casey’s girlfriend told police they were in their home when McCrowan knocked on the door asking for Casey.

She recognized McCrowan as the son of one of Casey’s former girlfriends, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Casey came to the door and his girlfriend began to walk toward the bedroom when she heard shooting, court records read.

McCrowan was arrested on Miami Chapel Road a couple of hours after the shooting.

He remains in the Montgomery County Jail. His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 29.

