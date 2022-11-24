Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane IanLimitless Production Group LLCFort Myers, FL
First Trump, Now Madison Cawthorn – Florida Gets Another Election Loser.Matthew C. WoodruffCape Coral, FL
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
WINKNEWS.com
Post-Thanksgiving travelers find RSW jam-packed
Many travelers were expected to pass through Southwest Florida International Airport on Sunday, with people returning home from the Thanksgiving holiday all across the country. Like so many airports nationwide, RSW was especially busy throughout the day. Most people WINK News spoke to say they had little trouble with delays,...
WINKNEWS.com
Season of Savings: Real or fake Christmas tree?
Now that Thanksgiving is in the past, many families are looking for the perfect Christmas tree. The smell and feel of a real Christmas tree brings families back to lots every year but the dollar signs this year are enough to steer Robert Smith to the artificial tree aisle. “Prices,...
Shrimpers explain difficult process with boat removal
During a fundraiser for shrimpers at the Torch Bar & Grill, owner of Trico Shrimp company explained the "long process" to rebuilding.
WINKNEWS.com
Businesses opening on Sanibel and Captiva after Hurricane Ian
Business owners on Sanibel and Captiva are finally able to open their doors which is some great news they’ve waited a while to hear. Two months after Hurricane Ian hit Sanibel and Captiva Islands, many people would describe the areas as a wasteland causing multiple places to close. Matt...
WINKNEWS.com
Kim-Chi Grill brings Korean barbecue to Bonita Springs
The new Kim-Chi Grill introduces Korean barbecue and other Asian fusion specialties to Bonita Springs. Bonita residents Chef James Boyle and his wife, Satika, launched their new restaurant on Nov. 14 in The Center of Bonita Springs on the northwest corner of Bonita Beach Road and U.S. 41.
WINKNEWS.com
Small businesses holding special events for Small Business Saturday
The big Black Friday sales are over, but there’s still more time to shop. You can check out the small, local, and independent businesses participating in Small Business Saturday. The shopping holiday is a day to celebrate small businesses and all they do for our community. It is a...
WINKNEWS.com
Search on for suspect in theft at KFC
Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a bookbag from a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Bonita Springs. The theft happened on Nov. 8 and was captured on camera. In the video, the subject is purportedly seen removing a backpack, with a digital camera and three Nikon lenses, as well as a passport, in it.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida artist chosen for Gulfshore Life’s Men of the Year
Many can relate to losing something priceless during Hurricane Ian. Maybe a family heirloom or pictures. But think about artists and their life’s work swept up in water in minutes. Hurricane Ian devastated Chad Jensen’s gallery Method and Concept. Jensen is one of the few people who can...
Residents want boat abandoned in Cape Coral neighborhood removed
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A random boat popped up along a Cape Coral street and hasn’t moved since it was dropped off. The beat-up pontoon boat sits roadside along SW 5th Street near SW 29th Place. That’s right across from Bud Lawrence’s home, who said it showed up about a week ago.
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect in box truck wanted for stealing boat in Bonita Springs
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding and identifying the person who stole a boat in Bonita Springs. Crime Stoppers says the suspect in the box truck pictured above was seen taking the boat from where it was sitting along Bonita Beach Road SW in Bonita Springs. The...
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida’s only fire truck dealership expands
David Stonitsch didn’t just grow up playing with toy fire trucks. He grew up driving real ones. Stonitch began selling fire trucks to fire departments across Florida in 2001, first from his home and now from his newly expanded South Florida Emergency Vehicles business in Fort Myers. He drove...
WINKNEWS.com
Speeding drivers endangering children outside Cape Coral Elementary School
A Cape Coral woman is fired up over speeders near a local elementary school. She doesn’t feel that officers are doing enough to protect the children. Clarice Campbell wants Cape Coral police to come to Cape Coral Elementary School and catch speeders before something terrible happens. Speeding, reckless, and...
WINKNEWS.com
Tommy Bohanon Foundation hosts 3rd annual charity softball tournament in Cape Coral
The Tommy Bohanon Foundation is hosting a three-in-one event to help local families in need for the holidays on Sunday. This is the third year in a row the former NFL fullback is hosting the event. The foundation is spreading holiday cheer by hosting its third annual charity softball tournament, along with a toy drive and a hurricane relief drive.
Florida Weekly
Home sales underway for Terreno, DiVosta’s newest lifestyle community in Naples
Pre-sales are underway for Terreno, DiVosta’s new single-family home community in Naples featuring an elevated, vacation-everyday lifestyle, and homesites with golf course, water and nature preserve views. DiVosta is also offering limited-time pre-sales savings toward design center selections and financing. Prospective buyers can schedule a VIP appointment by calling 239-345-1704 or stopping by Terreno’s pre-sale location at 9252 Cormorant Drive in Naples.
WINKNEWS.com
How safe is it to eat locally harvested fish amid red tide?
Turkey is the classic choice on Thanksgiving but, in Southwest Florida, residents are wondering if locally harvested seafood is safe to eat. Amid red tide resulting as a consequence of Hurricane Ian, people have growing concerns about how safe it is to eat local fish. Captain Bill Hammond is living...
WINKNEWS.com
Monday brings isolated rain and cloudy skies
High temperatures will barely reach the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. High humidity will create dense areas of patch fog in the morning, primarily inland and in Collier, Glades, and Hendry counties. This fog will likely be gone by 9-10 am. Apart from a few stray showers, boaters will...
luxury-houses.net
One of The Most Exceptional Estates in Naples Florida with Commanding Southern Views of The Bay is Back on The Market for $28.5 Million
950 Admiralty Parade East Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 950 Admiralty Parade East, Naples, Florida is a custom estate on one and a half lots in the coveted Port Royal neighborhood encompassing a handsome downstairs study, 3 car garage plus the ability for lifts, separate guest casita over the garage and private elevator. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 950 Admiralty Parade East, please contact Michael G Lawler (Phone: 239-261-3939) at Douglas Elliman Florida for full support and perfect service.
WZVN-TV
Creepy red smiley face found under Cape Coral bridge
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A scary red smiley face that appeared to be made “out of blood” seemingly popped up overnight in Cape Coral. A video shared with ABC7 showed the smiley face made with a red liquid along with other splatters of red fluid around the sidewalk that passed under Burnt Store Road near Yucatan Parkway.
Florida Weekly
A surprisingly close encounter with a Florida panther
I am Captain Jerry (“Eco Jerry”), and I am about to share with you a true tale that could rival your Sasquatch story. We run sailboat and pontoon leisure charters out of the Isles of Capri with Cool Beans Cruises, and generally spend most of our time in the luscious greenery of the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, roughly located from Everglades City and up the coastline to Gordon Pass in Naples.
WINKNEWS.com
Shooting at Shell gas station in Lehigh Acres
Lee County sheriff’s deputies swarmed a shell gas station in Lehigh Acres off Homestead Road on Saturday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, an isolated shooting investigation is underway at the Shell gas station in Lehigh Acres. Several deputies have been guarding the scene while the investigation...
