A Glendale woman was jailed for alleged disorderly conduct by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said at 12:15 p.m. the 34-year old was called in twice within ten minutes for being in the roadway in the 5000 block of Azalea Glen Road in Glendale. One caller said his vehicle almost hit the woman because she was standing in the lane of travel.

GLENDALE, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO