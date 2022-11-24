A Fond du Lac man is in custody following several hit and run crashes and a high speed chase in the city of Fond du Lac. The incident started about 9pm Friday when an SUV rammed a parked vehicle in a parking lot on East Johnson Street, backed into a vehicle at the intersection of West Scott Street and Lakeshore Drive and later struck a parked vehicle on Doty Street. Shortly after Fond du Lac police officers pulled over the suspect vehicle at the intersection of North Main and McWilliams Street, the vehicle sped away. The pursuit reached speeds of approximately 50 MPH traveling through areas in the central portions of the city, ending when the vehicle struck a Sheriff’s squad car at the intersection at South Park Avenue and East Second Street. A 57 year old Fond du Lac man was arrested at gunpoint. He faces charges of Reckless Driving, Knowingly Fleeing an Officer, Threats to a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting an Officer, Operating while Intoxicated 2nd Offense, and Felony Bail Jumping.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO