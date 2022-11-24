Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
GLENDALE WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
A Glendale woman was jailed for alleged disorderly conduct by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said at 12:15 p.m. the 34-year old was called in twice within ten minutes for being in the roadway in the 5000 block of Azalea Glen Road in Glendale. One caller said his vehicle almost hit the woman because she was standing in the lane of travel.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO JAILED FOR ALLEGED VIOLENCE INCIDENTS
Two people were jailed for alleged past violence incidents by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. A DCSO report said just before 10:00 p.m. a deputy responded to a report of a past strangulation in the 700 block of Leiken Lane, just north of Roseburg. A 19-year old female reported that a 19-year old male had strangled her at the home about three days earlier.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
A Drain man was jailed on weapons charges by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said just before 12:00 p.m. a deputy assisted Lane County Parole and Probation in the 400 block of Moreland Avenue in Drain. The 33-year old was allegedly found in possession of two firearms at his residence. He was taken into custody for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
KDRV
Grants Pass Police looking for shooting suspect
GRANTS PASS, Ore-- Grants Pass Police are searching for a shooting suspect who they say fired a gun into the ceiling of a building at the Josephine County Fairgrounds Saturday night. A few minutes before midnight, Grants Pass Police Department officers responded to the Josephine County Fairgrounds for reports of...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR DRUG POSSESSION, WARRANTS
A deputy from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a woman for drug possession and a number of warrants, following a traffic stop Friday night. A DCSO report said just after 11:50 p.m. a vehicle was stopped in the 4000 block of Carnes Road in Green. 34-year old Samantha Craig was held for nearly 30 warrants. Craig admitted to possessing drugs in the vehicle. Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and brass knuckles were allegedly found in the sedan.
kymkemp.com
Crescent City Police Say They Found Drugs and Firearm During Traffic Stop
This is a press release from the Crescent City Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. On 11-25-2022 Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near...
KDRV
Suspect still not caught after robbery at Town & Country Market
GRANTS PASS, Ore-- Grants Pass Police are reporting that a suspect, who committed a robbery at the Town & Country Market on Williams Highway on November 25th, has still not be arrested. According to police, at approximately 8:50 pm, Grants Pass Police responded to the robbery where a store employee...
KTVL
Medford Police investigate theater shooting reports, no threat to public
MEDFORD, Ore. — Officials with the Medford Police Department (MPD) say they are investigating reports of a gunshot at a theater within the city limits. At this time, police say there does not appear to be a threat to the public. News10 staff heard scanner traffic about the incident...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT ON JAIL STAFF
A man was charged following an alleged assault on a staff member at the Douglas County Jail on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 p.m. deputies were escorting a 32-year old to a different location in the facility, when he turned and allegedly spit on one of the deputies. A charge of aggravated harassment was added. The man was detained without bail.
KDRV
Power pole crash near O'Brien hospitalized two people after power lines came down
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Two people are alive after a crash today into a power pole that caused the power lines to fall, leaving one person under them for rescue. Illinois Valley Fire District (IVFD) says the crash in the 500 block of Lone Mountain Road, which is Josephine County Road 5550, was near Jerry Drive, which is near Redwood Highway at O'Brien.
KTVL
Jackson County Jail forced to release hundreds of inmates due to overcrowding
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) posted a breakdown of the October adult in-custody force releases from the county jail. JCSO says October was the first month the jail was at full operational capacity since March 2020, citing the COVID outbreak as a reason. The...
actionnewsnow.com
Oregon man hit, killed in I-5 collision in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Oregon man who stopped his vehicle in the east shoulder of Interstate 5 in Red Bluff early Monday morning died after he was hit by a vehicle, according to the CHP. Officers said 34-year-old Zachary Mitchell of Medford, Oregon, pulled his vehicle over to the...
KDRV
Central Point Police announces new police chief
CENTRAL POINT, Ore-- At the start of the new year, the Central Point Police Department will have a chief in charge. On Wednesday Central Point Police Chief Kristine Allison announced on Facebook that the City Manager had internally appointed Captain Scott Logue as the next Chief of Police for the city.
KTVL
Fentanyl overdoses, deaths rise in the Rogue Valley
ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — According to Medford Police (MPD), fentanyl is the most prevalent drug in our region. As of early November, MPD and the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team seized more than 40,000 pills and over 12 pounds of the powder form, which equates to a 1449% increase in the amount seized off the streets since 2019.
KTVL
New video: Medford father of five last seen leaving home for odd job
MEDFORD, Ore. — It has been over a week since a Medford father of five was last seen on camera leaving his home near the downtown area for an odd job. On Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s son's 27th birthday, his family spent the day handing out flyers with the hopes of finding their father before temperatures get colder.
KDRV
"Hot materials" leads to structure fire in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore-- The Medford Fire Department is reporting that the cause of a structure fire, at 2301 Corona Ave in Medford last night, has been linked to an improper disposal of "hot materials" (smoking) in a trash can. At around 8:51 p.m., Medford Fire crews responded to the scene where...
focushillsboro.com
Authorities In Oregon Say The Increase In Fentanyl And Synthetic Opioid Overdose Deaths Is Due To Measure 110
Measure 110: Local law enforcement in Josephine County is fed up with statewide initiatives that legalize the personal possession of illegal substances. This comes as a result of an increase in the number of synthetic opioids that are being distributed throughout our state. Fentanyl And Synthetic Opioid Overdose Deaths Is...
KDRV
Preparing for Black Friday at the Rogue Valley Mall
Come Friday, Nov. 25, the holiday season will be in full swing at the Rogue Valley Mall. There will be local musicians performing, holiday market vendors and of course, Santa will be in town.
KDRV
Ashland festival of lights holiday celebration
Ashland, Ore. -- Don't forget to check out the 30th annual Festival of lights that will kick off the holiday celebration in Ashland plaza today. Ashland chamber and travel will produce these fantastic light decorations, with over one million lights to be revealed. At 2 pm, music performances will begin...
kezi.com
Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center lowering adoption fees for the holidays
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center will be offering $25 adoptions for all pets in the shelter as part of a national event to try to empty the shelters and find homes for adoptable pets. Saving Grace says they are one of more than 275 pet shelters in...
