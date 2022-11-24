Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Cedric the Entertainer lists the best comedians of all-time | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe ask Cedric the Entertainer to reveal his Mt. Rushmore Comedians of all-time. Cedric list Richard Pryor, Dave Chappelle, George Carlton and Robin Harris. Cedric also goes into detail about what’s next in his illustrious career and receives a special gift from Shannon.
FOX Sports
BarberShop put Cedric The Entertainer on another level | CLUB SHAY SHAY
The transition from TV to film was a better transition for me. Shannon Sharpe and Cedric the Entertainer discuss Cedric’s transition from the TV screen to the big screen. Cedric details his experience on the film BarberShop: “By the time I did Barbershop it was transformative for my career. I went from being one of guys in the group, to when the movie came out I was already in my next situation.”
FOX Sports
Cedric The Entertainer compares Nelly & St. Lunatics to Michael Jackson & The Jackson 5
Shannon Sharpe and Cedric the Entertainer discuss rapper and St. Louis native Nelly, his rise to stardom and compares the St. Lunatics to Michael Jackson and The Jackson 5. Cedric says “I used to do a talent show in St.Louis, I hired Nelly & St. Lunatics to do the final act, that was my first time meeting them. When I saw the whole group, Nelly was automatically the star.”
FOX Sports
Jamie Foxx wants Cedric the Entertainer to do a R&B album | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Cedric the Entertainer discuss the importance of a distinct voice in Hollywood, talk Jay Z and Cedric reveals many celebrities encourage him to pursue a music career. Cedric said: “I remember doing threats on Jay Z ‘Black Album’ that was fun and people didn’t know it was me. I’ve recorded some songs but I never put out a music project.” Cedric goes on to further explain that none other than Jamie Foxx has encouraged him to pursue a music career.
FOX Sports
Cedric The Entertainer understands why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Cedric the Entertainer talk Will Smith, Chris Rock and the slap at The Oscars. When asked his thoughts on the situation Cedric said: “They’re both good dudes, it was unfortunate to see it happen. But sometimes somebody got to get the sh** slapped out of them. People act like that ain’t a real thing in life because we live in this twitter world and everyone feels like they can say whatever they want to say.”
FOX Sports
"Kevin Hart just do it all…Kevin enough!" — Cedric The Entertainer jokes on Kevin Hart
Shannon Sharpe and Cedric The Entertainer talk Kevin Hart’s incredible work ethic: “Kevin Hart just do it all. He was on a commercial after a commercial one day. I called Kevin and said: ‘Enough! I’m buying it all, I got everything you selling so don’t talk to me no more.”
FOX Sports
ComicView made Cedric The Entertainer Black Famous & Hollywood didn't know who he was
Shannon Sharpe and Cedric the Entertainer talk about Cedric’s rise in popularity and his transition from being Black Famous to being a Hollywood star. Cedric said: “I remember coming up on ComicView getting my popularity in the black community and people in Hollywood had no idea who I was. If I went to Detroit I might shut the mall down but you come out here [LA] you go into meeting and they’re like ‘Ceeceil the Interrogator’ we love your stuff.”
