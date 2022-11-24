Read full article on original website
Conway police searching for a possible suspect involved in a residential burglary
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Police Department announced Monday they need public help in finding an individual they suspect is involved in a residential burglary. According to police, on Nov. 21 officers took a report in relation to the individual that is suspected to have been in the burglary that took place at a home on Pecan Creek Drive.
Suspect in custody in the Scott County homicide investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas State Police announced Monday there is a suspect in custody in regard to the Scott County homicide investigation. According to police, the Scott County Sheriff's Office deputies and state police responded to a home at 293 Ross Creek Road. A witness reported a...
15-year-old sought in connection with a fatal shooting at an apartment building in North Little Rock
Little Rock, Arkansas – Police are searching for a 15-year-old suspect in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred at a public housing project in North Little Rock on Monday afternoon. Police claim that 33-year-old Chris Moore, also of North Little Rock, was shot and killed by North Little...
Driver in fatal single-vehicle accident in White County identified by authorities
White County, Arkansas – Authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash over the weekend that claimed the life of one man when a vehicle veered off the road and struck several trees. According to the Arkansas State Police, the crash occurred on Morris School Road in White County, which is...
Investigation into the robbery of a jewelry store in Little Rock currently underway
Little Rock, Arkansas – The smash-and-grab robbery that occurred on Friday night at Park Plaza Mall is now under investigation by the Little Rock Police Department. Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to Zale’s jewelry store at around 8:34 p.m. on November 25 to a report of a theft.
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy woman died when her Jeep left the road and struck several trees. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, on Morris School Road north of Yerby Road in White County. Tristin Toler, 38, was northbound when her...
North Little Rock police have identified the victim in a Monday deadly shooting on North Palm Street, along with a possible suspect.
Child Support, Assault, and False Imprisonment in Saline County Mugshots on 11282022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the evening of November 25, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a smash-and-grab robbery at Zales jewelry store in Park Plaza Mall. At least 3 black male suspects in ski masks robbed the store with hammers before leaving in a maroon...
Arkansas State Police searching for 87-year-old White County man
Bald Knob, Arkansas – A Silver Alert has been issued by the Arkansas State Police for a man missing from White County. According to state troopers, William Paul Barner, 87, is missing and is being sought after. He vanished on Wednesday at around 4 p.m. at Bald Knob, according to the authorities.
Little Rock Police confirm a city employee has been shot and remains in critical condition.
Little Rock, Arkansas – An employee of Little Rock City was shot while at work on Monday morning, and is now in the hospital. The victim, who worked for the city’s Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs, is reportedly in critical condition, according to Little Rock Police. We...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police confirmed Friday morning that a city employee was injured in a shooting. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of Charles Bussey and Elm Street shortly after 10:15 a.m. Officials with LRPD stated that the victim...
Sunday, we got a look inside the plane that was diverted to Little Rock following an incident in the air.
Big Country Chateau apartments back in court for life safety violations
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Big Country Chateau apartments appeared in court Monday afternoon to address life safety violations. The violations were regarding a number of citations from an inspection Little Rock code enforcement did back in late July. Little Rock District Judge Mark Leverette presided over the hearing. The...
Little Rock Door Dash driver escapes attempted carjacking
Little Rock police are investigating an attempted carjacking that happened early Wednesday morning.
Southwest Airlines passenger is locked up in Little Rock where his flight was diverted after another passenger was assaulted mid-flight. The accused passenger was quickly taken into custody upon landing
Police in North Little Rock are investigating a Monday afternoon deadly shooting.
