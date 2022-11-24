Read full article on original website
Manuel Osuna
4d ago
what the heck is wrong with this losers in Arizona Republicans Arizona voters are tired of their b/s
kawc.org
Arizona attorney general victor asking judge to reject loser's claims of election issues
PHOENIX -- Kris Mayes is asking a judge to toss a bid by her Republican foe to void the results of the election which shows her winning the race for Arizona attorney general. In new legal papers, Dan Barr, Mayes' attorney, said the lawsuit filed last week by Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee is filled with various allegations ranging from poll worker misconduct to errors in duplicating ballots when the original could not be read by scanners.
kawc.org
Maricopa County says no violations of Arizona law on Election Day problems
PHOENIX -- Maricopa County is slapping back at allegations by the Arizona Attorney General's Office that there were violations of state law in the handling of Election Day problems. In a letter Sunday, Assistant County Attorney Tom Liddy rejected claims that the problems with printers at some polling places violated...
GOP-led Arizona county votes to delay election certification, defying deadline
Arizona’s Cochise County opted against certifying its election canvass despite a statutory deadline to do so by Monday, a decision that is expected to quickly spark legal challenges. The GOP-controlled county located in Arizona’s southeastern corner voted 2-1 against certifying the results, with supervisors citing arguments from a trio...
Maricopa County certifies while Cochise County refuses certification of 2022 election as deadline looms
PHOENIX — And you thought the midterm elections were over. Here's what's happening Monday after the long Thanksgiving weekend:. Three counties must certify their votes by the Monday deadline. At least one of those counties is a potential wild card. Two pending lawsuits by losing statewide candidates. One of...
Lake seeks election records in suit against Arizona county
Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, has filed a public records lawsuit demanding Maricopa County hand over a variety of documents related to the election.
Maricopa County releases data on Election Day issues
Arizona’s Maricopa County on Sunday released new data about malfunctions at some of its vote centers on Election Day, pushing back on claims that voters were disenfranchised because of the issues. Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs, and others in the GOP have...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Is the mega MAGA Arizona Republican Party here to stay?
The Arizona Republican Party is at a crossroads after suffering high-profile defeats to Democrats in crucial statewide races, with the future uncertain. The Democrats continue to hold both of Arizona’s U.S. Senate seats and this year won the state’s gubernatorial, secretary of state and attorney general races, though the AG race finish was so close it will get a recount.
Arizona Capitol Times
Election challenges mount
Kris Mayes is asking a judge to toss a bid by her Republican foe to void the results of the election which shows her winning the race for attorney general. In new legal papers, Dan Barr, Mayes’ attorney, said the lawsuit filed last week by Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee is filled with various allegations ranging from poll worker misconduct to errors in duplicating ballots when the original could not be read by scanners.
arizonasuntimes.com
No Financial Data Reported for Maricopa County Recorder Richer’s PAC Since October 22, Two Weeks Prior to Election
While Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer is coming under increased scrutiny for his founding and operation of a political action committee (PAC), the next required opportunity for the public’s visibility on his PAC’s activity is mid-January nearly two months after he sought to influence the November 8 general election.
fox10phoenix.com
Newsmaker: Karrin Taylor Robson one-on-one following Election Day
In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we sit down with former Arizona Governor candidate Karrin Taylor Robson just weeks following Election Day when voters elected Democrat Katie Hobbs as the state's next governor over the GOP's Kari Lake. Lake defeated Robson in the primary election. In the second segment, we're learning about Arizona State's major impact on the Artemis 1 launch on Nov. 16 after it went through quite the delay.
arizonasuntimes.com
WarRoom Battleground: Michael Patrick Leahy on DDoS Attack and Whether Maricopa County Will Certify Elections
Host Stephen K. Bannon welcomed The Star News Network’s CEO and Editor-in-Chief of The Arizona Sun-Times, Michael Patrick Leahy, on Friday morning’s War Room: Battleground to talk about the DDoS attack at The Sun Times late Wednesday evening and to give his predictions on whether or not Maricopa County will certify their elections.
12news.com
Think Arizona's 2022 governor election was close? Think again
The 1916 gubernatorial election was so close that it came down to tens of votes in either direction. At one point, we even had two governors.
Kari Lake Supporters Turn on Confederate Flag-Waver During Election Protest
The man was asked to leave by the unsuccessful candidate's supporters in Phoenix, Arizona, but he refused, insisting he was "part of the movement."
Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Meets Katie Hobbs, Offers Congratulations On Win
Hobbs' challenger — right-wing election denier Kari Lake — has not accepted defeat and continues to challenge the result of the race.
Top Republican Bashes Arizona Governor After He Congratulates Katie Hobbs on Victory
A top Arizona Republican has lashed out at current Governor Doug Ducey, after he congratulated governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory, according to Mediaite. Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward attacked Governor Doug Ducey, after he welcomed governor-elect Katie Hobbs, promising to aid in the transition to her entrance to the office. Hobbs has been declared the winner of the Arizona gubernatorial race, however, her opponent, Kari Lake, has yet to concede.
arizonasuntimes.com
Rejected, Spoiled Ballots at Maricopa County Vote Centers Mishandled, Election Observers Allege
As many vote centers in Maricopa County experienced issues with election equipment on Election Day 2022, many ballots were rejected by tabulators and spoiled, but not always properly, according to a report filed with the Arizona attorney general’s office. The affidavit was compiled by Mark Sonnenklar, a roving attorney...
Three election contests are going to recount, now what?
Two statewide contests and one legislative race qualified for automatic recounts under Arizona’s new recount law.
ksl.com
Navajo Nation reports possible recruitment scam for off-reservation treatment facilities
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Navajo Police Department has issued a warning to tribal members about a possible scam in which recruiters approach residents from the Navajo Nation to convince them to live in group homes. The department said it is aware of individuals, typically in vans or SUVs, recruiting...
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer’s Founding of Partisan PAC Raises Ethical and Legal Questions of Possible Misconduct
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer is coming under increasing scrutiny after the botched election in Maricopa County, leading some to question his founding and operation of the Pro-Democracy Republicans PAC, which engaged in partisan opposition to Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake in the 2022 election cycle. While Richer’s PAC claims...
