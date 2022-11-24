Dreaming of beachfront real estate? Much of Florida’s coast is at risk of storm erosion that can cause homes to collapse, as Daytona just saw

Read full article on original website
Related
Global Climate Change Could Impact Florida Real Estate Market
Changes in global climate impacting Florida real estate.Photo byPhoto by Pixabay. In recent times, the world has experienced climate change. It has affected the real estate market in so many ways. From rising prices to a decline in popularity in some regions, the impact of weather and climate change has been significant in the last couple of years. There is no mistake about the effect climate change has on communities worldwide. There are plenty of examples, from the heavy rainfall resulting in widespread flooding and landslides in the Netherlands, Florida, Australia, and vast tracks of the US to the ferocious wildfires and droughts in Greece, Australia, and California. Also, areas like Europe record the hottest temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius. Unfortunately, the truth is that climate risks are mostly underestimated and mispriced, especially by participants in real estate markets.
What You Need to Know Before Moving to Florida
Florida is famous for its weather, diverse culture, and beautiful sights. It quickly became the place to be during the pandemic. However, life isn’t always rainbows and butterflies in the South. Most of Florida is extremely hot throughout the summer, crime rates are higher than the national average, and the state is particularly vulnerable to climate change. Americans are still flocking to Florida to get their time in the sunshine.
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Florida were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
theapopkavoice.com
5 Ways Florida Landowners can Make Money on their Property this Year
There's something about owning land that feels different from other commercial property forms. It gives people a sense of comfort, connection, and security. Land is the foundation of commerce, development, and progress. There are various methods for making money from land, and each owner has preferences. And Florida, the Sunshine State, is full of land – 53,525 square miles to be exact – and therefore ample opportunities to make the most of it. In fact, despite increasing competition, land listings in Florida are still plenteous.
flaglernewsweekly.com
A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida
At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
The Best Hot Dogs Joints in Florida in 2022, According to Travel Websites
Photo byPaul Goyette, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The hot dog has a long history. It is thought that the cook of the Greek emperor Nero invented the first sausage. From there, the new food traveled through Europe until it got to Germany and underwent a bit of a transformation. Germans began to add different spices and flavorings to the meats. As a result, Frankfort, Germany is thought to be the birthplace of the modern hot dog.
COVID in Lake County, Florida - Finding the Current Data
Both my husband and I are considered as being health compromised, so we are very interested in seeing what the trend is with COVID-19 in Lake County, Florida. We base our decisions on whether it's safe for us to be venturing out on data. We are not medical personnel, but we like to use data to help us make our decisions. The Florida Department of Health has a website that we follow. It includes information about vaccine locations, testing locations, and treatment locations that you can bring up by county and then by city.
9 things to do in Daytona Beach this holiday season
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach will be holding tons of events for the holiday season this year, whether it’s holiday light displays or one of the largest car shows. Here are some ways you can ring in the most wonderful time of the year:. 1. Magic of...
theapopkavoice.com
Annexing South Apopka will take a collaborative effort and creativity beyond looking at a profit/loss statement
Editor's Note: On Tuesday, November 29th, the Apopka City Council will host a workshop on annexing South Apopka. It's been a prominent subject since the 2022 election cycle in Apopka but a stumbling block in this community for generations. Although South Apopka is only a little over two square miles...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Worried about a housing crash? Here’s how the South Florida market is really faring
2021 was a record year for real estate in South Florida, yet the last eight months of 2022 have been about the market slowing. Questions linger as to how bad the decline in the market is and whether it’s headed for a crash. There’s little doubt that the market has slowed over the past six to eight months: closed sales are down as buyers grapple with rising interest rates, it’s taking longer to ...
WSVN-TV
RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys
(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
fox35orlando.com
'I just banged on the window': Port Orange woman recalls Hurricane Ian rescue
Margaret Vazquez-Patterson has lived in Port Orange for 25 years, but now it's a shell of what it used to be after flooding from Hurricane Ian. She recalls banging on the window as flood waters rose to get the attention of a sheriff's deputy, who helped her.
Bay News 9
Volusia drivers miss dark curve at night, end up in ditch
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Changes are coming to a Volusia County spot prone to crashes. Speeding drivers run into a ditch at dark South Glencoe Road curve in Volusia County. Ricky Hendon, who lives near the curve, keeps up Christmas lights to help drivers. Volusia traffic engineering plans to...
The Best Places in Florida to Experience the Christmas Spirit, According to Southern Living
Some might think that Florida is not the place you want to be at Christmastime. After all, you likely won't see any snow. And temperatures may feel slightly cool, but not cold. But that doesn't mean that Florida does not know how to celebrate Christmas or create the atmosphere that makes Christmas special.
Warning: High windy alert. The political conspiracy explanation for Florida hurricanes
Now that the hurricane season is wrapping up, we here in Florida need to assess the risks going forward. I’m going to turn this discussion over to DeAnna Lorraine and Lauren Witzke. Both women were unsuccessful candidates for U.S. Congress in 2020 and both have postulated that Hurricane Ian, the hurricane that devastated parts of Southwest Florida in September, was a “deep state” secret attack on the state that had more to do with the political enemies of Gov. Ron DeSantis than with natural weather patterns.
WINKNEWS.com
How safe is it to eat locally harvested fish amid red tide?
Turkey is the classic choice on Thanksgiving but, in Southwest Florida, residents are wondering if locally harvested seafood is safe to eat. Amid red tide resulting as a consequence of Hurricane Ian, people have growing concerns about how safe it is to eat local fish. Captain Bill Hammond is living...
cw34.com
FL Sheriff: Texas tourist killed after going head first down slide, hitting bottom of bay
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A day that was supposed to be full of fun took a tragic turn after a Texas man died while on vacation with his family. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said a 63-year-old man was going down a rental pontoon boat slide on Crab Island on Wednesday afternoon.
WESH
FAA: Helicopter crashes at airport in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A helicopter crashed in Titusville Sunday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The helicopter's crew reported there was a partial engine failure. FAA said the helicopter crashed around 12:30 p.m. in a grass area at the Space Coast Regional Airport. Two people were in...
Light the World Giving Machine goes live in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — After visits to New York’s Rockefeller Plaza and London’s Hyde Park in seasons past, the world-famous Light the World Mobile Giving Machine is set to open to the public in historic St. Augustine this Saturday 10 a.m. at Castillo Drive. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Comments / 5