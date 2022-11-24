Read full article on original website
Driver Taken To Hospital After Train Strikes Car In Rogers County
Rogers County authorities said one person was taken the hospital after a train struck a car Sunday evening. Police were to called to the railroad tracks at S. 4110 Rd. near Sonic in Claremore just after 5 p.m. Police say they are investigating the crash as a suspected DUI after...
Police: Family Monopoly Game Leads To Arrest In Tulsa
Tulsa Police arrested a man Saturday night who they say chased family members down the street with a gun after a game of monopoly. Officers responded to a call near 4th and S. 89th East Ave. around 6:30 p.m. They say a family member was drinking and playing monopoly when...
Stillwater Police Searching For Shooting Suspect
Stillwater Police are looking for a suspect after authorities said he tried to steel beer from a gas station on Sunday. Police said the man was then confronted by a store clerk, who fought with the suspect. After the encounter, police said, the suspect returned with another subject trying reenter...
Muskogee Turnpike Narrows To 1 Lane Due To Crash
The northbound Muskogee Turnpike has been narrowed to one lane due to a crash, according to OTA. The crash happened between Coweta and Broken Arrow near mile marker five on Monday afternoon, OTA said. OTA recommends drivers avoid the area and find a different route until the scene is clear.
TPD: Stolen U-Haul Leads To Drug Trafficking Arrests In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said multiple people were arrested Friday night after officers found a stolen U-Haul pickup in a motel parking lot. Police said Jason Solis was in the driver's seat of the pickup in the Clarion Motel parking lot near I-44 and Memorial when officers found it. Solis told officers...
Tulsa Police: Missing 10-Year-Old Girl Found Safe
--- Tulsa Police are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl that was last seen Sunday morning. Police said Jamya Johnson was last seen at around 10:45 a.m. walking in the area near East 46th St. N. and North Trenton Ave. Johnson was wearing a white nightgown with a red collar...
Tulsa Restaurant Burglary Suspect Caught On Video; Multiple Arrested
A man was arrested after they were caught on video burglarizing a Tulsa restaurant earlier this month, according to Tulsa Police. Police said on Nov. 2, officers investigated a burglary at a restaurant near East 11th Street and South 93rd East Avenue. Three AR-15 style rifles, two shotguns and a...
Serial Burglary Suspect Admits To Breaking Into Several Stores
A man arrested for 17 counts of burglary admitted to committing several of the crimes, according to Tulsa Police. Investigators are now asking any other store owners that may have been targeted during the crime spree to file a report. Tulsa Police burglary detectives say businesses along Peoria between 6th and 35th streets were targeted by Robert Dennis. He was finally arrested last Wednesday after breaking into three stores during the early morning hours.
Man dies after being struck by vehicle loading another vehicle onto a wrecker
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — A Muskogee man was struck and killed by a car while he was loading another car onto a wrecker in Wagoner County Saturday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Robert Marshall, 76, of Redbird, Okla. was traveling southbound on US-69, a mile south of County...
OHP: 31-Year-Old Killed After Being Hit By Vehicle In Wagoner County
A 31-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle Saturday evening in Wagoner County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the incident happened at around 6:43 p.m. on US-69 near County Road 750. Robert Marshall, 76, was traveling southbound in the outside lane of the...
Jennings woman killed in fatal crash in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Friday that left a woman dead near Carney in Lincoln County. Officials say 64-year-old Teresa Jennings of Jennings was involved in a crash with another driver on Highway-177 when she was killed. Jennings was pronounced dead at the...
1 Killed In Glenpool Stabbing; Suspect Arrested
A man was killed in a stabbing overnight in Glenpool, according to authorities. Glenpool Police said this happened near East 138th Place and South Elm Street. Police said 29-year-old Roy Baker was found on the scene not breathing, then EMS worked to revive the victim. The 29-year-old victim was pronounced...
Glenpool police investigate fatal stabbing
Police say 27-year-old Richard Harris was arrested at the scene after someone reported a stabbing around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Man dies in ATV accident in Le Flore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died in an ATV accident in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on private property near Heavener, Okla. and only involved the ATV. Troopers say 74-year-old James Bain was driving an ATV uphill on a private...
Construction To Begin Along Highway 169 Through Owasso
Drivers who travel on Highway 169 through Owasso can expect some delays this week as some road work is set to begin, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT). While construction is taking place, the on and off ramps in the northbound lanes at 106th Street North will be...
Horse found walking the railroad tracks of downtown Sapulpa
At around 11:15 am on Friday, November 25th, Steve Heron turned to his wife Tiffany and said, “I think there’s a horse in our backyard.”. The Herons weren’t even home at the time, and Sapulpa is no stranger to livestock—this is Creek County, after all—but the idea that a horse was in their backyard was preposterous; there just wasn’t enough room in their backyard at the 100 block of South Birch Street to hold such an animal.
Skiatook Police asks public for information on hit-and-run
SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Skiatook Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened around 1:40 p.m. Monday. The crash happened near W Rogers Blvd and Broadway. Police said the victim was driving a white SUV, and investigators believe the suspect was driving a dark-colored Dodge Ram pulling a trailer.
Multiple Fire Crews Battle House Fire In Wagoner County
Multiple fire departments battled a house fire Saturday night in Wagoner County. At around 11 p.m., Oak Grove firefighters received a call about a possible house fire near East 21st Street and South 289th East Avenue. Firefighters said the fire started in the chimney area and spread to the roof...
Tulsa police searching for woman who allegedly fell out of car, caused crash, drove away
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is trying to identify the following people. TPD says that on Tuesday, around 11:50 a.m. a gray Jeep Cherokee was being driven by the woman pictured when it crashed into a parked red Ford pickup at a gas station near Admiral and yale.
Tulsa, Turley Fire Crews Respond To Vacant House Fire
Tulsa fire crews responded to a house fire near 86th and Peoria late Wednesday night. The Tulsa Fire Department said a Sperry Police Officer spotted the fire and called it in around 11:30 p.m. Crews say they got the fire put out in about thirty minutes. They say it was...
