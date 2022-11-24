ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield, UT

Police respond to apparent double homicide in Clearfield, 1 in custody

By Chin Tung Tan
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sc5ke_0jLsn6SD00

CLEARFIELD, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A man and woman have been found dead in a house near 700 North 1050 West on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Clearfield City Police Chief Kelly Bennett said a man came out of the house and surrendered as officers were setting up a perimeter. He has been taken into custody, and detectives are in the process of interviewing him.

UPDATE: Grandson suspected in death of Clearfield couple

It was reported that family members discovered the bodies and called 911 around 3 p.m.

Police believe the victims are related.

This case is being treated as a double homicide investigation as the victims sustained traumatic injuries not consistent with a natural death.

There is no threat to the public at the moment.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Teen sentenced in connection with killing of 16-year-old in Lindon

PROVO, Utah — A teenager was sentenced in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Lindon boy in August. On Monday, Nov. 21, Judge D. Scott Davis ordered the 17-year-old to remain in state Juvenile Justice and Youth Services custody in secure confinement until he is 25 years old. The judge found that removing the teen from his home and keeping him in custody was in the minor’s best interest.
LINDON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man charged in Ogden road rage incident

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 31-year-old man has been booked into the Weber County jail after an alleged road rage incident. Izumi Gonzalez was charged Saturday on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault. Police were called at about 10:18 a.m. to the scene of...
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Missing Kearns man found safe: police

UPDATE, 1:30 p.m.: Jody Corsey has been found safe, according to police. ORIGINAL POST: KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — The Unified Police Dept. Kearns Precinct is searching for a missing 68-year-old man. Jody Corsey, 68, was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans and had a small dog...
KEARNS, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One person flees I-15 crash in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — One person fled from an I-15 crash in Murray Sunday afternoon. According to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Mike Alexander, the suspect has been apprehended. Alexander tells KSL NewsRadio, a truck hauling a trailer rolled and a passenger car struck the trailer following this. The I-15 crash...
MURRAY, UT
KSLTV

Police: Kearns home invader sent to hospital after fighting with residents

KEARNS, Utah — A man was sent to the hospital in critical condition after walking into a home without permission and fighting with its residents, police say. Lt. Nate Lord with the Unified Police Department told KSL that the suspect wandered around the neighborhood at 5670 S. Stone Flower Way and walked into a random home late Wednesday night.
KEARNS, UT
eastidahonews.com

‘Pretty darn lucky’: Pilot hikes 6 miles after surviving Utah plane crash

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A pilot survived a plane crash in Morgan County on Sunday and hiked for roughly two hours to get cell service and call for help. The airplane crashed several miles up Cottonwood Canyon Road near Durst Mountain on Sunday afternoon, according to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District. The plane had taken off from the Morgan County Airport located in Mountain Green and was traveling to somewhere in Idaho.
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Davis County sheriff warns against Black Friday scam

DAVIS COUNTY — The Davis County Sheriff's Office is warning against a Black Friday scam involving an individual contacting county residents and pretending to be a law enforcement officer. Davis County emergency dispatchers received a handful of calls from concerned residents Friday who said they were contacted by a...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy