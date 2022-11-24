Read full article on original website
wtxl.com
Valdosta State women's, men's basketball teams defeat Delta State
CLEVELAND, Miss. — On a tough shooting night, the Valdosta State women's basketball team fought through it a and came away with a hard-fought, 44-42 victory at Delta State Saturday evening. Lady Blazer junior Tamiya Francis finished with a team-high 11 points, while sophomore Taylor Searcey finished with ten points and nine rebounds.
Colquitt County pounds North Gwinnett
MOULTRIE, GEORGIA – The Colquitt County Packers had no trouble getting past North Gwinnett Friday night in the Class 7A state quarterfinals, winning 56-17 to remain unbeaten on the season. With the win, the Packers advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2018 and will host Carrollton, ...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta City Schools congratulates honor roll students
VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools congratulates honor roll with distinction and honor roll students during the first nine weeks of the 2022 – 2023 school year. Congratulations to our honor roll with distinction and honor roll students on your accomplishments during the first nine weeks of the 2022 – 2023 school year.
Big Bend Voting Rights Project works to increase voter turnout in south Georgia
One group is working to get all Georgia voters to the polls ahead of that runoff election. Big Bend Voting Rights Project went door-to-door Saturday in Thomasville and Valdosta.
Cook County Sheriff’s deputy injured in Georgia treated in Tallahassee
A deputy from Georgia’s Cook County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia is being treated in Tallahassee for injuries sustained in an incident on Interstate 75 Sunday.
WALB 10
Valdosta to celebrate Small Business Saturday
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - There’s good news for people who didn’t want to fight the Black Friday crowds. Saturday is Small Business Saturday. Small business owners in Valdosta worked on their Black Friday deals and prepped for Small Business Saturday. Mayor Scott James Matheson proclaimed such a day,...
Victims identified in Thanksgiving morning wrong-way crash that killed 3 on I-75 in Georgia
Coroner Leon Jones has identified the driver of the Tahoe. He says that the driver has been identified as 27-year-old Martinez Avaro of Pearson, Georgia. Three people died in a wrong-way crash in Macon early Thanksgiving morning. Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says it happened on I-75 south near the Bass...
Thomasville to kick off Christmas season with Sip & Shop
THOMASVILLE — Christmas in Thomasville continues in the city on Dec. 2, with a First Friday Sip & Shop filled with holiday activities. Live sidewalk entertainment, food trucks, Christmas tree lighting, sipping, shopping, and a free concert will help guests celebrate this time of year. “Our December First Friday...
WALB 10
Valdosta shoppers hit the stores on Black Friday
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - If you love shopping, Black Friday is meant just for you. It’s a major day for retail. It sets the tone for the holiday season and one report says it accounts for 20% of yearly sales in the retail industry, according to Walden University. Traditionally,...
wfxl.com
36th annual Victorian Christmas set for December 8,9 in Thomasville
Decorated storefronts, twinkling lights, and beautiful Christmas displays make Thomasville the perfect holiday destination. Make plans to join us for the 36th Annual Victorian Christmas on December 8th and 9th in Downtown Thomasville. Guests can turn back time and experience the holiday spirit of the Victorian era during this cherished Thomasville tradition.
valdostatoday.com
Man struck and killed by train in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Authorities are still attempting to identify a man who was apparently stuck and killed by a train in Valdosta, GA. On November 21, 2022, at approximately 5:03 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue, after employees for CSX Railroad reported they observed a person lying on the railroad tracks. Officers found an unknown African American male, approximately 25 to 35 years of age, deceased on the railroad tracks. The victim had injuries that were consistent with being struck by the train.
WCTV
Valdosta police investigate man hit by a train
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) – A man is dead after investigators believe he was hit by a train in Valdosta Monday morning. CSX railroad workers called the police around 5 am to the train tracks in the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue. They reported spotting a man lying on the railroad tracks.
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. homeless shelter giving essential winter items to those in need
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A homeless shelter in Valdosta has designed its program to ensure anyone experiencing homelessness can receive housing as they exit their program. Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, or LAMP, is a nonprofit agency in Valdosta and they are taking the initiative to try to combat homelessness, especially during the winter season.
WALB 10
Cook Co. deputy struck during traffic stop
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A Cook County deputy suffered injuries after being struck by a car during a traffic stop, according to Cook County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday at approximately 3:54 p.m., a Cook County Sheriff’s Deputy was performing a traffic stop on Interstate 75/GA 401 in the area of the 37-mile marker northbound when he was struck by a passing car.
wfxl.com
Police: Wanted subject arrested after being found hiding in a Valdosta home air vent
While searching a residence for a wanted person, Valdosta officers found the man hiding in a small space in a locked closet, behind an air vent. He was taken into custody for six active arrest warrants. On October 30, a victim called E911 to report that 38-year-old Melchizedek Harris had...
valdostatoday.com
Woman arrested at Valdosta Mall after threatening a store manager
VALDOSTA – A woman was arrested after threatening a Valdosta Mall store manager and found to have five outstanding arrest warrants. On November 22, 2022, at approximately 3:40 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 1700 Norman Drive, the Valdosta Mall, after a citizen called E911 to report that a customer was threatening a manager inside of a store. When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the manager inside of the business who asked that officers escort the customer, later identified as Jahniah Seawright, from the store and issue her a criminal trespass warning. As officers began to speak with Seawright, she provided a false name and date of birth. Based off of Seawright’s demeanor officers believed that she was not being honest about her identity, so they began to investigate the information that she had provided.
Ga. man attacks woman with crowbar, kicks police officer, authorities say
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta police arrested a man on Tuesday after they say he hit a woman with a crowbar and assaulted an officer. Authorities said several officers went to a residence on North Troup Street after a witness reported that a man assaulted a woman with a crowbar.
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made for stolen vehicle in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A 40-year-old Valdosta resident was located on N. Ashley Street and arrested by VPD officers after stealing a vehicle. Arrested: Thomas, Everett R, African American male, 40 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 19, 2022, at approximately 5:12 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 600...
WCTV
Family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A family of three was found dead at a home on Wednesday afternoon, according to Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash. On Wednesday around 1 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Hilltop Drive for a welfare check on an individual who did not arrive to work for their scheduled shift.
WALB 10
Health experts bringing awareness to gastro reflux disease
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Gastro Reflux is a digestive disease in which stomach acid irritates the food pipe lining in your stomach. Dr. George Yared is a Gastroenterologist at South Well medical clinic in Tifton. he said people most commonly experience this disease after eating large meals such as fatty or fried foods and laying down after eating.
