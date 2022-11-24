Police respond to apparent double homicide in Clearfield, 1 in custody

CLEARFIELD, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A man and woman have been found dead in a house near 700 North 1050 West on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Clearfield City Police Chief Kelly Bennett said a man came out of the house and surrendered as officers were setting up a perimeter. He has been taken into custody, and detectives are in the process of interviewing him.

It was reported that family members discovered the bodies and called 911 around 3 p.m.

Police believe the victims are related.

This case is being treated as a double homicide investigation as the victims sustained traumatic injuries not consistent with a natural death.

There is no threat to the public at the moment.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.

