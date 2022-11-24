Read full article on original website
radioplusinfo.com
11-26-22 ripon community hospital lights of love program
The SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital Auxiliary is sponsoring its 35th annual “Lights of Love” program, a living memorial or tribute to friends, relatives or dedicated citizens of the community. Proceeds from this year’s project will help to fund a cardiac ultrasound probe used by anesthetists to perform in-depth cardiac assessments prior to surgery. It can also be used in the emergency department to quickly evaluate life-threatening injuries. Individuals, groups, or businesses can purchase lights in honor or memory of loved ones for a gift of $5 or more. The colored lights will shine on the large holiday tree outside of Ripon Community Hospital beginning Thursday December 8.
11-28-22 fatal traffic crash-dodge county
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent fatal traffic crash over the weekend. Shortly before 10am Saturday the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a subject found dead in a vehicle on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun. An initial investigation showed that a car was traveling north on Shamrock Road and left the roadway, striking the ditch and a culvert. Assisting at the scene were Lifestar EMS, Waupun Fire Department, Waupun Police Department, Dodge County Crash Investigation Team, and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.
11-29-22 wi election officials weigh changes to military absentee voting
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin election officials are weighing whether changes to military absentee voting are needed after a top Milwaukee election official was charged with fraud in false requests for military absentee ballots just days before the midterm election. Members of the Wisconsin Election Commission say they’ve talked about the potential for a change in state law that would allow military voters to use their military IDs to verify their identity. However, it’s not clear if such a law would comply with federal requirements or if a change is even necessary to a system that has been effective at preventing widespread voter fraud.
11-26-22 fdl man arrested following hit and run crashes, high speed chase
A Fond du Lac man is in custody following several hit and run crashes and a high speed chase in the city of Fond du Lac. The incident started about 9pm Friday when an SUV rammed a parked vehicle in a parking lot on East Johnson Street, backed into a vehicle at the intersection of West Scott Street and Lakeshore Drive and later struck a parked vehicle on Doty Street. Shortly after Fond du Lac police officers pulled over the suspect vehicle at the intersection of North Main and McWilliams Street, the vehicle sped away. The pursuit reached speeds of approximately 50 MPH traveling through areas in the central portions of the city, ending when the vehicle struck a Sheriff’s squad car at the intersection at South Park Avenue and East Second Street. A 57 year old Fond du Lac man was arrested at gunpoint. He faces charges of Reckless Driving, Knowingly Fleeing an Officer, Threats to a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting an Officer, Operating while Intoxicated 2nd Offense, and Felony Bail Jumping.
11-29-22 parade killings judge nears decision on supreme court run
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The judge who presided over the trial of Darrell Brooks, who was convicted of killing six people during the Waukesha Christmas parade, says she will decide whether to run for the Wisconsin Supreme Court “in the coming days.” Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow’s comments are the first public remarks she has made about a potential run for the state Supreme Court. She has been considering getting into the race for weeks, after she garnered national attention while presiding over the Brooks trial. There are three other announced candidates for the Supreme Court race, which will be decided in the April 4 election.
