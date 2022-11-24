ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Socceroos legend Craig Foster shoots down fan conspiracy theory that Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia ON PURPOSE because they didn't want to finish first in their group

By Shayne Bugden
 4 days ago

Socceroos great Craig Foster has laughed off a fan conspiracy theory that Argentina lost their World Cup match to Saudi Arabia on purpose so they wouldn't finish on top of their group.

The Saudis amazed the world by coming back after a Lionel Messi penalty to win 2-1 in what's been described as one of the biggest boilovers in the history of the tournament.

Some Argentine fans speculated that the side - which was on a 36-match unbeaten streak before the loss - threw the game in order to avoid coming first in Group C.

Had they topped the group and had Brazil won Group G, the two South American heavyweights would have been in the same half of the draw for the knockout stages of the World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mKizi_0jLsoGER00
Some Argentina fans believe their side lost to Saudi Arabia on purpose so they can avoid being in the same half of the draw as Brazil during the World Cup's knockout stages
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZmUn_0jLsoGER00
The 2-1 loss to the Saudis left fans - and superstar Lionel Messi (pictured during the clash) absolutely devastated

But if Brazil win and Argentina finish second in their group, Lionel Messi's side would be in the bottom half of the draw with France and England, who are heavily favoured to win their groups.

Today host Karl Stefanovic raised the theory on Thursday morning, saying his co-host Allison Langdon thought there was something to it - but Foster was quick to completely rubbish the supporters' take on the defeat.

'I think some fans are talking about the fact they don't want to finish first in the group,' he said.

'She was saying they threw the game,' Stefanovic interjected.

'No, I don't think so,' Foster laughed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DxviD_0jLsoGER00
Foster wrote off the conspiracy theory without a second thought on the Today show 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wgs3X_0jLsoGER00
The ex-Socceroo was discussing Australia's failure to take the game to the French during their 4-1 drubbing on Wednesday

The conversation came about as the former Socceroo was asked why Australia went into their shell when France struck back with two quick goals to take a 2-1 lead, as opposed to Saudi Arabia, who went on the attack against Argentina.

'They [the Socceroos] acknowledged that in the second half they didn't do enough, they dropped back, they didn't have enough ambition.

'You hear all the players saying look, we went into our shells - Aaron Mooy said [that], which was certainly right.'

'In the second half changes could have been made earlier, and that's the question for Graham [Arnold] now in this next approach against Tunisia. If we are behind, then make those changes and go.

'We just saw that happen with both Saudi Arabia, [who] did it against Argentina and had a famous win, and you saw it overnight with Japan [in their upset win over Germany].'

The Socceroos face Tunisia at 9pm on Saturday [AEDT], needing a solid win to give themselves a chance of moving past the group stage.

